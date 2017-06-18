India vs Pakistan, live score, Champions Trophy 2017 final, cricket live score: Virat Kohli and Co arrive at the Oval

Preview: A wounded Pakistan will be out for revenge while India will aim to maintain their dominance when the arch-rivals meet in the final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at The Oval in London on Sunday.
Pakistan have been badly bruised against India this series in their opening group stage match, having lost the game by 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method.
India may be ahead against Pakistan in ICC tournaments by an 8-2 margin, but in all ODI tournament finals Pakistan holds a 6-2 edge in the head-to-head battle against India.
Pakistan have managed to bounce back in this tournament, defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stages and England in the semi-finals to book a berth in the final.
With Pakistan's front-line pacer Mohammad Amir declared fit to play in the final after sitting out the previous match, he alongside new ball bowler Junaid Khan will be the key against India to provide their side with early breakthroughs.
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will also look to use his team's bowling strength to do the damage against an in-form Indian batting line-up.
The spin duo of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez alongside medium-pacer Rumman Raees -- who made his debut in the semi-finals -- will look to provide depth and variation to the Pakistan bowling line-up.
The batting department for Pakistan under the likes of opener Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman followed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez will look to flourish against India having got to good starts in the previous matches but failing to build lethal partnerships.
India, on the other side have looked a balanced side with both their batting and bowling departments having managed to click throughout the tournament.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the tournament's leading run scorer with 317 runs in four matches and will look to continue his momentum against Pakistan.
In-form Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also helped their side look capable enough of chasing any target.
The bowling department for India under the likes of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have looked solid bowling economically while providing clinical breakthroughs.
Captain Kohli will also look to use off-break spinner Kedar Jadhav -- who took two vital wickets in his previous match against Bangladesh -- alongside Hardik Pandya to deceive the Pakistan batsmen.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail.
With inputs from IANS
The form and firepower of India’s top three are a large part of the reason India has progressed serenely to its fourth final appearance in the Champions’ Trophy and is favored to win its third title, to go with the one farcically shared with Sri Lanka in 2002 and convincingly won in 2013. But unlike with Indian teams of the past, this one of 2017 does not put all its chips on batting – a slow evolution through the Ganguly and Dhoni years has been accelerated under Kohli to where this team is equally strong in all three disciplines – with the ball, in the field, and with the bat.
This is the mother of all battles. A confident, powerful Indian team against a seemingly disjointed Pakistan. All past performances go out of the window. The players, fans and countrymen are concerned only about this clash. The key men, skippers Kohli and Sarfraz have tried to douse fires by talking down the battle. But no one is taking them too seriously on it. India wants to win this one. Badly. They have the stars, experience and form. They just need to chew out the Pakistanis and exert pressure on them. Pak benefitted when SA and England choked against them. Well India won't.
AND THE FINAL IS HERE! AND WHAT A FINAL IT IS!
India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the highly-anticipated 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London today. India, apart from the hickup against Sri Lank have steam rolled their rivals on their way to the final. Pakistan on the other hand, after the crushing loss to India in the opening match have surprised every team they have faced that includes the likes of South Africa and England. The final is expected to be far more evenly-contested than the lung-opener on 4 June and hence there is even more excitement for the match. As we bring you all the Live updates, reactions and expert opinion, stick around to experience one of the most well-rounded coverage of the big match at Firstpost