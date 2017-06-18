India vs Pakistan, live score, Champions Trophy 2017 final, cricket live score: Sarfraz and Co cross 300-run mark

Latest Update: Bumrah! Imad moves a long way to leg, Bumrah follows him with a yorker length and again, the batsman can only get bat to ball and scurry one. Bumrah now goes round the wicket, bowls the yorker, nails it. Under the toe of Hafeez's bat, hits the bottom of the stumps, bails stay in place after the off bail first goes up and then falls back down in the grove -- how lucky is that?!
Preview: A wounded Pakistan will be out for revenge while India will aim to maintain their dominance when the arch-rivals meet in the final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at The Oval in London on Sunday.
Pakistan have been badly bruised against India this series in their opening group stage match, having lost the game by 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method.
India may be ahead against Pakistan in ICC tournaments by an 8-2 margin, but in all ODI tournament finals Pakistan holds a 6-2 edge in the head-to-head battle against India.
Pakistan have managed to bounce back in this tournament, defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stages and England in the semi-finals to book a berth in the final.
With Pakistan's front-line pacer Mohammad Amir declared fit to play in the final after sitting out the previous match, he alongside new ball bowler Junaid Khan will be the key against India to provide their side with early breakthroughs.
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will also look to use his team's bowling strength to do the damage against an in-form Indian batting line-up.
The spin duo of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez alongside medium-pacer Rumman Raees -- who made his debut in the semi-finals -- will look to provide depth and variation to the Pakistan bowling line-up.
The batting department for Pakistan under the likes of opener Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman followed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez will look to flourish against India having got to good starts in the previous matches but failing to build lethal partnerships.
India, on the other side have looked a balanced side with both their batting and bowling departments having managed to click throughout the tournament.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the tournament's leading run scorer with 317 runs in four matches and will look to continue his momentum against Pakistan.
In-form Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also helped their side look capable enough of chasing any target.
The bowling department for India under the likes of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have looked solid bowling economically while providing clinical breakthroughs.
Captain Kohli will also look to use off-break spinner Kedar Jadhav -- who took two vital wickets in his previous match against Bangladesh -- alongside Hardik Pandya to deceive the Pakistan batsmen.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:39 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:39 pm
Jun, 18 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Kedar Jadhav chips in with a wicket. Babar Azam dances down the wicket to tonk the offie over long off but miscues it to Yuvraj. He departs for a well-made 46. Imad Wasim is the new man in.
OUT! Malik tries going for an awkward tennis-like shot in the fourth ball of the 40th over, and ends up holing out to Jadhav at sweeper cover. Pakistan 247/3
Malik c Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 12(16)
OUT! Fakhar's magnificent innings finally comes to an end as he miscues a length delivery well outside off in the direction of third man, with Jadeja taking a fine catch just outside the circle, running in the opposition direction. Pakistan 200/2
Fakhar c Jadeja b Pandya 114(106)
And its a maiden century for Fakhar Zaman! What a tournament he is having at the moment! Brings up the milestone with a sweep off Ashwin at the start of the 32nd over in the 92nd delivery that he faces. Pakistan 183/1
FIFTY partnership up between Fakhar and Babar in no time, taking just 43 deliveries! Fakhar himself has scored 40 of those runs.
OUT! Azhar has to walk back to the pavilion after setting off for a quick single, without realising that Bumrah at square-leg stopped the ball athletically, and threw it back to the vacant striker's end. Too late for Azhar to turn around by the time Dhoni disturbed the stumps. Pakistan lose their first wicket with 128 on board.
Azhar run out (Bumrah) 59(71)
FOUR! And with that, Fakhar brings up his third consecutive ODI half-century, right after Azhar brings up his! What a tournament he is been having! Pakistan 115/0
Azhar brings up his 12th ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side. He has regained his touch in this tournament, and has reasserted himself as Pakistan's first-choice opening batsman!
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c,wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir
"It's a good pitch. Hopefully we'll score 300-plus here. Today we have nothing to lose, and we'll play good cricket today," says captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Mohammad Amir returns in place of Rumman Raees in what is the only change for the 'GreenShirts'.
Indian team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
"We'll try to exploit the grass cover. But the wicket should remain the same. Things are under control when you're chasing a total down. I'm sure the guys are going to enjoy. We're focusing on our strengths, and looking to play some good cricket out here," says captain Virat Kohli, who announces an unchanged team for the Indians.
TOSS: India win the toss, and captain Virat Kohli elects to field first!
Pitch report: "There is a bit of grass, but it is dead grass, that's because the sun in London is absolutely baked. This is a fresh pitch, not been used at all, and there are some dark areas due to the sun beating down. It is a very good surface. Green and lush outfield. Pakistan will look to get the ball reverse-swinging," says Nasser Hussain.
18:41 (IST)
Mohammad Hafeez's fifty from 34 balls today - the second fastest in an ICC ODI event's final. The fastest is 33 balls from Adam Gilchrist in 1999 World Cup.
18:39 (IST)
After 49 overs,Pakistan 329/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 50 , Imad Wasim 23)
Bumrah! Imad moves a long way to leg, Bumrah follows him with a yorker length and again, the batsman can only get bat to ball and scurry one. Bumrah now goes round the wicket, bowls the yorker, nails it. Under the toe of Hafeez's bat, hits the bottom of the stumps, bails stay in place after the off bail first goes up and then falls back down in the grove -- how lucky is that?!
Another yorker, hit on the full, straight to the fielder at cover, no run. But then ends up bowling a no ball, giving the free hit. The free ball is a yorker but this time Hafeez steps to leg, makes room, drives to deep midwicket and runs two.
Walks down the track next up, to take the yorker on the full and drive to midwicket, single gets him to 50, off just 34. Imad steps away, slams a yorker taking it on the full, gets two to long on -- and then finds he has bowled another no ball!!! Bumrah has been really off his feed today. Now tries a slower full toss, gives away just one and mercifully, comes to the end of his over, and his spell for today.
Amazing, though -- Bumrah normally bowls well at the death no matter how badly he goes in the beginning, but today he hasn't really found his yorker the way he is known to.
18:33 (IST)
After 48 overs,Pakistan 318/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 46 , Imad Wasim 20)
Bhuvi to continue. Imad comes dancing down, but can't get hold of it. Single to long on. Good move by Sarfraz to send Imad to pinch hit, by the way; he's done his team proud so far with clean strikes down the ground.
18:30 (IST)
50-run stand comes up between Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim.
18:27 (IST)
After 47 overs,Pakistan 313/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 44 , Imad Wasim 18)
Bumrah, with three overs to go, back in the attack. So he will bowl 47 and 49 and end with one over not bowled because of that extra over Jadhav sent down. Slower ball on yorker length starts the over, bowled wide of the off stump and just the one.
The third ball is finally the yorker, dug out by Hafeez for a single to Ashwin at third man. Bumrah tries the slower ball angling across the left handed Imad Wasim, who crunches that one, easy swing of the bat, through the straight field, beats the long on fielder and finds the fence on the bounce. Tries a reverse paddle to take advantage of the fact that third man is up, misses. Yorker length, taken on the full and driven for one to long on to end the over, 8 from it which is when you think of it not too bad at the death against a team with batting left in the hut.
18:23 (IST)
Pakistan must not hold back now! 350 on the cards if Hafeez stays till the end. Is this the same team that played against India on 4th June?
Kohli's captaincy has been a little off color today. Bowling Ashwin out when he was going for runs and sticking with Jadhav for an extra over. King Kohli is a great batsman but still learning a trick or two as captain?
18:22 (IST)
After 46 overs,Pakistan 305/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 42 , Imad Wasim 12)
Bhuvi in -- will bowl 46, 48 and 50. Starts with the slower ball outside off, defeats Hafeez's cut, dot ball results, which is gold just now. Short ball, the slower one and Hafeez stands tall, rides the bounce, lets it come to him and swings over midwicket and into the stands for six. Good batting this by Pakistan, really keeping the pressure up. That six gets them to the 300 mark, follows up with a single.
Ball four is the yorker length finally, Imad can only dig it out but does well to get one to the on side, through mid on. Bhuvi tries to go wide of the crease, Hafeez reaches a long way for it, gets enough of the toe of the bat to the ball and that is two to the point boundary region, should have been three though, slow running.
Full toss follows looking for the yorker, single to deep wide midwicket ends the over.
18:18 (IST)
After 45 overs,Pakistan 294/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 32 , Imad Wasim 11)
Jadhav gets another over. Imad has a swing to the line outside off but the ball doesn't get to him at any sort of pace, the best he can do is hit it to long on for a single, off the toe of the bat.
Hafeez down the track to the next ball. Lofts. And manages to clear Pandya at long on, for a six that was about a foot too high for a leaping Pandya to complete the catch. And then Imad Wasim comes dancing down the track and hits straight, hard, clears the field and gets another six. Okay I was wrong -- this Jadhav over is proving to be a mistake.
Imad again down the track but this time, gets the toe of the bat on it, single to long off and is disgusted with himself. Next ball is quicker, yorker length, dug out for a single that Jadhav should have stopped on the follow through. Kohli shakes his head in disgust, 16 in the over and Pakistan on course to go well past the 330-mark.
18:15 (IST)
After 44 overs,Pakistan 278/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 24 , Imad Wasim 3)
Bumrah comes on at the end Bhuvi was bowling from. And will likely bowl through to the end. Hafeez on strike and whips the second ball, from line of middle, through square leg for four -- lovely shot that, for once there wasn't much wrong with the ball. A four and four singles from the over -- and noticeably, no sign of the yorker; the length has been if anything on the short side fror most of the over. A bit surprising that Bumrah didn't try the yorker length even once.
18:10 (IST)
After 43 overs,Pakistan 270/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 18 , Imad Wasim 1)
Jadhav back. India still trying to fill in that elusive over, since Bumrah and Bhuvi between them have seven overs left. AND THE MAGIC MAN DOES IT AGAIN: Floats one up, Babar tries to smash him out of London, the ball is too full, gets the toe of the bat on it and puts it high in the air for an easy catch to long on.
This guy is something else -- his bowling looks like nothing worth worrying about, but he now has three wickets in two games, crucial ones at that.
No Sarfraz -- it is Imad Wasim to replace Babar Azam. Single apiece to Hafeez and Imad, Jadhav bowling at a very slow 73k. Three singles after the fall of that wicket. To my way of thinking, India should bowl Jadhav for a couple more overs. He is bowling tight lines, very steady, hard to get away.
18:08 (IST)
And Jadhav gets Babar Azam. Still no Sarfaraz! This is a little surprising but Imad can hit out - as he showed last year in England. Pakistan will be looking to bat with at least 10 runs per over. Pakistan might have had the better of these 42 odd overs so far but how they bat in the last few overs is what will define the game.
18:07 (IST)
It’s certainly pretty noisy here whenever anything goes well for India, although there hasn’t been much of that so far. Still another wicket down and a fresh man at the crease will make it harder for Pakistan to really put their foot down at the death. Kumar bowling well for India, they just need someone to support him from the other end.
18:06 (IST)
OUT! Kedar Jadhav chips in with a wicket. Babar Azam dances down the wicket to tonk the offie over long off but miscues it to Yuvraj. He departs for a well-made 46. Imad Wasim is the new man in.
18:05 (IST)
After 42 overs,Pakistan 266/3 ( Babar Azam 46 , Mohammad Hafeez 15)
Bhuvi into his 7th. Babar drives one to long off. Bhuvi bounces -- again, well directed, over top of off, without room for the batsman to free his arms. Hafeez responds by dancing down the wicket and smacking the ball over wide long on, for four. Bhuvi tries another bouncer -- well directed but too short, flies over the batsman's head and is called wide.
18:04 (IST)
Spinners Jadeja and Ashwin have simply not delivered against Pak batsmen. They are more adept at playing spin than other countries. Jadeja has been very expensive. Kohli must be ruing not going with Umesh Yadav or Shami instead of Ashwin. Indian spinners against Pakistan have been neither wicket-taking nor economical.
18:00 (IST)
After 41 overs,Pakistan 257/3 ( Babar Azam 44 , Mohammad Hafeez 9)
Irony alert: Pandya has been bouncing throughout his spell, without anything going remotely to hand. Bhuvi just bowled his second bouncer in his 6th over, and out goes Malik.
17:59 (IST)
Huge wicket for India heading into the last 10 overs. With Malik gone, Pakistan don't have a genuine hitter, they will need to rely on Hafeez & Babar's skill if they are to reach a score close to 340-350. Indian spinners have been utterly woeful today, playing Ashwin over Umesh Yadav might come back to haunt them.
17:58 (IST)
5th fielder outside circle will be allowed only after 40th over. India need to stifle singles and ensure new bat is exposed early. Need another couple of wickets soon.
17:58 (IST)
FOUR! Hafeez comes down the track and lofts Jadeja over the bowler's head. Some way to get off the mark.
17:57 (IST)
After 40 overs,Pakistan 247/3 ( Babar Azam 43 , Mohammad Hafeez 0)
Bhuvi Kumar comes back. The only bowler to distinguish himself today. 30 balls bowled, 23 of them dots. That is before the start of this, his 6th over. To Babar, who gets one behind point, staying back and steering length on off. Bhuvi fuller in length, no room for Malik to work it around. Bhuvi runs in, Malik backs away, Bhuvi pulls out of the bowling load up and then flashes a big grin.
Comes in again, bowls a beauty -- lifting and seaming outside off, Malik drives at it trusting to the bounce, surprised by the lift, beaten. Bouncer, and WICKET!!! Lovely bouncer that, very quick and on middle, Malik steps away and slashes, gets the toe end of the bat on it and puts it up in the air for deep cover to hold with ease. That is Jadhav with the catch, Pakistan lose a third, and Bhuvi strikes in his comeback over.
17:55 (IST)
17:53 (IST)
OUT! Malik tries going for an awkward tennis-like shot in the fourth ball of the 40th over, and ends up holing out to Jadhav at sweeper cover. Pakistan 247/3
Malik c Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 12(16)
17:49 (IST)
After 39 overs,Pakistan 246/2 ( Babar Azam 42 , Shoaib Malik 12)
Uh oh. Here we go -- Kedar Jhadav into the attack now, likely covering for Jadeja. Spread field, just four in the ring now. Long hop to start with, pulled to long on for one. Malik gets on strike. Ball two is a good one though, fuller, and it actually swings in the air a bit at Kedar's slow pace. Malik cuts and damn near finds backward point, but gets to the fielder on the bounce. Jhadav goes round arm, very low, slingy ball but it goes wide down leg. Does it again. Dhoni nods -- are they looking for a stumping? Two wides on the trot, Five singles and two wides in the over, which by the standards of the senior bowlers is not a bad first over, actually.
17:49 (IST)
17:49 (IST)
17:47 (IST)
17:46 (IST)
After 38 overs,Pakistan 239/2 ( Babar Azam 39 , Shoaib Malik 10)
Pandya into his final over now. Done decently well considering how the senior bowlers have gone in this innings. Starts short outside off, though, and Babar slashes the first ball over point, four. It;s the trouble with bowling short -- any width on a good batting track and you go flying. Strays again with the second ball, angling middle and leg which allows Babar to flick behind square leg for a second successive four.
Pressure tells on Pandya, who smears one down the leg side and is called for the wide. Good drive as Pandya drops his pace looking for that outside off line, Babar Azam on top of the bounce and easily into the drive, gets two.
And again, Pandya drifts middle and leg, the flick off the pads produces another single. See the pattern? One is outside off, one is drifting into the pads, rinse, repeat. They say the keep to good bowling is to find the optimum line and length for a pitch, and keep at it ball after ball -- like Bhuvi did for five straight overs at the start of the innings.
17:45 (IST)
17:44 (IST)
17:42 (IST)
Back-to-back boundaries for Babar Azam at the start of Pandya's 10th over of the innings! Slashes the first ball away towards deep backward point, before tucking the next delivery towards the square-leg fence! Pakistan 235/2
17:40 (IST)
After 37 overs,Pakistan 227/2 ( Babar Azam 28 , Shoaib Malik 10)
Jadeja comes back into the attack. 47 in six at the start of this over. Bowling shorter lengths than he normally does, and both batsmen park themselves in the crease and work singles through the off side, through the covers, with ease. And then Shoaib Malik gets his range -- comes dancing down, taking advantage of the fact that Jadeja is bowling short lengths, gets leg side of the ball and plays a lovely inside out loft over long off, six. Then single. 11 runs in the over, five singles to go with that one six, and with absolutely no fuss.
17:40 (IST)
SIX! Now it is Malik's turn to swing his arms, coming down the track and going inside-out over the wide long-off boundary! Pakistan 225/2
17:38 (IST)
After 36 overs,Pakistan 216/2 ( Babar Azam 25 , Shoaib Malik 2)
Interestingly, India hasn't used any of its part time options despite the carnage. Pandya continues. Short, Azam surprised, parodies a hook and is lucky not to touch it through -- that one was bowled at top pace and flashed past an inch over the batsman's helmet, one of the better bouncers.
Well spread field, the slip is off now, but there are six men in the circle, three on either side, still looking to not give away easy singles, making the Pakistan batsman take risks to keep the run rate up. Short ball outside off is aberrant by Pandya after three good balls, and Babar onto the front foot, hits through the line and on the up, through wide long on for four.
India has been good at this through the tournament, not giving away four balls to the opposition. Here, they have erred in this department, and that has given Pakistan release shots every time the pressure was increasing. 7 in the over.
17:36 (IST)
FOUR! Stand and deliver by Babar Azam! Pulls this one towards the midwicket boundary! Pandya getting hit for a rare boundary. Pakistan 215/2
17:34 (IST)
After 35 overs,Pakistan 209/2 ( Babar Azam 18 , Shoaib Malik 2)
Bowling change, Bumrah whose first five overs went for 36 now back in the attack, India looking for wickets, slip in place.
Babar gets one to start the over, Bumrah bowling full lengths here, looking for that yorker. Malik cuts from just around off, gets one down to fine leg. Errs though with his fourth ball -- short of length angling to middle and leg and Azam, who has been looking for his breakout boundary, gets to flick this off his pads behind square and gets the four. Three singles in the over as well.
17:32 (IST)
FOUR! Full toss towards the leg stump by Bumrah to Babar — a delivery that deserved to get punished, and rightfully was. Bumrah returns to the attack in the 35th over, and continues to leak runs. Pakistan 208/2
17:30 (IST)
17:30 (IST)
After 34 overs,Pakistan 202/2 ( Babar Azam 12 , Shoaib Malik 1)
Pandya starts with a full length ball for a change; Zaman slaps at it, gets the thick upper edge high in the air and Jadeja at point runs back, lunges to his right and pulls off a great catch to end a great innings.
Shoaib Malik the new man in. Slip immediately in place, good to see Kohli not diluting the aggression just because India is behind in the game. Also point, cover and mid off in the ring to the new man. Babar Azam has been coasting in Zaman's slipstream all along, now he is the senior partner with the onus to keep the run rate up, drives at Pandya, lucky to find the length ball sliding past his edge.
Tight bowling here by Pandya, not overdoing the bouncer, mixing up his lengths. Excellent over here from Hardik, who was almost taken off the attack a couple of overs back. A wicket to start, and just two singles in the rest of the over.
17:29 (IST)
200/2
India needed that wicket and Kohli will be breathing a sigh of relief just about now. Zaman has set it up for Pakistan but they would have wanted him to stay on just because he can hit the ball better than the others.
Pakistan have made the bold move of sending Malik in at 4. Time for Babar Azam to step up now. He cannot continue to bat like this.
17:27 (IST)
17:25 (IST)
OUT! Fakhar's magnificent innings finally comes to an end as he miscues a length delivery well outside off in the direction of third man, with Jadeja taking a fine catch just outside the circle, running in the opposition direction. Pakistan 200/2
Fakhar c Jadeja b Pandya 114(106)
17:25 (IST)
17:24 (IST)
After 33 overs,Pakistan 200/1 ( Fakhar Zaman 114 , Babar Azam 11)
Ashwin continues. Zaman greets him by going down on one knee and playing the slog sweep -- nails it, six over wide long off.Dances down to the next ball, Ash drags it wide of off, the batsman gets the toe of the bat to it anyway, single to long off. Babar in his turn paddles from line of his off, gets one.
Single to Zaman -- Ash to the left hander has taken to bowling wide of off, to keep him from hitting through the on side -- and a single results. 9 in the over, Ash has now leaked 70 runs, with an over left to bowl.
17:22 (IST)
SIX! Got down on one knee, and slogged it over the midwicket boundary! The area between midwicket and long-on is by far his favourite, and he is enjoying whacking the spinners in that region at the moment! Pakistan 197/1
17:21 (IST)
17:20 (IST)
After 32 overs,Pakistan 191/1 ( Fakhar Zaman 106 , Babar Azam 10)
Jadeja comes back, taking over from Pandya (6-0-27-0, which actually is the best bowling India has had other than Bhuvi, who presumably is being saved for the death). There was a bit of a holdup as the physio comes onto the field to attend to Bumrah, who appears to have some kind of problem. Which, by the way, India doesn't need because we are heading into the death, where his yorkers can make a huge difference.
Ironic to think, btw, that batting is the weakest link for Pakistan, and right now they are batting India pretty much into a corner.
Thanks to that long break, Kohli does a rethink and decides to give the ball back to Pandya -- who starts with a bouncer that Zaman sways out of line of. Another bouncer, one handed swat by Zaman gets him two, through midwicket; to the fuller length, Zaman cannily stays back and guides past point for one.
Ends the over with another couple deep into the off side, two easy before the man in the deep can turn around and get to it.
17:15 (IST)
Drinks taken at the end of the 31st over. Time for the Indians to do some serious brainstorming right now, lest they let Pakistan run away with a massive total on the board.
17:14 (IST)
Kohli's running out tricks here!
Fakhar Zaman has come good at the biggest occasion of them all. He looked completely out of sorts in the first few overs but he has made sure India regret that Bumrah no ball. Needs to go on from here!
Babar Azam is sucking the life out of this innings with his dot balls and he needs to get a move on.
17:14 (IST)
17:13 (IST)