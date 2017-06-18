India vs Pakistan, live score, Champions Trophy 2017 final, cricket live score: Azhar, Fakhar complete 100-stand

Latest Update: Hardik produces what has been the best ball by an Indian bowler not called Bhuvi, in this game -- fast, full, slanting away outside off and Zaman drawn into the shot, beaten, lucky to see the ball flash past the edge.Finally a direct hit, next ball, as Jadeja fields at point riding an awkward bounce, and hits the stumps but Zaman is home on the run.
Pak steady on 5.4 rpo, they have kept it there or thereabouts and as we get to the 20 over mark, they now have a good platform in place.
Pandya bounces, Azhar hooks, the ball surprises him with pace, so he can't quite control it, gets one to fine leg off the high part of the bat. Pandya bounces Zaman to end the over -- good fuller length, so the ball is climbing as it leaves the batsman outside off, Zaman swings and misses by a mile.
IND vs PAK: After 19 overs,Pakistan 103/0 ( Azhar Ali 48 , FakharZaman 42)
Preview: A wounded Pakistan will be out for revenge while India will aim to maintain their dominance when the arch-rivals meet in the final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at The Oval in London on Sunday.
Pakistan have been badly bruised against India this series in their opening group stage match, having lost the game by 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method.
India may be ahead against Pakistan in ICC tournaments by an 8-2 margin, but in all ODI tournament finals Pakistan holds a 6-2 edge in the head-to-head battle against India.
Pakistan have managed to bounce back in this tournament, defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stages and England in the semi-finals to book a berth in the final.
With Pakistan's front-line pacer Mohammad Amir declared fit to play in the final after sitting out the previous match, he alongside new ball bowler Junaid Khan will be the key against India to provide their side with early breakthroughs.
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will also look to use his team's bowling strength to do the damage against an in-form Indian batting line-up.
The spin duo of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez alongside medium-pacer Rumman Raees -- who made his debut in the semi-finals -- will look to provide depth and variation to the Pakistan bowling line-up.
The batting department for Pakistan under the likes of opener Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman followed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez will look to flourish against India having got to good starts in the previous matches but failing to build lethal partnerships.
India, on the other side have looked a balanced side with both their batting and bowling departments having managed to click throughout the tournament.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the tournament's leading run scorer with 317 runs in four matches and will look to continue his momentum against Pakistan.
In-form Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also helped their side look capable enough of chasing any target.
The bowling department for India under the likes of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have looked solid bowling economically while providing clinical breakthroughs.
Captain Kohli will also look to use off-break spinner Kedar Jadhav -- who took two vital wickets in his previous match against Bangladesh -- alongside Hardik Pandya to deceive the Pakistan batsmen.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 04:26 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 04:26 pm
Jun, 18 2017 IST
Highlights
FOUR! And with that, Fakhar brings up his third consecutive ODI half-century, right after Azhar brings up his! What a tournament he is been having! Pakistan 115/0
Azhar brings up his 12th ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side. He has regained his touch in this tournament, and has reasserted himself as Pakistan's first-choice opening batsman!
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c,wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir
"It's a good pitch. Hopefully we'll score 300-plus here. Today we have nothing to lose, and we'll play good cricket today," says captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Mohammad Amir returns in place of Rumman Raees in what is the only change for the 'GreenShirts'.
Indian team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
"We'll try to exploit the grass cover. But the wicket should remain the same. Things are under control when you're chasing a total down. I'm sure the guys are going to enjoy. We're focusing on our strengths, and looking to play some good cricket out here," says captain Virat Kohli, who announces an unchanged team for the Indians.
TOSS: India win the toss, and captain Virat Kohli elects to field first!
Pitch report: "There is a bit of grass, but it is dead grass, that's because the sun in London is absolutely baked. This is a fresh pitch, not been used at all, and there are some dark areas due to the sun beating down. It is a very good surface. Green and lush outfield. Pakistan will look to get the ball reverse-swinging," says Nasser Hussain.
After 20 overs,Pakistan 114/0 ( Azhar Ali 50 , Fakhar Zaman 51)
Jadeja continues, into his 3rd over. Errs by giving width outside off and Zaman creams that, playing the cut, late, and through the gap wide of point for four. Hit that very late, taking it out of Dhoni's gloves to find the angle, Zaman, who now looks to have settled down and cut out some of his wilder heaves.
Azhar gets to his 50 with a single, one of two he gets in this over, off 61 -- had a half century in the first game against India, too.
And now the big error -- Zaman lays back, cuts off his off stump, straight to point. That shot was played an inch away from the stump. And Yuvraj, to whom the ball goes straight at point, muffs a simple fielding chance, lets it through for four, and allows Zaman to get to his 50 as well.
This is sloppy stuff from India, which you never thought you would have to say about this team.
FOUR! And with that, Fakhar brings up his third consecutive ODI half-century, right after Azhar brings up his! What a tournament he is been having! Pakistan 115/0
Azhar brings up his 12th ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side. He has regained his touch in this tournament, and has reasserted himself as Pakistan's first-choice opening batsman!
FOUR! What timing and placement by Fakhar in his cut off Jadeja towards the point boundary! Pakistan 108/0
After 18 overs,Pakistan 100/0 ( Azhar Ali 46 , Fakhar Zaman 41)
Jadeja resumes after the drinks break, India still looking for that one moment of inspiration. Slip in place, Azhar nicely into line and driving through the covers, single. Zaman slog sweeps -- does well to not overhit the ball, gets the single. One to Azhar, then Zaman comes down the track and plays, how do you describe this, a slog drive through wide long on, beats the fielder and gets four. Was a good over too, till that adventurous shot off the last ball. 100 off 116 Pak.
FOUR! Fakhar brings up the century opening partnership up in style, slogging it towards the cow-corner boundary! What a start the Pakistanis are off to right now! Pakistan 100/0 after 18 overs
After 17 overs,Pakistan 93/0 ( Azhar Ali 44 , Fakhar Zaman 36)
Hardik continues. Good opening ball, lifting on line of off to force the defense. Strays on full length to middle and leg next up, Azhar clips but a great diving stop at midwicket by Yuvraj saves runs -- four of them, probably, because that was hit sweetly. India need a bit of this -- fielding backing up bowling to produce some pressure.
Three dot balls and Azhar comes down the track trying to heave, gets the ball hitting high on the bat, the ball lobs in the air and drops between Kohli running back from mid off and the fielder out in the deep running in, for a single. Zaman's pull gets one more, to the next ball; Pandya is using the shorter length a lot, but is bowling the lifting deliveries into the body and not giving room for free swings. Three singles, and the last of them is another bad call, Bumrah throws, well wide of the stumps. Would have been close, but was a chance -- what is surprising is the distance by which the fielders are missing the stumps.
Time for the players to have a drink at the end of the 17th over. The Pakistani openers are in firm control of the proceedings at the moment.
16:09 (IST)
After 16 overs,Pakistan 90/0 ( Azhar Ali 42 , Fakhar Zaman 35)
Early days, but at this point it looks like India has kept its worst fielding and bowling performance for the final -- missed run outs galore, several of them by feet, and bowlers trying too much and straying all over the place.
Ash is off, Jadeja on and his first ball is punched out on the off by Zaman, for one. Ball two floated -- with a slip in place -- outside off, Azhar pushes back down the track. Tries to come down the track next ball, beaten for angle as Jadeja cramps him with a middle line but Azhar gets enough on it to work one down the track.
Zaman plays an odd shot and makes it look attractive. CAme down the track, then used a wrist snap to flat bat it through wide long on; Azhar drives the single to long on in his turn. Singles flowing in this over, four off 6 but overall, a much better over than Ash has been managing at this end.
Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the attack in the 16th over of the innings.
16:06 (IST)
After 15 overs,Pakistan 86/0 ( Azhar Ali 40 , Fakhar Zaman 33)
Ashwin is a thinking bowler because he thinks he will get turn, says Ramesh Srivats here. Meanwhile, Hardik into the attack, and ball one straightens just outside line of off. Gets Azhar on the pads, on the back foot -- that is coming in off the seam, and looked adjacent, but the Indians chose not to review.
Could be an error -- on the replay, that looked out. Aggressive bouncer first up to Zaman, hits him on the body. Bouncer again, but this time Zaman in control on the pull, finds midwicket on the bounce, gets one. Hardik's first over quite disciplned, though -- good lines and lengths, and he is bowling at his top pace.
Fuller length from Pandya at about 139k has Zaman fluidly flicking off his pads, again the single through midwicket. But the last ball of the over is a line ball wide of off; Azhar slashes, in the air and wide of point, four to fine leg to end what was shaping up as a good over for India.
FOUR! Slashed away by Azhar towards the deep backward point boundary! For a change, he is playing an attacking innings today insetad of a conservative one. Pakistan 86/0
After 14 overs,Pakistan 78/0 ( Azhar Ali 35 , Fakhar Zaman 31)
Ash, 24 runs from three overs, continues. And again, his line from around the wicket to the left hander is down the leg side, easy single behind square. Azhar onto the front foot works the single, in his turn, behind square leg -- again made easy because the ball is on middle and leg line. Uninspired bowling this from India's premier spinner; Zaman tries a reverse but finds point.
And again, Ash down the leg and another single to the left hander; then one to the right hander on the on side. The bleeding continues, and India rapidly getting pushed behind the eight ball.
Another bowling change, with Hardik Pandya being introduced into the attack in the 15th over.
15:59 (IST)
After 13 overs,Pakistan 74/0 ( Azhar Ali 33 , Fakhar Zaman 29)
Bumrah to Azhar -- and again, ball two is wide down leg. When he bowls the fuller length on the stumps he looks good, but he doesn't seem to be able to do that two balls on the run, tending to drift more often than not to the leg stump. Does it to Zaman and the batsman milks one to fine leg.
Oh here we go again, another bad judgment of a single, another miss this time by Yuvraj whjo got tot he ball early but then fired it wide. Next ball, Azhar the batsman and this time it is Hardik's turn to miss the stumps with the batsman out of his ground.
By my count, there have been seven run outs missed already -- very uncharacteristic of the Indians in the field, this. And it is hurting, when taken in tandem with bowlers not getting their lines and lengths right.
Ashwin has gone for 24 in his first three overs. There's clear intent on Pakistan's part to go after him. Azhar welcomed him with a 6 in the first over and Zaman danced down the track to play a shot that doesn't go with his general batting display today so far.
They have run dangerously at times but Pakistan rotating the strike is such a relief!
15:53 (IST)
After 12 overs,Pakistan 69/0 ( Azhar Ali 31 , Fakhar Zaman 27)
Ash continues. Not sure why, but since his comeback, his bowling action has been all over the place, very jerky in contrast to the easy flow through the load up that used to characterise him. Zaman works the second ball for one out on the on side, through midwicket.
Azhar has been using his feet beautifully to Ash. Came down the track nicely again, flicked off the pads, through wide midwicket for a single. But then strays to middle and leg, and Zaman down the track, flicks on the half volley, through midwicket, four. This is getting away from India very fast.
FOUR! That's the fourth boundary for Fakhar! Comes down the track and flicks the final delivery of the 12th over towards the leg side! Pakistan 70/0
After 11 overs,Pakistan 63/0 ( Azhar Ali 30 , Fakhar Zaman 22)
Bumrah comes back on for Bhuvi. Spread field, three in the ring on the off and two on the on. Lots of room, though, and Zaman plays behind point, gets off strike to start the over.
Ball two, another close run out chance missed -- Azhar pushes on the on, calls, runs, and is out by about five feet, on Jadhav missed the direct throw again. Bumrah to the next ball bowls the very full length -- Zaman punches, taking it on the half volley, back down the track, four to the straight field. Lovely controlled punch, and Bumrah's troubles continue.
Then take the ball, wide of off, and finds midwicket with a punch for one. Possible LBW call there -- fullish length, seams in, hits the pad, but high and still climbing. Next ball fuller, Azhar flicks, beaten, slight edge saves him from an even better LBW possibility, since that was very full in length.
Two good balls by Bumrah ends an over that wasn't all that good at the start.
FOUR! That's is as exquisite a shot as it gets! Fakhar doesn't quite get his straight drive off the middle of the bat, but it was timed well enough! Pakistan 62/0
Edges, no balls, missed run outs with a mix of some beautiful shots by Azhar. Pakistan have now bettered their average RR for the first 10 overs from the last two years.
15:45 (IST)
After 10 overs,Pakistan 56/0 ( Azhar Ali 29 , Fakhar Zaman 16)
Ash resumes. Floats one up, and Azhar sweeps. Perfectly played, over the ball, wrist rolling to keep it down, four. And now the close catcher is off, everyone spreads. Azhar intelligently plays it to mid on, outside the circle, gets one.
Fakhar in his turn comes dancing out, but unlike Azhar doesn't get to the pitch; the swing is wild, ball gets the thick bottom edge and rolls out on the on, single. Azhar looks good, though. Down the track to the pitch, check-drive to wide long on for one. Ash getting milked here, goes round the wicket, gets a thick inner edge off Zaman who had no idea where that ball was, luck stays with the batsman and another single off the edge flashing past leg stump. 10 gone, 56 on the board, good start for Pakistan and early problems for India, who need to rethink bowling options in a hurry now.
FOUR! Azhar shuffles to his right, and sweeps with finesse to bring up the 50-opening stand! The Pakistani opening pair have certainly made good use of the early reprieve — courtesy a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball — and are now looking set.
After 9 overs,Pakistan 48/0 ( Azhar Ali 23 , Fakhar Zaman 14)
Bhuvi begins his 5th with a good bouncer to Zaman, who vaguely swings at it, and lucky not to touch (or get it on his helmet). Slip, and short fine waiting for the edge on both sides of the wicket.
Very good lengths by Bhuvi here, but more importantly, the ability to repeat. Bounces again, Zaman swings again, lucky again to not touch. Zaman unlike his norm, going at a slow pace here, 14 off 24 after that bouncer, but not for lack of trying -- he's been swinging at pretty much anything he can see.
Bhuvi goes leg stump, Fakhar beaten for pace as he tries to push on the leg, thick inner edge but well short of the fielder at point, so no problem. And again -- hits Zaman on the pads, but outisde line of leg. Bhuvi finishes 5; two maidens and just 10 runs, brilliant work.
After 8 overs,Pakistan 48/0 ( Azhar Ali 23 , Fakhar Zaman 14)
Ashwin in early, mostly thanks to Bumrah's having misplaced his radar. Slip in place, to Azhar. Ball two is a wide, but that one landed just outside off, but spun further away -- so there is some turn. Ash corrects his line, Azhar comes down the track and works the single on the on with a shut bat face, playing with the turn. Virat and he have a chat before Fakhar takes strike.
Azhar starts with a very wide one down leg -- called, as it should be. Then on leg stump, which is played out on the on side for a single. Ash yet to find the line he wants around or outside off, straying too much onto the stumps and down leg in his first over.
Azhar seems to be in aggressive mood here, atypically -- comes dancing down the track, gets to the pitch, good flow of the bat through the line and powers Ashwin over the long off boundary, first six of the innings.
10 in the over, not the most impressive of starts. In fact, barring Bhuvi, the Indian bowling seems totally unimpressive early on -- none of the discipline that they have shown in past games, so it looks like they are feeling the pressure.
SIX! Azhar Ali comes down the track, and smashes Ashwin down the ground in the first big hit of the innings. PAK 48/0
First bowling change. Ravichandran Ashwin is brought into the attack in just the eighth over of the innings.
15:33 (IST)
After 7 overs,Pakistan 38/0 ( Azhar Ali 16 , Fakhar Zaman 13)
Bhuvi continues, and Zaman for once plays the intelligent option, a push out on the leg for one. Ball two stands up outside off, Azhar tries that swat again, lucky this time that the ball lands in front of the bowler, who bends and picks on the bounce.
Very steady, Bhuvi, in contrast to his partner; not trying anything much, keeping the ball on fullish lengths, either on or just outside off. Azhar pushes to mid on and again, good calling and running, taking on Virat and making the single.
Zaman ends the over with a straight punch to the last ball from line of off, and again Bhuvi on the follow through quick to bend down and field. Very agile, Bhuvi in the field and off his own bowling.
After 6 overs,Pakistan 36/0 ( Azhar Ali 15 , Fakhar Zaman 12)
Thing is, though, all these near misses notwithstanding, Pakistan is off to a decent start and it gets even better as Bumrah bowls short, outside off, Azhar slashes and the ball flies high over and wide of slip, down to third man, to start the over with a four.
Slip, point, shortish cover, mid off inside the ring on the off, square leg, midwicket up close and mid on in the ring on the on. Tight field to stop singles, forcing adventurous shorts from the Pakistan batsmen. Bumrah again goes wide, this time to Azhar's leg side -- not the best of starts from JB, who seems to be feeling the pressure more than somewhat. Tries a slower yorker length ball outside off, it turns into a half volley and Azhar drives, but finds cover.
Bumrah bowls the fuller length but again, drifts to middle and leg; flicked off the pads by Azhar, through square leg, four. Bumrah's problem here is that he is not managing to bowl two deliveries in the same slot; not clear what he is trying to do but for now he is all over the shop, and it is costing India.
After 5 overs,Pakistan 27/0 ( Azhar Ali 7 , Fakhar Zaman 12)
Watching with the likes of @rameshsrivats, @bigfatphoenix etc, and Ramesh makes the tangential point that "Ravi Shastri has lost his voice" only means his voice has come down to human levels.
Meanwhile, Bhuvi continues. To Zaman, who has been living an even more charmed life than usual. Unlike Bumrah, Bhuvi has found his line and length early and is holding on to it with unerring accuracy. Good length, on off/middle mostly. Good bouncer, and Zaman as usual gets it on his helmet -- and the ball goes flying past the slip for four to third man. That is byes.
Anyone keeping track of how many times Zaman has been hit on the helmet in his short career?
Better from the batsman, comes charging down the track, Bhuvi drags it down but Zaman swings through the line anyway, gets four through midwicket. Eight in the over, including the fortuitous one off the helmet.