India vs Pakistan, Live Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2017, scores and updates: Marquee clash between arch-rivals on Super Sunday

India put up an impressive first-half display to dismantle Canada 3-0 for their second consecutive victory in the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi Final Pool B in London on Saturday.
All of India's goals came from field play as they sent a warning to their Sunday's opponent Pakistan, who were blanked 0-6 by Canada on Friday.
India opened the game at break-neck speed and took just five minutes to break the deadlock when S.V. Sunil rolled the ball from the right only to see the ball moved in after hitting the far post.
Canada found the going tough against the Indians. The 2014 Asian Games champions didn't allow the Canadians to play the long balls and deep aerial balls that they did with great effect against Pakistan as India pressed high and intercepted the long balls really well.
A successful deflection from Akashdeep Singh, who shrugged off goalkeeper David Carter, five minutes later gave India a 2-0 lead.
India further controlled the game and took a 3-0 lead as a soft turnover in the midfield allowed India to launch a fierce counter-attack in the 18th minute. Ramandeep Singh and Sardar Singh combined well to charge into the rival circle. Ramandeep passed to Sardar who held off a defender and the goalkeeper to slip the ball in.
Late in the second quarter, Canada got a chance to pull one back. Following a cross from the left, Foris Van Son, stationed in front of an almost empty Indian goal-post, trapped the ball but sent it wide, not providing any danger to Indian goalkeeper Akash Chikte.
With a 3-0 lead at half-time, India dropped their intensity but Canada didn't make the most of it. Canada, however, with a better structured midfield, managed to minimise the Indian forays into their circle.
India, though got their chances, three of them in the form of penalty corners in the third quarter. But the flicks from Harmanpreet Singh and Jasjit Kular were not powerful and accurate enough to beat custodian Carter.
The match never went out of India's grip and they continued to torment Canada. The Indian players had some good chances to score a few solo goals, especially for Mandeep Singh, to extend the domination.
India head coach Roelant Oltmans said: "In the first half, we played really well. In the second half we were a bit unlucky. We could have scored more but their goalkeeper did well to stop us."
India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Captain Manpreet Singh said that they will treat the game as any other. "It is an important game. We are not under pressure. We will treat the match as important as any other match," Manpreet said after the match against Canada.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:22 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 06:23 pm
Jun, 18 2017 IST
Highlights
18:45 (IST)
Unlike in other matches, Pakistan are playing up making it difficult for India to build. Plus errors in the midfield have cost them dear. Three odd minutes left in the 1st quarter. Pak have dominated the play.
18:43 (IST)
Muhammad Aleem Bilal's flick sails wide to the relief of the Indian defence. India still not in the match. Pak are dominating the moves and the play in the midfield.
18:41 (IST)
Pakistan want a referral. They believe the ball came off an Indian feet in the striking circle. And that is Pak's 1st PC of the quarter.
18:39 (IST)
Ohhh, Akashdeep misses a sitter. Only the goalkeeper in front and he flicks onto the pads. That was close!
18:38 (IST)
Pakistan seems to have done their home work well. Not many chances for India till now. It's 7 mins plus in the 1st quarter.
18:37 (IST)
Pakistan playing well in the midfield. They are entering the Indian striking circle. It's been close for both the teams. Pakistan have played the better hockey till now. Controlling well and keeping India under wraps.
18:36 (IST)
India vs Pakistan in recent years has been a pretty even competition. Here's a look at the results of matches between the arch-rivals over the last few years:
2014 Champions Trophy
India lost against Pakistan in semi-final 4-3
2015 World League Semi-Final
Match ended in a 2-2 draw
2016 South Asian Games
Lost to Pakistan 0-1 and 1-2
2016 Sultan Azlan Shah
India beat Pakistan 5-1
2016 Asian Champions Trophy
India won both the league match and the final 3-2
18:35 (IST)
Alert Pakistan stop Harmanpreet's flick. Pak on counter attack. This is swinging already. Both teams opening up space to attack.
18:33 (IST)
Pakistan looking quite structured today. Initial attacks from them. India yet to enter the Pakistan striking circle. Twice Pakistan have snatched the ball from Indian sticks. And that's a opportunity for Ajaz Ahmad, early but his shot is wild. India meanwhile have a PC, their 1st in the quarter.
18:30 (IST)
And India is playing Vikas Dahiya in goal today. Big encounter for the youngster today. And here they go.
18:29 (IST)
The National Anthems are over. And the Match ready to start. Remember, India has won the last two encounters played in November 2016 at the Asian Champions Trophy. Both with margins of 3-2. What will it be today?
18:29 (IST)
Teams line up for the national anthems
18:25 (IST)
And there they come. It's sunny and bright. Temperatures in the region of 30 plus here at the Olympic Park.
18:24 (IST)
We are expecting the India and Pakistan teams any minute now. For the stats minded, this is the 168th match between both the sides. Pakistan has won 82 with India winning 55. 30 matches have been drawn.
18:20 (IST)
Welcome to the Lee Valley Hockey Centre. It's India Vs Pakistan. And it's Hockey. Eight miles to the West another classic encounter is happening right now, the India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Final.
But in a few moments here at the Olympic Park, the India and Pakistan Hockey teams will arrive. They play their 3rd match in Pool B. India have won their last two matches while Pakistan has yet to win a match in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals.
18:16 (IST)
Here are the starting elevens for today's India-Pakistan match.
18:07 (IST)
Indian hockey coach Roelant Oltmans shares a few words with his Pakistan counterpart KM Junaid before the game.
18:03 (IST)
Though Pakistan have historically had the wood over India, the Men in Blue have improved their record against their arch-rivals since 2010.
17:30 (IST)
Exactly an hour to go for the start of the India-Pakistan game.
17:17 (IST)
Injured Indian hockey player PR Sreejesh wishes both the Indian cricket and hockey teams ahead of their all important games against Pakistan.
17:07 (IST)
Here's a look at the Pool B points table after Day 3 of Hockey World League Semi-Finals.
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/@TheHockeyIndia
16:58 (IST)
Renowned Indian sand artist & Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes the Indian hockey and cricket teams good luck for their matches against Pakistan.
16:47 (IST)
India face the old enemy, Pakistan, in today's Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London.
Pakistan were outclassed by both Netherlands and Canada in their first two games while India are off to a rollicking start with two clinical wins. They defeated Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 but are yet to put in a complete performance. Will India carry their winning momentum and defeat Pakistan comprehensively today?
Stay tuned to find out.
16:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pool B match between India and Pakistan in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London.