India vs Pakistan, Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2017 highlights: India crush Pakistan 7-1 to register third consecutive win

India put up an impressive first-half display to dismantle Canada 3-0 for their second consecutive victory in the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi Final Pool B in London on Saturday.
All of India's goals came from field play as they sent a warning to their Sunday's opponent Pakistan, who were blanked 0-6 by Canada on Friday.
India opened the game at break-neck speed and took just five minutes to break the deadlock when S.V. Sunil rolled the ball from the right only to see the ball moved in after hitting the far post.
Canada found the going tough against the Indians. The 2014 Asian Games champions didn't allow the Canadians to play the long balls and deep aerial balls that they did with great effect against Pakistan as India pressed high and intercepted the long balls really well.
A successful deflection from Akashdeep Singh, who shrugged off goalkeeper David Carter, five minutes later gave India a 2-0 lead.
India further controlled the game and took a 3-0 lead as a soft turnover in the midfield allowed India to launch a fierce counter-attack in the 18th minute. Ramandeep Singh and Sardar Singh combined well to charge into the rival circle. Ramandeep passed to Sardar who held off a defender and the goalkeeper to slip the ball in.
Late in the second quarter, Canada got a chance to pull one back. Following a cross from the left, Foris Van Son, stationed in front of an almost empty Indian goal-post, trapped the ball but sent it wide, not providing any danger to Indian goalkeeper Akash Chikte.
With a 3-0 lead at half-time, India dropped their intensity but Canada didn't make the most of it. Canada, however, with a better structured midfield, managed to minimise the Indian forays into their circle.
India, though got their chances, three of them in the form of penalty corners in the third quarter. But the flicks from Harmanpreet Singh and Jasjit Kular were not powerful and accurate enough to beat custodian Carter.
The match never went out of India's grip and they continued to torment Canada. The Indian players had some good chances to score a few solo goals, especially for Mandeep Singh, to extend the domination.
India head coach Roelant Oltmans said: "In the first half, we played really well. In the second half we were a bit unlucky. We could have scored more but their goalkeeper did well to stop us."
India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Captain Manpreet Singh said that they will treat the game as any other. "It is an important game. We are not under pressure. We will treat the match as important as any other match," Manpreet said after the match against Canada.
India now have 9 points from three wins with a match coming up day after against Holland. India have confirmed a quarter-final place in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals.
That's it from the Lee Valley Hockey Centre. India 7 Pakistan 1
India get their 7th goal through Akashdeep, his second of the match. Direct hit beats Pak goalkeeper. India lead 7-1.
Pakistan get their 1st goal in the match through Muhammad Umar Bhutta. It's 1-6.
And that's the 6th goal. Pardeep Mor's brutal hit beats Pak goalkeeper. India lead 6-0. Effectively the match as a contest has ended.
Brilliant effort there by Sardar-Akashdeep and then Akashdeep whacks it into goal. India lead 5-0
The 4th quarter begins with a brilliant tandem effort between Akashdeep and Sardar. And Akashdeep gets the fifth goal. India lead 5-0
And it's 4-0. Harmanpreet Singh gets his second goal off India's 4th PC.
And that's the third goal for India. Talwinder helping the cross into the Pak goal. India lead 3-0
What a beauty from India! Sumit to Satbir and then Ramandeep deflects it in. India lead 2-0.
Goal! Harmanpreet Singh flicks it all along the carpet. India lead 1-0.
20:22 (IST)
That was a convincing and commanding performance from India against Pakistan.
The Men in Blue next take on World No 4 Netherlands on Tuesday (20th June).
20:06 (IST)
Final result
20:05 (IST)
India now have 9 points from three wins with a match coming up day after against Holland. India have confirmed a quarter-final place in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals.
That's it from the Lee Valley Hockey Centre. India 7 Pakistan 1
20:01 (IST)
India have beaten Pakistan 7-1. In recent history, one of their biggest wins.
19:58 (IST)
India get their 7th goal through Akashdeep, his second of the match. Direct hit beats Pak goalkeeper. India lead 7-1.
19:57 (IST)
India can only blame themselves for Pakistan's goal. After a goal-line save by Surender Kumar and the ball released upfront, the defenders were still throwing off their face masks when the ball came back and was deflected in.
19:56 (IST)
Pakistan get their 1st goal in the match through Muhammad Umar Bhutta. It's 1-6.
19:54 (IST)
India content at keeping control. Fans in the stadium want more goals. But Pakistan get their 5th PC.
19:51 (IST)
Pakistan have changed their goalkeeper Amjad Ali and brought in Mazhar Abbas with 7 minutes left in the match. Ali brought off some good saves but wasn't covered by the Pak defence well.
19:49 (IST)
In fact, before Mor's goal bound effort, Akashdeep with a bit of the 60's and 70's skills put the ball on his stick and waltzed into the Pakistan striking circle. The reverse shot saved by the Pak goalkeeper.
19:46 (IST)
And that's the 6th goal. Pardeep Mor's brutal hit beats Pak goalkeeper. India lead 6-0. Effectively the match as a contest has ended.
19:44 (IST)
Brilliant effort there by Sardar-Akashdeep and then Akashdeep whacks it into goal. India lead 5-0
19:43 (IST)
The 4th quarter begins with a brilliant tandem effort between Akashdeep and Sardar. And Akashdeep gets the fifth goal. India lead 5-0
19:40 (IST)
It's the end of the 3rd quarter. India lead 4-0. There is still come confusion on the scorers. India's second goal is still credited to Talwinder. So for the moment, we will go with Talwinder, 2 goals; Harmanpreet 2 goals and Talwinder 2 goals.
19:36 (IST)
India have slowed the tempo but get another opportunity through Mandeep and then Chinglensana's shot is saved by the Pakistan goalkeeper.
19:33 (IST)
Lovely skill by Harjeet. Bouncing the ball on the stick, he squeezes himself out of a sticky situation. The almost full stadium applauds.
19:31 (IST)
Two back to back saves by Akash Chikte. Two penalty corners squandered by Pakistan. If India are scoring upfront, they are defending brilliantly too. India lead 4-0 with eight minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
19:29 (IST)
Chikte saves the 3rd PC but Pakistan have their 4th now.
19:28 (IST)
And they have been rewarded with their 3rd PC. Pakistan will look to cut the scores.
19:27 (IST)
With Pakistan still coming at India, the Asian Games Champions cannot take the match for granted. Normally, any team would slow down 0-4 down but Pakistan still play strongly.
19:24 (IST)
And it's 4-0. Harmanpreet Singh gets his second goal off India's 4th PC.
19:24 (IST)
India have changed their goalkeeper. It's Akash Chikte. And immediately he brings off a brilliant save off Ajaz. Meanwhile, off a counter, India have their 4th PC.
19:21 (IST)
Third quarter starts with India in the driving seat. They lead 3-0.
19:14 (IST)
It's been an exciting first two quarters. India might be leading 3-0. But Pakistan have had their chances. In fact, they could have led. It's the finish that has let down Pakistan. India has scored from the opportunities created. Though India would think they should have scored a couple more. India lead 3-0
19:13 (IST)
We couldn't have said it better.
19:11 (IST)
Two shots on goal from Ramandeep but the Pakistan goalkeeper saves both. Could easily have been the fourth. And that's the end of the 2nd quarter. It's half-time.
19:09 (IST)
Substitutions happening fast for both the sides. It's hot out there in the middle. Plus, the Indian attacks are pushing the Pakistan defence back. Yet, Pakistan play an open game which is courageous. They are looking for goals. India lead 3-0 with about a minute left in the 2nd quarter.
19:05 (IST)
Vikas Dahiya having a good match. Two brilliant saves of Ajaz. Great reflexes from the youngsters.
19:04 (IST)
And that's the third goal for India. Talwinder helping the cross into the Pak goal. India lead 3-0
19:01 (IST)
Announcer giving India scorer as Talwinder. But it's Ramandeep from our position. Will need to check that officially.
18:59 (IST)
What a beauty from India! Sumit to Satbir and then Ramandeep deflects it in. India lead 2-0.
18:57 (IST)
What a save from the Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Amjad. Harmanpreet's flick was headed home but Ali brought off a brilliant save. Pakistan survive. India lead 1-0.
18:56 (IST)
Great skill between Ramandeep and Sunil. India trying to force the issue. But the Pakistan defence is better structured today. India, get their 3rd PC off the stick of Akashdeep.
18:54 (IST)
And Bilal flicks it wide again.
18:52 (IST)
Pakistan have their 2nd PC in the 2nd quarter. Can they equalise now and put India on the back foot?
18:50 (IST)
That's the end of the 1st Quarter. India lead 1-0, thanks to a Harmanpreet Singh penalty corner. But Pakistan would rue the few chances they had. Pakistan did dominate the play in the 1st Quarter.
18:49 (IST)
India take the lead 1-0 against the run of play. Stick check gave the opportunity and Harmanpreet Singh, India's junior World Cup star scored the goal.
18:47 (IST)
Goal! Harmanpreet Singh flicks it all along the carpet. India lead 1-0.
18:46 (IST)
That's a stick check on Pardeep Mor. And India get their 2nd PC. Can they snatch the lead here?
18:45 (IST)
Unlike in other matches, Pakistan are playing up making it difficult for India to build. Plus errors in the midfield have cost them dear. Three odd minutes left in the 1st quarter. Pak have dominated the play.
18:43 (IST)
Muhammad Aleem Bilal's flick sails wide to the relief of the Indian defence. India still not in the match. Pak are dominating the moves and the play in the midfield.
18:41 (IST)
Pakistan want a referral. They believe the ball came off an Indian feet in the striking circle. And that is Pak's 1st PC of the quarter.
18:39 (IST)
Ohhh, Akashdeep misses a sitter. Only the goalkeeper in front and he flicks onto the pads. That was close!
18:38 (IST)
Pakistan seems to have done their home work well. Not many chances for India till now. It's 7 mins plus in the 1st quarter.
18:37 (IST)
Pakistan playing well in the midfield. They are entering the Indian striking circle. It's been close for both the teams. Pakistan have played the better hockey till now. Controlling well and keeping India under wraps.
18:36 (IST)
India vs Pakistan in recent years has been a pretty even competition. Here's a look at the results of matches between the arch-rivals over the last few years:
2014 Champions Trophy
India lost against Pakistan in semi-final 4-3
2015 World League Semi-Final
Match ended in a 2-2 draw
2016 South Asian Games
Lost to Pakistan 0-1 and 1-2
2016 Sultan Azlan Shah
India beat Pakistan 5-1
2016 Asian Champions Trophy
India won both the league match and the final 3-2
18:35 (IST)
Alert Pakistan stop Harmanpreet's flick. Pak on counter attack. This is swinging already. Both teams opening up space to attack.
18:33 (IST)
Pakistan looking quite structured today. Initial attacks from them. India yet to enter the Pakistan striking circle. Twice Pakistan have snatched the ball from Indian sticks. And that's a opportunity for Ajaz Ahmad, early but his shot is wild. India meanwhile have a PC, their 1st in the quarter.
18:30 (IST)
And India is playing Vikas Dahiya in goal today. Big encounter for the youngster today. And here they go.
18:29 (IST)
The National Anthems are over. And the Match ready to start. Remember, India has won the last two encounters played in November 2016 at the Asian Champions Trophy. Both with margins of 3-2. What will it be today?