India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live cricket score and updates: Teams arrive at ground

Preview Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston on Sunday.
The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire.
Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on 25 May.
As it has emerged now, the decision was made following feedback from Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".
The legendary Indian leg-spinner, who has not put a foot wrong since being appointed as the coach, will see out his contract at the end of the eight-team tournament.
But what takes the attention away from the field where India have looked so good in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, is the fact that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS. Laxman will start looking for new names in London itself.
Though acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has tried hard to bury the hatchet by saying that there is no conflict between captain and coach, and Kumble giving Kohli throwdowns at nets on Friday in front of media persons, the hornet's nest has surely been stirred.
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post virtually confirming the frosty relations between Kumble and Kohli.
To make matters worse, in a letter to CoA head Vinod Rai, renowned historian Guha resigned from the four-member panel further highlighting the rift between CoA and the BCCI.
Coming to the much-awaited cricket match, millions of supporters are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams rarely lock horns against each other barring an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, and the hotly fought battle has over the years drawn a wide range of audience.
For almost 18 years, wars stood in between the two outfits playing each other in a bilateral series until the ice was broken in 1978, but even today matches are few and far between.
The two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013, and India have refused to juggle with the idea without an end to "cross border terrorism", which essentially means militant incursions along the disputed Kashmir border.
Not only will a victory for either side mean taking a huge step towards the semi-finals in a four-team group which also has Sri Lanka and South Africa, it will also be a diplomatic point-scoring in terms of the stand-off between the two parties.
On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said -- not only because of their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn't smell the same anymore.
Pakistan just made it to the Champions Trophy as the eighth and final nation ahead of the West Indies, who missed the bus.
Newly-appointed skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will face his stiffest test yet, leading an unfancied Pakistan who have to overcome serious batting deficiencies to be competitive following their struggles in the one-day format in recent years.
Missing the services of explosive opener Sharjeel Khan, who is currently facing a tribunal for spot-fixing and could face a life ban if found guilty, and Umar Akmal, booted out of the squad and sent home for failing two fitness tests; Pakistan will depend heavily on veteran Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim.
For India, it remains to be seen whether seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh, who has just recovered from viral fever, is pencilled in the playing XI.
Kohli can depend on his bowling to fire, as the likes of fit-again Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah look in great shape.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 01:31 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 01:31 pm
Jun, 04 2017 IST
13:44 (IST)
The Indian team arrived at the ground a while back.
13:44 (IST)
13:42 (IST)
Expect some leg breaks from the Indian captain today? Remember, the Indian team doesn't have a leg spinner in their squad.
13:39 (IST)
13:36 (IST)
Excitement building up. The fans are rooting for their respective teams. Huge stage for both the teams. Which side will prevail? Follow our live blog for all the updates.
13:33 (IST)
Virat Kohli doing some catching practice. How many catches will he take today?
13:29 (IST)
Right then, the Pakistan team has arrived at the ground ahead of their clash against India.
13:22 (IST)
Stat Attack: Pakistan's bowling average of 39.90 post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in ODIs is the second worst for any team.
12:59 (IST)
12:58 (IST)
Pakistan's selection dilemma basically revolves around whether to play both Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf or to go in with one of these two youngsters. Here are a few possible solutions:
1) Bench one out of Azhar Ali and Ahmad Shehzad, open the batting with Hafeez and play both Shadab and Ashraf.
2) Bench Wahab Riaz and play Ashraf as the third seamer. He can bowl with the new ball and as a first change bowler. Ashraf's warm up game figures are not a good indicator of his skills given the fact that he was bowling against a shortened boundary.
3) Bench Shadab and gp with four seamers to leave Imad Wasim, Hafeez and Malik as the three spinners.
Pakistan and India played their last Champions Trophy game in 2013 at the same ground. Both sides will be hoping rain doesn't spoil the party like it did four years ago!
12:53 (IST)
12:19 (IST)
12:10 (IST)
India has played just 3 ODIs (2-1 versus England in January) this year. More than head-to-head records, ground statistics, individual batting and bowling averages and such, that is the one fact that is crucial to the team’s defense of the Champions’ Trophy it won in 2013.
In a press conference before the team’s departure, captain Virat Kohli suggested that the lack of match practice in this format is not a major worry. The IPL, he said then, has kept the players match-fit and hungry.
But – and you can bet your last chip Kohli knows this better than anyone else – there is a fundamental difference between maximizing your batting resources over 20 overs and making the same players last, at a good rate of scoring, over 50 overs. Similarly with the bowling – for a key seamer to come in and bowl two overs in a T20 powerplay, then one more in the middle and one at the death is a far cry from bowling five overs, maybe more, in sequence, and then come back and do it all over again at the death. How well – and how rapidly – the team adapts to this challenge will be key to the title defense.
India won the last edition of the Champions’ Trophy on the back of its batting. The most obvious change between then and now lies in the embarrassing amount of riches India finds itself blessed with in the bowling department.
Against England this January, India fielded Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin with Yuvraj as sixth bowler. Since then, Mohammed Shami has returned to full fitness and Umesh Yadav has ridden his peak Test form to a spot in the ODI starting line.
This translates into a problem of plenty. Quick bowlers have been hugely influential in England thus far, both in the lead-up games and in the three league matches preceding today’s key outing against Pakistan. A logical lineup for India, given the conditions, would be Bhuvi Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja, with Yuvraj and Rohit Sharma filling in as relief slow bowlers in case of need. That lineup of four quicks destroyed New Zealand and Bangladesh in the warm ups, and looks to be the best possible combination, though it comes with the very real risk of weakening the batting.
Dropping Ashwin is a big call to make at any time, but the combination of English conditions and Ashwin’s own lack of match fitness (his last outing in any form of competitive cricket was back in January against England) make it a logical call. (That said, this is Indian cricket we are talking about where star power, more than logic, often dictates choice of personnel.)
It is the batting that is the weak link – and it is eons since anyone ever said that about an India XI.
Take it from the top: in his press conference prior to departure, Kohli singled out the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan opening partnership as being influential in the 2013 win. But four years have passed since then. Sharma last played an ODI for India on October 29, 2016, and comes to the Champions’ on the back of a fairly pedestrian IPL season.
Dhawan, meanwhile, was not even in the reckoning for the January ODIs against England. Though he forced his way back with a glut of runs in the IPL, his batting in that tournament was several notches below the destructive best of his pomp. Again, in the IPL, bowlers both domestic and international worked out that Dhawan is effective only when given width outside off for the slash, and worked out ways of keeping him quiet – expect similar lines, in even more helpful bowling conditions, here.
Virat is Kohli – a player born for the big stage. Next in line is Yuvraj Singh, of whom the best you can say is that his best days are behind him. Then Dhoni, of whom you could with justification say the same. As a keeper, Dhoni remains on top of his game but as a batsman, he is more flash in the pan than the most dependable finisher in international cricket he used to be.
They say of sportsmen that often, their strength proves to be their weakness; that is clearly the case here. In his pomp, Dhoni would come in and shrug off the mounting number of dot balls, nudge the ball around when he could, and take the game deep. He was always the man with the plan – in his mind he was sure which bowlers he would target, and he had skill undimmed by age to walk his plan.
Increasingly of late, though, while he continues to take the game deep, it is when he is looking to explode that he loses his wicket, thanks to a combination of the slowing down of his fast-twitch muscles and the fact that bowlers have learnt to give him nothing in the length-and-better zone that suits his big-hitting. Even domestic bowlers, during the recent IPL, figured out that the best place to bowl to MS was back of length in that channel around the fourth/fifth stumps with backward point deep for the slash.
All of this leaves too much on the admittedly capable shoulders of Hardik Pandya, who for all his youthful exuberance is still untested in an unforgiving format where every game is akin to a knock-out. And yet the Indians will likely want Pandya to bolster the batting, even if it means dropping one of the four quicks.
A likely lineup reading Rohit, Shikhar, Virat, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Hardik, Jadeja, and four from Ashwin, Shami, Bhuvi, Umesh and Jasprit has bowling muscle but looks underwhelming from the batting point of view. And as it happens, India’s first game is against a strong bowling unit. A game against Pakistan is a nervy affair at the best of times; here, the Indian batting lineup taking on Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Amir and Faheem Ashraf in overcast conditions is reason enough for bitten fingernails.
What India has going for it is this – Pakistan, thanks to its isolation, has played even less ODIs than India; its batting is the weakest we have known a Pakistan side to be. A done to death stat is that in its last 13 ODIs, Pakistan have won just once when its bowlers have conceded over 250. Therein lies the weak link – and as it happens, India has the bowling fire power to exploit that chink.
Kohli, preparing to lead in his first ICC tournament, had in that pre-tour interview pointed to the obvious: In the Champions’, unlike in the World Cup, there are no easy-beats.
It is an unforgiving format – two out of three wins is the mandatory minimum but if you want to put yourself in line for a final slot, you ideally need to win three in three and top the group so you get to play the runner-up in the opposite group.
Pakistan, ranked eight out of eight teams, has nothing to lose; India, as defending champions, has everything to gain. The first meeting of the traditional rivals in eons could hardly have been set up better.
11:55 (IST)
Misbah Ul Haq in an exclusive interview to Firstpost described Shoaib Malik as the key to Pakistan's hopes. The Pakistan veteran has been a part of 6 Champions Trophy editions, the most by any player. The entire nation will be hoping that he delivers on the biggest stage!
11:52 (IST)
Good news to start the day!
11:51 (IST)
Coming back to the onfield stuff, Virat Kohli on Saturday termed the worry about getting a perfect bowling combination in place as a "good headache" to have going into ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan.
"I think that's been on my mind in the last five or six days. The most out of anything else, you know, who to play, because in both the (warm-up) games all the guys have bowled beautifully and the attack looks really balanced. But how they come into the equation, as apart from an all-rounder, you can only play four bowlers," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.
"There are all kinds of possibilities — two spinners, two fast bowlers, three fast bowlers, Hardik and a spinner. So we will see what the wicket is like and what we feel is going to match up well against the opposition. The intensity was right up there (during warm-ups), and that's something that was really nice to see for me as a captain. It's a good headache to have," said Kohli.
11:46 (IST)
Well, on the other hand, Virat Kohli, on Saturday, dismissed the speculated rift with Anil Kumble, stating that there were "no problems" with the chief coach and the entire episode was nothing but rumours.
"There are a lot speculations and lot of things being written by people without actually being part of the change room which is quite strange. There are no problems whatsoever," Kohli was curt while addressing the media ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.
When the question was rephrased by another scribe about how his journey with Kumble has been through the past year, he answered with an equally deadpan expression.
"It's been really good. The whole journey has been good," he said.
On alleged disagreements with Kumble, the skipper made it clear that one should only comment when aware of the situation.
"Agreements and disagreements happen. I would not comment on things that I am not fully aware of. I would not speculate. I think there is lack of patience right now and nobody admits mistakes. If you (media) write something and it goes wrong, have the heart to admit that you have gone wrong rather than saying that problem has been solved," Kohli said.
11:32 (IST)
11:30 (IST)
Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr was being a prescient Indian cricket tragic when, in 1849, he formulated the epigram plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.
This is not the first time India, on the eve of a major international tournament, finds its internal organs in a state of considerable disrepair. That ‘record’, for want of a better word, was set back in 2007 when then coach Greg Chappell and influential star Sourav Ganguly found themselves at outs in the lead-up to the World Cup – amusingly, there is even a detailed wiki entry for the ‘Chappell-Ganguly Controversy’.
It was a “dictatorial” coach then, it is a “headmasterly” coach now. Underlying the discontents, then and now, are two sets of superstar cricketers who, bolstered by repeated successes, get to believing that there is nothing more for them to learn, that there is no skill remaining to master, no nuance left in the game to be explored. The more things change in Indian cricket, the more they remain the same – up to a point.
Virat Kohli has “vigorously” denied any rift with the coach -- an inside joke among journalists is that in politics, business, movies and sports, no rumour is true until it has been officially denied. Anil Kumble for his part has been rigorously silent. It would be easy to accept Kohli at his word, to dismiss talk of a “headmasterly” coach as nothing but a passing gripe blown out of proportion, but for one little detail: the players, several reports have said, are upset about the rigor Kumble has imposed on the vetting of injured players before they report back for duty.
That strikes a familiar note. The bane of Indian cricket’s superstar culture, first enshrined in the 1990s and incrementally raised to its current peak, has been the stars’ insistence on writing their own ticket as far as injuries are concerned. X has “declared himself fit” used to be an all too common headline on the sports pages. That is all it took – an injured star would ‘declare himself fit’, often backed by the certificate of some friendly neighborhood GP, and he would walk back into his preferred slot in the side, no questions asked. With the result that the team has repeatedly fielded half-fit players in key positions, and paid for it.
Kumble, a veteran of those times, is more aware than most of this tendency, and one noticeable aspect of his year-long tenure as coach has been his refusal to hand out free return tickets to injured stars. Instead, he has insisted that the player be first assessed by the physio and if passed fit, return to domestic cricket for a try-out before being called back to national colours.
Ironically, MS Dhoni had drawn attention to this as far back as January of this year. "You can't really get 150 percent performance from a player who is 80 percent,” he had said then. “That's where you have to be very practical, very honest. There are different ways to handle everyone: for some it is a kind word, for some it is a harsh word.”
Kumble’s governing trait is that he is forthright; he says what he thinks, always, without applying coats of sweetener to his utterances. And that is where the penny drops. That is when you realize there is more to this kerfuffle than the kvetching of a bunch of man-boys who just want to chill, have fun in-between times, and not have to listen to boring lectures on the importance of rolling the strike over or whatever else the coach has chosen to throw up on PowerPoint.
The ongoing imbroglio is not about boys wanting to have fun out of school – it cuts deeper, strikes to the heart of the star-system that has been meticulously fostered by sundry administrators, brand managers and self-seeking hangers-on, both inside the commentary box and outside.
The more things change…
09:31 (IST)
BIG GAME ALERT! It's India vs Pakistan time again. This time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston. But that doesn't matter does it? Today is all about the winner. Everything else can take a back seat. The greatest rivalry in cricket takes center stage as the wold holds its breath.
Welcome to our Live coverage of this India-Pakistan clash as we bring you the Live score, updates, reactions and a lot more on our Live blog. Stick around for the the most in-depth coverage of the game and join us as we build up to this massive clash