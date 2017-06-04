India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live cricket score and updates: Rohit, Virat complete 50-stand

Preview Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston on Sunday.
The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire.
Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on 25 May.
As it has emerged now, the decision was made following feedback from Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".
The legendary Indian leg-spinner, who has not put a foot wrong since being appointed as the coach, will see out his contract at the end of the eight-team tournament.
But what takes the attention away from the field where India have looked so good in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, is the fact that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS. Laxman will start looking for new names in London itself.
Though acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has tried hard to bury the hatchet by saying that there is no conflict between captain and coach, and Kumble giving Kohli throwdowns at nets on Friday in front of media persons, the hornet's nest has surely been stirred.
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post virtually confirming the frosty relations between Kumble and Kohli.
To make matters worse, in a letter to CoA head Vinod Rai, renowned historian Guha resigned from the four-member panel further highlighting the rift between CoA and the BCCI.
Coming to the much-awaited cricket match, millions of supporters are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams rarely lock horns against each other barring an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, and the hotly fought battle has over the years drawn a wide range of audience.
For almost 18 years, wars stood in between the two outfits playing each other in a bilateral series until the ice was broken in 1978, but even today matches are few and far between.
The two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013, and India have refused to juggle with the idea without an end to "cross border terrorism", which essentially means militant incursions along the disputed Kashmir border.
Not only will a victory for either side mean taking a huge step towards the semi-finals in a four-team group which also has Sri Lanka and South Africa, it will also be a diplomatic point-scoring in terms of the stand-off between the two parties.
On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said -- not only because of their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn't smell the same anymore.
Pakistan just made it to the Champions Trophy as the eighth and final nation ahead of the West Indies, who missed the bus.
Newly-appointed skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will face his stiffest test yet, leading an unfancied Pakistan who have to overcome serious batting deficiencies to be competitive following their struggles in the one-day format in recent years.
Missing the services of explosive opener Sharjeel Khan, who is currently facing a tribunal for spot-fixing and could face a life ban if found guilty, and Umar Akmal, booted out of the squad and sent home for failing two fitness tests; Pakistan will depend heavily on veteran Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim.
For India, it remains to be seen whether seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh, who has just recovered from viral fever, is pencilled in the playing XI.
Kohli can depend on his bowling to fire, as the likes of fit-again Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah look in great shape.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 06:59 pm
Jun, 04 2017 IST
Highlights
50-run stand comes up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after Rohit slams a four and six off Wahab Riaz's consecutive deliveries.
Play will resume at 1840 IST. 49 overs a side game now.
Okay, forget everything I said before. I have good news. The match will start at 1630 IST and no overs have been lost.
Good news folks, covers are coming off. We can expect a start soon.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.
TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl.
19:07 (IST)
After 37 overs,India 194/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Shadab continues, Rohit on drives -- for Shadab, mid on is pushed back which means any stroke played in that direction is a single for sure. Kohli in his turn waits, guides straight to that short third man, and Rohit this time makes the call and races over for a quick sneaked single, earns applause from his captain.
After Rohit works a single, the two try that sneaky stunt again -- Virat plays to point, Rohit calls and runs across, very tight one this, desperate dive from Rohit as the stumps are broken. The problem for the third umpire: the bat is on the ground, but it is the underside of the bat that is touching the earth, so the curve of the bat makes it look as if it is not really grounded though well over the line.
Very tight call, all evidence indicates that Rohit is gone -- and that is the final call. Rohit run out for 91 off 119. His bat was a good foot over the line, but hey. This actually is something teams pay attention to and practice a lot these days, to make sure that on the slide, the bat is facing down so the ridge at the back of the bat doesn't lift it in the air. Sharma must have skipped that particular class, and pays for it. In comes Yuvraj Singh.
Ball five of Shadab's over, driven quite easily to mid on and a single. In his turn, Virat finds mid on for another to end a wicket-taking over that left Rohit nine short of a hundred on his comeback to national duty.
19:06 (IST)
Yuvraj Singh is the highest run-scorer (1285) and highest wicket-taker (13) against Pakistan in ODIs from current Indian ODI squad
19:05 (IST)
19:05 (IST)
Difficult for batsmen to get back into their rhythm after this sort of stop-go interruption. They need to get back into their groove before they can lay it into the bowlers again. Pakistan has an excellent chance of pushing through 1 to 2 overs of their more expensive bowlers at this stage. However both Rohit Sharma and Kohli are capable of turning on the heat once they get the feet moving again. Important that they keep their wickets intact. Wet ball will make reverse swing virtually impossible in he closing stages. .
19:00 (IST)
After 36 overs,India 189/1 ( Rohit Sharma 89 , Virat Kohli (C) 28)
Amir is off and Wahab Riaz gets another go. Good first ball that, short, sharp in pace, moving a bit off the seam, climbing on Rohit and defeating his tentative cut. The next ball is along the same angle but fuller, Rohit throws his bat at it and off the bottom edge, it flares to deep backward point, single.
Wahab to Virat, who stays deep in the crease, opens the bat face and runs it behind point, gets one. And Rohit, increasingly showing signs of frustration, back on strike -- a wide slip, point, cover, mid off all in the ring, Wahab bowls length on the angle, Rohit this time glides forward and drives, very fluid stroke, through the extra cover gap for four. And when Wahab drops short and on middle, to the next ball, Rohit rocks back and eases into the pull, easily clears the field on the on to find six over midwicket; lovely late wristwork on that pull to guide the ball where he wanted it to go.
Wahab proving expensive yet again. Bowls outside off and Rohit ends the over with a guided single to deep third man. 13 in the over, which seems to be Wahab's idea of par.
18:59 (IST)
Excellent passage of play for Pakistan. They have given away 14 runs in the last five overs but Wahab Riaz comes on to bowl. This could swing either way now - either India gets out of this mini-rut or Pakistan picks up a wicket.
18:59 (IST)
18:58 (IST)
Pakistan get a chance to regroup after another rain break. Rohit and Kohli have been operating in cruise control. With 16 overs to go now, the rest of the batsmen will look to smoke a few out of the park. This pitch looks full of runs and after strengthening their batting India needs to make enough to bat Pakistan out of this game.
18:57 (IST)
18:56 (IST)
After 34 overs,India 174/1 ( Rohit Sharma 77 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)
Change in bowling with Hasan off, Shadab Khan back on. Kohli forces square, the ball flares off a thick top edge but short of short third man, placed there to stop Kohli sneaking singles with the dab. Follows up with a short ball though and Virat rocks back, pulls -- the ball not bouncing too much so he can't get under it fully, has to hit it along the ground to deep square, gets two. Virat dabs down, finds short third; drives, finds cover; gets one outside off turning further away and lets it go -- two in the over, good one on his return to the bowling crease by Shadab here.
18:54 (IST)
At least Wahab will not have to bowl 10 overs, that's a relief for Pakistan fans. Play has resumed & India have a perfect platform to launch from. Rohit Sharma has to up his scoring rate now given the amount & quality of batting waiting in the dressing room.
18:53 (IST)
After 34 overs,India 174/1 ( Rohit Sharma 77 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)
The conditions have not really conduced to swing and seam at top pace, which makes Mohammad Amir's bowling especially noteworthy. In a total of 6.1 overs bowled before the second rain interruption of the match, Amir has had 24 dot balls, that is, a full four overs not scored off. And his economy rate at the break is 3.7, a tribute to a controlled spell where he changed his bowling to suit the available conditions.
He's been well backed by Hasan Ali, whose figures are six overs, 21 runs at 3.5, with 24 dot balls as well. Between them, the two quicks have given away 5 fours in 12.1 overs; Wahab has given away five on his own in just four overs, as the antithesis to the other two.
Play resumes with Amir bowling the second ball of his incomplete over. No change in the field, which is still tight in the ring as he bowls to Virat; a bit of movement off the seam in this first ball, seaming away from Virat who helps it along to third man for one.
Amir to Rohit; the angle across and a very full length. Rohit can only defend and point, Shadab, is well in -- plus he is one of the quicker fielders, comes in rapidly to stop the single. The next ball is again that full length, but on line of middle and off this time and Rohit defends in front of his pads.
Tries, to the next one, to run a single down to third man, but again Shadab intervenes, racing to his left to field at point. The last ball of the over, action replay, the push to point and Shadab quick there again, stops the single. 7 runs off the last 24 balls faced, by Rohit, and this is now getting to be a bit of a thing.
18:48 (IST)
The players are back on the field. Mohammad Amir takes his mark, Virat Kohli on strike. Here we go....
18:48 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
Latest update: The rain has stopped. It will be a 48-over game now.
18:44 (IST)
Just as they were preparing to remove the covering on the wicket, it's begun to drizzle again, and the covers are back on the ground. It is 2.10 local time -- the time set for resumption, but with the covers back, two things are certain: there is a further delay in play, and with it, there is the likelihood of another over or more being lost; from this point on, every few minutes will cost the game an over.
18:37 (IST)
4 bowlers can bowl 10 overs and one will have to bowl 9. The Pakistan players are out on the ground, practicing.It has started drizzling again. The wait continues.
18:28 (IST)
Play will resume at 1840 IST. 49 overs a side game now.
18:27 (IST)
The rain has stopped, play will resume in a bit, and the two interruptions have caused a reset by one over apiece -- the match will now be 49 overs a side. Assuming -- and this is the customary caveat when we are talking of England -- that there are no more rain interruptions.
18:21 (IST)
One of the hand-me-down verities of one day cricket is that if you have wickets in hand, you should be able to double the score at the 35 over mark.
India ticks the first of the boxes here -- 9 wickets in hand is a luxurious position to be in. To realise the second part of that equation, though, one of the two batsmen will on resumption have to go for the bowling while the other rotates. And common sense dictates that Rohit, the senior partner here due to his longevity, is the logical choice to step on the accelerator.
Rohit has been under the weather a bit after Dhawan left -- he was on 64 off 84 when his partner fell; since then he has scored 13 runs in 24 balls, and just seven runs in the last 18 balls faced. His body language has been reflective of the resulting frustration -- winces as hard hits find close fielders; grimaces as he overhits the ball in his eagerness to beat the field...
Kohli has been batting pretty much to his norm -- early in an innings he looks to get bat on ball, work it around, get his hands and feet moving, stay busy at the crease. It's just about his third gear, and yet he is going 24 off 27 without seemingly being in any kind of hurry.
Pakistan appears to have recaliberated its game plan; their quicks have figured out there is no seam and swing for them. As a result they have changed their focus, concentrating on very tight lines and good lengths, bowling to the ring-fields set for them. Amir has five balls in the over interrupted by rain, and then three overs after that; Hasan Ali, whose control has been most impressive (6-0-21-0) has four left. The regular spinners Imad and Shadab have five between them and at a pinch Shoaib Malik, who gave away just 10 in his two, can sneak two or three inexpensive overs in.
Wahab Riaz, easily the most expensive of the Pakistan bowlers, has six overs left, and one of the keys for Pakistan in the last leg of this Indian innings is how quickly -- if at all -- Wahab can recover his lost radar.
When the game resumes, you expect fireworks -- there are just 16 overs left after the incomplete over of Amir's, and India will come out knowing it has to push hard. The joker in the pack? Lose wickets in a heap, and Duckworth Lewis resets dramatically in favor of the side batting second.
If ifs and buts were pots and pans, Navjot Sidhu used to say.... and as always happens with Sidhu, you stop paying attention, so I have no idea how that one ends. We'll find out when play resumes.
18:19 (IST)
The match might resume anytime soon. Stay with us for more updates.
18:17 (IST)
Rain again, just when Kohli was starting to shift gears. Looking at the last few overs from Hasan & Amir, Sarfraz's decision to use spinners in tandem when Kohli came into bat seems even more baffling. Pakistan will take solace in the fact that all teams batting first in this tournament have failed to capitalise on similar platforms.
18:10 (IST)
The moment when young Shadab Khan broke the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan partnership.
18:07 (IST)
Rohit Sharma has gone to sleep. He has scored 4 off the last 16 balls that he has faced. That's extravagant considering India have 9 wickets in hand with 16.5 overs to go.
Amir and Hassan Ali have generally bowled well, pulling things back a little. One wonders why Sarfraz let Kohli settle in for 16 balls before bringing in pace against him. Pakistan cricket never ceases to amaze and surprise!
18:06 (IST)
After 33.1 overs, India are 173/1 (Rohit Sharma 77, Virat Kohli 24)
Amir to Rohit. Angled across off, left alone by Rohit who has been becalmed of late. But in any case, only one ball is bowled in this over; the rain comes pelting down, the players leave the field, the covers come on and there we go again -- yet another interruption.
18:05 (IST)
We have another rain interruption. The players are going off the field.
18:04 (IST)
After 33 overs,India 173/1 ( Rohit Sharma 77 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
Hasan continues after a quick drink. Rohit square drives, hits it well, but straight to point. Point, cover, mid off, mid on, midwicket all of them well inside the ring to cut off singles, lots of space behind their backs in the outfield but the bowlers aren't giving the batsmen the length they need to get under a loft.
A drizzle begins as Hasan bowls; Rohit for three balls in succession hits hard at the ball, two on the off side, one on the on side -- a cross batted heave -- but fails each time to beat the close ring as Hasan bowls perfectly to his field. Ball four, the slower one, Rohit plays his square drive too early; thick under edge into the ground outside off and they sneak one before the keeper can run up. Hasan bounces Virat who shapes to hook, finds the ball climbing too high and bails, then asks the square leg umpire if that wasn't over his head. Nope, says Dharamsena, so no extra there.
Single ends the over, a push on the on that Kohli lost control of; one hand comes off the bat handle, but they amble one before square leg can get in there. Good over again, just two in it. Very disciplined work this by the Pak quicks.
18:00 (IST)
With just 4 fielders allowed outside the circle, and with Rohit Sharma and Kohli well settled, India must aim at getting 10 runs an over between 30th and 40th overs. That would give India a tremendous boost ahead of the final 10 overs. They have done all the hard work. Must now play smart cricket to squeeze Pakistan out of the match. Pakistan have been forced to bring back their best bowlers earlier than ideal for them.
17:58 (IST)
Time for a drink.
17:58 (IST)
After 32 overs,India 171/1 ( Rohit Sharma 76 , Virat Kohli (C) 23)
Amir to Virat, a controlled on drive produces a diving stop by Wahab Riaz at mid on, just the single. To the next ball, Rohit does well, leaning away from a ball shorter in length and lifting around off, guides it with the horizontal bat behind point and works the single.
Amir tries Kohli out with the angle that takes the ball outside off; Kohli showing good technique, goes across his stumps as the bowler delivers, gets close to the ball, plays with bat close to the body to push firmly into the cover point region for one. Rohit digs out a good yorker on off, in his turn. Nice testing quick bowling this from Amir. Wahab produces another run and dive at mid on to keep a checked Rohit drive down to a single.
Bouncer to end the over, and Virat was almost waiting for that -- goes up on his toes, hits it up and over point to find the boundary with ease; that ball spoilt what was otherwise a tight over, and Kohli looks in good touch. Not that he is hitting well, which he is; more that he seems to be reading the bowler early, and easily -- some of his shots have almost a hint of prediction about them.
17:55 (IST)
Look, who is in the house!
17:53 (IST)
After 31 overs,India 163/1 ( Rohit Sharma 74 , Virat Kohli (C) 17)
Double change, Hasan Ali takes over from Shadab so now it is pace at both ends. Hasan as in his first spell bowling the fullish length on off -- no visible movement in the air or off the wicket, just a tight, controlled line. Single to Rohit, a slightly misplayed defense by Rohit lands the next ball at his feet and his foot blocks it from rolling back onto the stumps.
Steady bowling this from Hasan -- no slip, unlike for Amir, but then Hasan is bowling on off, not outside it. Rohit to the fifth ball gives vent to his frustration, tries a smacking lofted drive on the on, manages only to hit it straight to mid on. And then he sits under a sharp, surprise bouncer to end the over.
Just one run in the over, good return by Hasan to the bowling crease.
17:51 (IST)
Double bowling change. Pakistan eyeing a wicket, Hasan Ali comes into the attack.
17:48 (IST)
After 30 overs,India 162/1 ( Rohit Sharma 74 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)
Mohd Amir comes back into the attack, a slip comes in place with Kohli facing. Good quick first ball, angled across on off, Virat shuffles across the wicket, defends. The next ball is a shade shorter in length, and Virat opens his bat face, a twist of the wrist at the last moment really, and works one behind point.
Amir goes back to what he did at the start of the innings -- to Rohit, the sharp angle, from wide of the crease over the wicket, across the right hander, leaving him outside off. Rohit though has learnt -- keeps the bat tight to his body, refuses to reach for the ball, lets it go, twice on the trot, to the keeper.
Amir tries him with a fuller length on off and this time Rohit drives, but straight to cover and too firmly struck to work a single. Just the one run in Amir's comeback over -- nice, tight, controlled bowling, a few clicks below his top pace.
17:47 (IST)
So, Sarfraz Ahmed finally decides to bring his strike bowler back into the attack. Mohammad Amir to bowl the 30th over. No slip in place, surprisingly.
17:44 (IST)
After 29 overs,India 161/1 ( Rohit Sharma 74 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
Shadab continues, into his 7th over. The steady drip-drip-drip of singles continued, almost as if it were all very mathematical. Both batsmen have picked out their spots, areas in the field where they know there is one for the taking, and are finding those areas clinically. Neither looks particularly challenged by the bowling though in this over, Shadab manages to find the inner edges of both batsmen with well-disguised wrong 'uns. Two dot balls, four singles in the over.
As we head into the 30th over, you begin to wonder -- what target has India settled on its mind, particularly after getting a feel of the pitch and with a rain interruption having occurred.
17:42 (IST)
Kohli averages 85.40 against Pakistan spinners in ODIs & 28.85 against Pacers. Yet Sarfraz brought Imad back into the attack. This has been a very strange performance from Pakistan so far. There is too much reliance on an 18 year old & there seems to be no sensible planning.
17:41 (IST)
Kohli must remember that he does not have AB de Villiers batting at the other end. He loves to run sharp singles and steal twos when settling down. Did it with alacrity with ABD in IPL. But Rohit Sharma may not be in the same league in running between the wickets. The last thing India'd need with them on top of the Pakistan bowling is a run out. Rohit is well settled and batting superbly. Barring Dhoni and may be Jadeja, none in this India team can keep up with Kohli in sharp running between the wickets
17:41 (IST)
After 28 overs,India 157/1 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Virat Kohli (C) 13)
Imad continuing, around the wicket still. No slip in place now as there was in the previous over and Kohli is savvy -- he stays back, lets the ball come to him outside off, opens the bat face and runs it down to the third man boundary to break the sequence of singles.
And then Virat goes back to driving the singles in front of the wicket, this time to mid off. Rohit in his turn eases the single on the on side off the back foot, mid on is back at the edge of the circle and that is almost an invitation.
Imad tries tossing one up and Virat opens his shoulders a bit, launches into a drive. Can't beat the fielder running around from mid off, but they get two to round off an over that produced ten runs.
Very hard to understand Sarfraz's ploy here. Kohli is getting an easy eye in with Imad bowling. He averages in the mid 85.40 against Pakistani spinners according to statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad. Why wouldn't he bowl with Amir or Hassan? They have both bowled four overs each and it will probably not be a bad idea if he brings one of them on to bowl at Kohli. Remember how much respect Kohli gave to Amir in the Asia Cup and ICC World T20 2016?
17:40 (IST)
After 27 overs,India 147/1 ( Rohit Sharma 70 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)
Pakistan, with spin at both ends, seems content to control the flow of runs. India seems equally content to bide its time and take the game deep. Shadab the bowler, and both batsmen working him around off the front foot, not really hitting at anything, content instead to push and play checked drives into gaps and take the singles.
Slight signs of turn now for Shadab on the leg breaks, but it is turning very little, and rather slowly. Six balls, six singles -- the last one, a Kohli push on the off that the point fielder got to quicker than expected, almost had Rohit run out; the direct throw missed and Rohit dived to make ground, but that was very tight.
17:34 (IST)
After 26 overs,India 141/1 ( Rohit Sharma 67 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Imad brought back in for Shoaib Malik. tight off side field and a line tight around off stump and just outside, trying to deny Kohli hitting space. Tidy comeback over by Imad, three singles in it. India's run rate now around 5.5 or just a tick under, in the back half of its innings.
17:32 (IST)
Virat Kohli has scored 323 runs from seven matches at an average of 107.66 against Pakistan in ICC tournaments before today which is the most by any player against them.
17:32 (IST)
This is a cracker of a pitch. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have given India a fantastic platform to go pile on the agony on Pakistan. The ball is doing very little off the pitch and India should get a total well in excess of 300. Rohit Sharma looks relaxed and very well settled. Should give skipper Kohli some time to settle down and unleash his flurry of shots. India bat deep and must now make it count after that great opening stand.