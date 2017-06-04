India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live cricket score and updates: Rain stops play again

Preview Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston on Sunday.
The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire.
Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on 25 May.
As it has emerged now, the decision was made following feedback from Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".
The legendary Indian leg-spinner, who has not put a foot wrong since being appointed as the coach, will see out his contract at the end of the eight-team tournament.
But what takes the attention away from the field where India have looked so good in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, is the fact that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS. Laxman will start looking for new names in London itself.
Though acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has tried hard to bury the hatchet by saying that there is no conflict between captain and coach, and Kumble giving Kohli throwdowns at nets on Friday in front of media persons, the hornet's nest has surely been stirred.
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post virtually confirming the frosty relations between Kumble and Kohli.
To make matters worse, in a letter to CoA head Vinod Rai, renowned historian Guha resigned from the four-member panel further highlighting the rift between CoA and the BCCI.
Coming to the much-awaited cricket match, millions of supporters are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams rarely lock horns against each other barring an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, and the hotly fought battle has over the years drawn a wide range of audience.
For almost 18 years, wars stood in between the two outfits playing each other in a bilateral series until the ice was broken in 1978, but even today matches are few and far between.
The two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013, and India have refused to juggle with the idea without an end to "cross border terrorism", which essentially means militant incursions along the disputed Kashmir border.
Not only will a victory for either side mean taking a huge step towards the semi-finals in a four-team group which also has Sri Lanka and South Africa, it will also be a diplomatic point-scoring in terms of the stand-off between the two parties.
On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said -- not only because of their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn't smell the same anymore.
Pakistan just made it to the Champions Trophy as the eighth and final nation ahead of the West Indies, who missed the bus.
Newly-appointed skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will face his stiffest test yet, leading an unfancied Pakistan who have to overcome serious batting deficiencies to be competitive following their struggles in the one-day format in recent years.
Missing the services of explosive opener Sharjeel Khan, who is currently facing a tribunal for spot-fixing and could face a life ban if found guilty, and Umar Akmal, booted out of the squad and sent home for failing two fitness tests; Pakistan will depend heavily on veteran Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim.
For India, it remains to be seen whether seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh, who has just recovered from viral fever, is pencilled in the playing XI.
Kohli can depend on his bowling to fire, as the likes of fit-again Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah look in great shape.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:55 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:56 pm
Jun, 04 2017 IST
Highlights
21:19 (IST)
Phew! This has been a long, long day. The rain has stopped is what I am hearing now. Pakistan's target indeed would be 289 runs from 41 overs.
21:18 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
The rain has stopped and news is coming in that the play will resume at 1655 local time and 2125 IST. Will update the target and number of overs shortly. Stay tuned. Pakistan's target is 289 in 41 overs.It has started raining again. A day that promised so much is ending up to be so frustrating.
21:09 (IST)
Whatever else the two teams are doing during the break, hopefully they are spending some time doing their math. Increasingly, it seems unlikely this game will last the allotted 48 overs -- this break should see a revision in the target, any more spells of rain will cause further tweaks and at some point, D/L will start favouring the chasing side.
India needs to know the various par scores, precisely, starting with the 20th over and for every over after that because the way things are going, and given the forecast which talks of further spells of rain, there is no knowing just when this game will be called off.
It's not the optimal way of playing cricket, all this advanced calculus -- but it is what it is, and the one thing India can't afford is to be trumped by a revised ask in a rain-shortened game. They've put themselves in prime position to win this one, but it is no longer as simple as defending 324.
At the time of writing this, the cloud is still thick and heavy over the ground, the covers are still on, and there is no prospect of an early resumption of play.
21:02 (IST)
The umbrellas are up in the stands.
21:01 (IST)
Pakistan 22 without loss in 4.5 overs as the players go off for another rain delay. Ramiz Raja is trying his best to jinx this from the commentator's box - he started talking about a potential 100-run partnership when Azhar and Shehzad hit the 12-run mark. Too early to call anything but, well, we kind of sort of know how this is going to end.
21:01 (IST)
Pakistan's par score at the end of 20 overs is 103 if they won't lose a wicket. If they lose a wicket then their par score after 20 overs will be 113. If they lose two wickets then their par score after 20 overs will be 127.
21:01 (IST)
20:56 (IST)
Unlike the Pakistani fast bowlers Bhuveneshwar Kumar is getting the ball to dart around. May be he is pitching it up a lot further than the Pakistanis. Or weather conditions are better. My bet is his skill set at moving the ball is better than most bowlers. Beautiful seam position almost always. But now rains again! Wonder what the next DL par score would be!
20:56 (IST)
After 4.5 overs,Pakistan 22/0 ( Azhar Ali 12 , Ahmed Shehzad 7)
Beauty from Bhuvi -- good length in the channel, very late swing away, Shehzad drove at the length and was totally beaten by the movement, misses his outer edge. The next ball straightens, quicker off the deck and the batsman scrambles a defensive push, a bit hurried by Bhuvi's skiddy pace.
Just the one slip now, Shikhar Dhawan standing a bit wide, between first and second slip positions to try and cover the thick edge. Bhuvi now straightens one into the pad on a fuller length, hits Shehzad on the pad. Appeal, a good one, but it could just be sliding down leg, so the Indians decide not to refer.
Bhuvi in this over is looking for that full length and the pads of both Shehzad and Azhar, bowling the good or full lengths. But here we go again, after 5 balls of the 5th over, a sharp shower sends everyone running off the field and the covers coming back on.
20:56 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
We have another rain interruption and the players are walking off. Covers are coming back on. This has been a merry-go-round today. We will lose one over every four minutes now.
20:50 (IST)
After 4 overs,Pakistan 21/0 ( Azhar Ali 12 , Ahmed Shehzad 7)
Lovely first ball by Umesh, good length, around 4th stump, late movement away from the right hander beats the edge, Azhar played at that one and was beaten for pace and swing.
Shorter delivery from Umesh, Azhar cuts at it, overhits it a bit and squirts the ball down to third man for one. Quick ball on length and on off from Umesh, played on the on and Shehzad calls and sprints the single. Both batsmen rolling the strike over despite a very close set field, so now square leg has moved to a short midwicket to save that one on the on.
Short ball, climbing on Azhar who tries to pull, beaten for pace, the bat coming down after the ball has thudded into his hip. Another short ball, the genuine bouncer, Azhar hooks, in the air but nicely placed, behind square leg and well wide of fine leg, four to end that over.
20:50 (IST)
India were 9/0 after 4, Pakistan are 21/0 - India can score 70+ in the last 4 overs, Pakistan no longer have that firepower. It is essential for Pakistan to keep the runrate in check otherwise they might panic in an attempt to catch up. By Pakistan standards, this is a very decent start.
20:49 (IST)
20:47 (IST)
After 3 overs,Pakistan 15/0 ( Azhar Ali 7 , Ahmed Shehzad 6)
Bhuvi with a change in field -- there is a point, a cover, a mid off and also a short coverpoint in a close-catching position, beside the slips. Very attacking off side field, and Bhuvi has moved up the scale to the 140k mark as well. Azhar pushes the second ball towards mid on, Yuvraj a bit slow off the mark there, the batsmen sneak one.
There's a breeze blowing across, right to left of the right handed batsman, Bhuvi bowling into it. Hits a line outside off, Shehzad drops it down behind point, gets one to roll the strike over. And now Bhuvi strays to middle and leg, Shehzad flicks off his pads through square leg, superb work by Bumrah, running several yards to his left and then diving to pull the ball back, keeps it down to three.
Bhuvi now fuller and quicker, on off, forcing the defensive push by Shehzad. Last ball of the over is outside off, skids through after pitching and gets to Dhoni on a roll along the ground, not sure what happened there, in all probability Bhuvi let slip the slower fuller one. No run, three overs gone. Pak's asking rate for the innings is 6.8.
And to add to the fun, huge dark clouds over the ground again.
20:43 (IST)
After 2 overs,Pakistan 10/0 ( Azhar Ali 3 , Ahmed Shehzad 5)
Umesh Yadav shares the new ball, Shehzad on strike, two slips in place and Umesh begins at around 137k, on line of off. Ball two though is wide and short, and Shehzad frees his arms, smacks the ball on top of its bounce behind point, finds the boundary. Clean strike.
Umesh now straightens his line and ups his pace, getting up to the 139 mark and angling tight on off and middle, Shehzad pushes defensively in front of him.
Umesh, again that same line but a bit shorter in length, Shehzad pushes on the onside, this time manages to find space in front of square leg, gets one.
Very good ball five that, very quick, very full in length, the extra pace has Azhar scrambling, the ball hitting the bat rather than the other way around. Umesh now cranking up his pace above the 140 mark; the last ball is short, pulled behind square for one to end the over.
20:38 (IST)
After 1 overs,Pakistan 4/0 ( Azhar Ali 2 , Ahmed Shehzad 0)
"Pakistan has runs to make and it is not going to be simple," says Wasim Raja, that modern master of the art of understatement.
Over the last 13 games -- there is that stat again -- Pakistan has won just one game where the opposition has made over 250, while losing the other 12. And this, to borrow from Raja's trick of understatement, is a bit more than 250.
Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad will open for Pakistan with Azhar taking first strike, and Bhuvi Kumar will take the new ball at the Birmingham End for India. Ball one is a wide down the leg side, Bhuvi looking for swing and missing his line there.
Bhuvi corrects his line, finding the good length outside off and finding some movement in to the right hander who defends. The next ball is an eye-opener -- around 5th stump line, but a lovely straight seam and it swings noticeably away from the batsman.
Bhuvi again bowls that line wide of off but this time gets it a bit wrong, and is called wide for the second time in this over. Given the movement he is getting, Bhuvi needs his line closer to off looking for the outer edge of that bat.
Gets it a bit too straight twice on the run, the first ball is defended, the second is nicely driven, a controlled shot by Azhar through midwicket getting him two. Bhuvi there was looking for the variation -- the inswinger after those early deliveries swinging away. Straightens one on off, and Azhar pushes into the covers, single.
Last ball of the over, through the channel and on the second bounce to Dhoni as Bhuvi changes down his pace. End of the first over, Bhuvi experimenting here with lines and lengths and yet to settle on his optimum.
20:35 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling strike rate of 36.0 in England in ODIs is better than his career ODI bowling strike rate of 47.9.
20:32 (IST)
The Indian players have taken their positions in the field. Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shahzad are the Pakistan openers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India. Can Pakistan pull off a win? Stay with us to find out.....
20:31 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
We called this the first big test for Sarfraz as captain and he looked as clueless as Azhar Ali. This is definitely not encouraging for a team looking to rebuild. Sarfraz needs to be more present as captain instead of relying on pre-planned strategies. It's slightly comical that the pacers bowled together from over 13 to 16. His obsession with bowling Imad, for example, hurt Pakistan a lot. They allowed Dhawan, Sharma and Kohli to settle in against slow bowling. Mohammad Amir bowled four overs up front and was brought back in the 30th over. For all the talk by Arthur about picking wickets and not containing, what we saw in the field was the exact opposite. Pakistan were happy to let India cruise along with wickets in hand and they just did not have it in them to stop the Indians in the end.
20:21 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
Pakistan's target will be 324 runs in 48 overs (adjusted according to D/L method).
20:15 (IST)
20:15 (IST)
20:14 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
Pakistan's target as per DLS method is 324 from 48 overs.
20:09 (IST)
Absolute mayhem in the final four overs -- 72 runs, one wicket, two Pakistan bowlers off with injuries, India ending up with 319/3, all four of the top batsmen topping the fifty-run mark... with that, the Indian innings has ended, on 48 overs, and when play resumes after however long the break is, Pakistan will chase 320 in 48.
20:09 (IST)
Pakistan need 324 runs to win. India were superb with the bat at the end after losing their way in the middle. Pakistan have themselves to blame for dropping both Yuvraj & Kohli who made them pay. For Pakistan to win this match, they will need to bat like they have never done before. Someone needs to bat through otherwise there is no chance. Babar Azam & Shoaib Malik hold the key.
20:08 (IST)
Highest totals for India in ICC Champions Trophy:
331/7 v South Africa, Cardiff, 2013
319/3 v Pakistan, Birmingham, 2017*
307/8 v Australia, Dhaka, 1998
20:07 (IST)
KING YUVI and KING KOHLI!
113 off the last 9 overs is some seriously good batting. Kohli's six off Hassan Ali over cover shows why he is the best in the business. Pakistan's bowling was spineless and the scorecard gives a sorry reading. This was always going to be a tough chase for Pakistan, even without the late onslaught. Now it seems even more impossible.
20:05 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased by Pakistan in ICC ODI tournaments is 263 which they chased it against New Zealand in 1992.
20:05 (IST)
After 48 overs,India 319/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 81 , Hardik Pandya 20)
Imad Wasim to Hardik Pandya and what's with this lad? The second ball he is facing, goes low on his knee, gets under a perfectly decent ball and whacks it way over long on for six.
Imad again, tries to go wide of off, no change though -- Hardik down on his knee, adjusts for the wider length and hits it exactly where the first one went.
Ball three, and this time Hardik shimmies to the off stump before the bowler can bowl. Imad tries to compensate by spearing it on middle stump line looking for the pads, down goes Hardik on his knee and this time, the swing takes the ball over the midwicket boundary. Three sixes in a row and counting.
Ball four, fuller, Hardik swings, misses, appeal for LBW turned down and Pak review again. On the replay, this looks a good review -- fair delivery, no touch of bat on ball. Impact is on line of middle, ball is going straight through and will hit the bail. That makes it umpire's call, and Dharamsena stays with the earlier not out call. Hardik, with rain falling now, celebrates by smacking the next ball over cover, finds the fielder in the deep, just one.
And the final ball of that over, Virat goes low, gets room for the bat swing, hits it powerfully into the gap between cover and mid on, finds the boundary. Three sixes, a four, a single in the final over.
20:02 (IST)
Wahab Riaz has conceded 87 runs today from 8.4 overs which is the most by a bowler in an ICC Champions Trophy match. The previous most was 86 by Tinashe Panyangara against England at Birmingham in 2004.
20:00 (IST)
19:59 (IST)
After 47 overs,India 296/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 77 , Hardik Pandya 1)
Imad completes the one ball left in Wahab's over, bowls it very wide of Virat, almost along the wide line, Virat can't get to it, asks why it is not a wide, but the umpire calls it fair, and it is fair, by a hairsbreadth. Some mild talk there, Imad telling Virat something that looks unparliamentary.
Hasan continues. Finds Yuvraj's pads with a fuller length one, big appeal, umpire says no, so Pakistan goes for the review. On the replay, that is a very full length, almost a yorker, Yuvraj misses the flick, it hits the front pad. There is no touch of bat on the hot spot or ultra edge.
Which leaves the ball tracker -- shows the ball pitching in line of leg, hitting the off stump halfway up its height, so the ruling is out and Yuvraj's gone, to a good yorker from Hasan, for a very good 53 off 32.
Hardik Pandya, the new man in, begins with a push to the point region for one. Virat picks up where he left off -- to length on off, Virat shuffles a bit to get side on to the ball, and drives with fluid ease, through the gap in the covers, four. Lovely, flowing shot hit with absolute conviction, and the follow up is spectacular -- stays to the leg stump side, goes inside out to the length ball outside off, gets under it and with no apparent effort, sends it way over cover for six.
Two brilliant shots back to back, to retrieve an over spoilt somewhat by the fall of a wicket, and India with two overs left are on 296.
19:56 (IST)
OUT! Successful review for Pakistan. Hasan bowls a yorker and Yuvraj tries to flick it only to miss it. The bowler goes up but the umpire doesn't think its out. Sarfraz takes a review and the replays show that there was no bat involved. It pitched in the line of the stumps too. Yuvraj has to depart.
19:51 (IST)
After 46 overs,India 285/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Yuvraj Singh 53)
Uh oh, it is all going to pieces for Pak. Wahab seems Virat backing away and spears one outside off; Virat goes low, reaches a long way across and gets the ball to the third man fence with a very late cut. Turns out it was a no ball, so free hit follows and Virat hits free, that flick-drive he plays so well with the wrist, times and places it perfectly this time, four wide of midwicket in the gap, so two fours and only one legit ball bowled.
The next ball is length on off -- perfectly in the slot for Virat to get under and hoist, see, this is what Amir never permitted; lovely lofted drive, over long on, six. 15 runs in two balls, as bad a start to an over as you can get.
Single off the next ball, Wahab now to Yuvraj. Short ball, which Yuvraj was sure was coming, so he backs away, hacks at it, gets the top part of the bat to it and pulls it over fine leg for a four on the bounce. Another short ball, which is getting predictable, Yuvraj backs off and slashes, high in the air, drops behind point, single -- and now it is Wahab on the ground, seemingly with a turned ankle or some such. Definitely not cramp, but he looked in some discomfort at the top of his mark when he bowled that last ball, and he collapsed immediately after sending it down.
Injury time out, one ball left in the over, and the big question -- okay, one big question -- is whether Wahab will make it to the century. He is on 87 now.
Ok don't laugh, the guy had two catches dropped off his bowling.
Update: Wahab has his right shoe off, the foot seems to have swollen up, and he looks to be hobbling off the ground now.
19:50 (IST)
Yuvraj Singh's 29-ball fifty is the fastest by an Indian in the ICC Champions Trophy.
19:50 (IST)
Pakistan have dropped Yuvraj, Pakistan have dropped Kohli; What else did Pakistan expect? Wahab Riaz has taken it upon himself to complete a century with the ball. This is carnage!
19:49 (IST)
19:48 (IST)
Very important for India to finish innings on a high. It would demoralise Pakistan going into the break. Kohli and Yuvraj are doing a terrific job in the death overs taking the bowlers to the cleaners
19:48 (IST)
Now Wahab Riaz seems to have discomfort with his right foot. He is sitting on the ground and the physio is out to give some medical attention. He's taken his shoe off and is now leaving the field. Pakistan are two bowlers short.
19:48 (IST)
That dropped catch of Yuvraj will haunt Hassan Ali for a while. Yuvi has played like he played on the 2006 tour of Pakistan. He is a treat to watch when he hits the ball in such a clean manner. Amir's injury came at a terrible time for Pakistan. Wahab is clearly not an ideal bowler in this situation!
19:47 (IST)
Kohli seems to have lost his timing in his anxiety to go after the bowling. But Yuvraj is timing the ball brilliantly. India need Yuvraj to take more of the strike and play the cameo he is known for. India must get to 300 or very close to it to really put the match past Pakistan. Amir's struggle with cramps will once again upset the momentum of the batsmen. Just as they are getting into a flow comes this break. May be gamesmanship for all we know. Won;t put it past these Pakistanis
19:46 (IST)
FIFTY! Now Yuvraj Singh gets to the milestone with a top edged boundary over short fine leg. This is his 52nd fifty.