India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live cricket score and updates: Play to resume at 1630 IST, no overs lost

Preview Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston on Sunday.
The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire.
Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on 25 May.
As it has emerged now, the decision was made following feedback from Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".
The legendary Indian leg-spinner, who has not put a foot wrong since being appointed as the coach, will see out his contract at the end of the eight-team tournament.
But what takes the attention away from the field where India have looked so good in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, is the fact that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS. Laxman will start looking for new names in London itself.
Though acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has tried hard to bury the hatchet by saying that there is no conflict between captain and coach, and Kumble giving Kohli throwdowns at nets on Friday in front of media persons, the hornet's nest has surely been stirred.
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post virtually confirming the frosty relations between Kumble and Kohli.
To make matters worse, in a letter to CoA head Vinod Rai, renowned historian Guha resigned from the four-member panel further highlighting the rift between CoA and the BCCI.
Coming to the much-awaited cricket match, millions of supporters are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams rarely lock horns against each other barring an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, and the hotly fought battle has over the years drawn a wide range of audience.
For almost 18 years, wars stood in between the two outfits playing each other in a bilateral series until the ice was broken in 1978, but even today matches are few and far between.
The two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013, and India have refused to juggle with the idea without an end to "cross border terrorism", which essentially means militant incursions along the disputed Kashmir border.
Not only will a victory for either side mean taking a huge step towards the semi-finals in a four-team group which also has Sri Lanka and South Africa, it will also be a diplomatic point-scoring in terms of the stand-off between the two parties.
On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said -- not only because of their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn't smell the same anymore.
Pakistan just made it to the Champions Trophy as the eighth and final nation ahead of the West Indies, who missed the bus.
Newly-appointed skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will face his stiffest test yet, leading an unfancied Pakistan who have to overcome serious batting deficiencies to be competitive following their struggles in the one-day format in recent years.
Missing the services of explosive opener Sharjeel Khan, who is currently facing a tribunal for spot-fixing and could face a life ban if found guilty, and Umar Akmal, booted out of the squad and sent home for failing two fitness tests; Pakistan will depend heavily on veteran Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim.
For India, it remains to be seen whether seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh, who has just recovered from viral fever, is pencilled in the playing XI.
Kohli can depend on his bowling to fire, as the likes of fit-again Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah look in great shape.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
With inputs from IANS
Highlights
Okay, forget everything I said before. I have good news. The match will start at 1630 IST and no overs have been lost.
Good news folks, covers are coming off. We can expect a start soon.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.
TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl.
Watch cricket experts Ayaz Memon and Rohan Gavaskar preview the big India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy today
Right then, the rain has stopped. Pakistan fielders are taking their positions. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan arrive at the centre. Let's pray we don't have any more rain interruptions. Imad Wasim will finish his over. Time to roll......
India's opening has been steady, but nowhere near dominant. And most noteworthy is an anomaly: the two batsmen took 16 singles in the 9.5 overs before the rain break, and yet somehow, Amir got to bowl to Rohit almost exclusively.
Rohit played 21 of the 24 deliveries Amir sent down; 16 of them were dot balls. Two singles, a two, and two fortuitous fours -- one a mistimed hook, the other a thick outside edge through slips.
The two batsmen rotated against Imad much better -- Rohit faced 10 from him and scored 9; Dhawan faced 19 and scored 17. The two took 11 singles off the left arm spinner besides a couple of twos, a three, and two fours.
46/0 in 9.5 overs without losing a wicket qualifies as a decent start -- particularly for a team returning to one-day mode after a long hiatus. The rain however came at the worst possible time -- the two batsmen were just getting set; Amir's first spell had been seen off; an acceleration was on the cards when the rain came. Now the openers have it to do all over again as play resumes, and that inadvertent brake on the momentum could have an impact on the scoring pattern of this innings.
Also, the early rain will have put the thought in India's mind that they have to budget for the unpredictable. All told, these next ten overs after resumption is make or break for both sides.
Play to start again, If Pakistan don't pick up a wicket in the next 2-3 overs, they might have to start doing the rain dance. Very important phase of the game coming up, will be interesting to see how Sarfraz and co handle it.
Live pictures going on and a ticker says that the inspection would be at 1215 pm local time (1645 IST).
16:12 (IST)
The England weather, I tell you......
No. of India v Pakistan ODI matches in which target was adjusted: 11
India won - 4
Pak won - 7
That is how the ground looks currently.
Fingers crossed.
The Australia-New Zealand match (at the same ground) also saw a few interruptions before being abandoned. Lets hope it will be a different story today.
Pakistan did themselves a favour by winning the toss and opting to field. If rain plays a huge part, Duckworth Lewis Rain Rule would come into force. Usually it benefits the side batting second. India probably done in by the rains at this time, especially as the batsmen had settled down and were starting to play their strokes. Would have to settle down all over again when play resumes.
India will be happy with this start as they go back into the hut to wait for the skies to clear. It seems that kind of a day where rain will be a permanent fixture. Amir bowled some testing overs and with some luck he could have picked a couple of wickets. India did well to see him through. Opening with Iman Wasim was a surprise move. He has been a good power play bowler for Pakistan but if you had asked Indian batsmen if they would like to see a spinner with the new ball, they would have happily accepted. Shows the mindset of Sarfaraz too looking for a defensive option instead of a wicket taking one early on.
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz have been talking of playing aggressive cricket, but thus far with the ball, Pakistan hasn't walked that talk.
Amir began with a beautiful first over that pierced Rohit Sharma's defenses at will, but that was about it. The field for the quick bowler got diluted pretty soon and among other things, that meant that a genuine edge had no takers at second slip; Amir tested Rohit with a bouncer and beat him with pace, but again, backward square leg was in the wrong place, inside the circle, and the ball landed exactly where backward square leg should have been for the bouncer -- someone was just not paying attention.
And at the other end, it has been Imad in a spell only broken by rain -- straight, on the stumps, no grip, no turn, nothing more to it than a test of the batsmen's patience. Not a single ball in the 4.5 overs Imad bowled had wicket-taking potential, so on balance Pakistan's game plan seems to be to slow India down, not take the openers out.
Remains to be seen whether they rethink during this unlooked for break and come out with a semblance of a plan. More when play resumes.
After 9.5 overs, India are 46/0 (Rohit Sharma 25, Shikhar Dhawan 20)
Imad this time over the wicket to Dhawan -- straight line, good length, outside off, Dhawan lives for those. Kneels down and sweeps, hitting up from under, carries the infield and goes one bounce into the boundary.
Imad goes back to around the wicket. Cue another Pakistan fumble in the field. Dhawan whips a ball, back of length on off, towards deep midwicket. They run two; the fielder lets fly a wild throw, no one backs up, and the batsmen are gifted an extra run.
And one ball later, bad news -- the rain comes lashing down, the covers come hustling on, and fielders and batsmen jog to the pavilion.
9.5 overs gone in the game, India's overall run rate 4.6 though the two openers picked up the pace in the last three or four overs.
By the looks of it, this doesn't seem like a downpour. But for now, action has halted and we all get an unlooked for break.
The first rain break. We were expecting this. Ironically, Rihanna's Umbrella is blaring through the speakers at the ground.
India are placed comfortably at 46/0 in 9.5 overs and the break comes at a good time for Pakistan who were letting it slip a little. The fielding leaves a lot to be desired - Steve Rixon might want to wake Ahmad Shehzad up in this rain break. Here is hoping that this will be a short break and that we get back to the action quickly
Surprising aspect of this Champion's Trophy, at least thus far, is the absence of swing with the new ball. Bowlers are forced to angle the ball rather than swing it. Possibly the choice of ball. May also be because of the back of length bowling the fast bowlers have stuck to. Remains to be seen if the old ball could be made to reverse. Some seam movement is available. But the old classic swing bowling so prevalent in English conditions is missing. Md. Amir could not swing the ball. The medium fast bowler Hasan Ali too could not swing it. The rain is not going to help.. Once the lacquer wears off rainwater would make the ball heavier.
Bad news: It has started raining heavily at Edgbaston and the covers are coming on. The players are rushing off the field. We were afraid that rain play spoilsport in this match, but it came too soon for anyone's liking. Stay with us for updates.
Pakistan's strategy has been rather strange. With Amir moving the ball away from Rohit Sharma, it made no sense for the second slip to be moved to midwicket. Sharma would have been out had logic been applied. Pakistan have been economical but Dhawan & Sharma are known to make big scores after slow, steady starts, especially Sharma. India will be satisfied with start, it will be interesting to see how Sarfraz utilizes Shadab Khan. He is the wicket taking option in the middle overs, you can't stop this Indian batting lineup without picking up wickets at regular intervals. Sharma meanwhile finally looks settled at the crease & that's a very ominous sign for Pakistan. Rain has come at the right time for Pakistan, Sharma & Dhawan were starting to up the scoring rate.
Hasan Ali has taken 29 wickets post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any Pakistan bowler in ODIs.
After 9 overs,India 37/0 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Shikhar Dhawan 12)
Change in bowling, Amir is off after a 4--0-14-0 spell, and Hasan Ali the right arm medium-fast bowler comes on. Dhawan takes a couple of balls to judge his pace and line, then stays in his crease and whips ball three for one behind square.
To Rohit, the first ball is around 5th stump, shorter in length, no real pace in it nor bounce off the deck. Rohit loves those -- stands tall, lets the ball come on, punches it on top of the bounce and easily beats point to find the fence.
He then blots his copybook with a wild heave at another shortish delivery outside off stump, looking to loft it over wide midwicket, misses entirely -- that ball was a carbon copy of the one he had put away to the fence, so why the heave?
Lets the last one go through outside his off, five runs in Hasan's first over, and a distinct sense that the nerves of the Indian openers are now settling.
Sarfraz Ahmed decides to make the first bowling change. Hasan Ali introduced into the attack in the 9th over.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 382 runs in ICC Champions Trophy from five innings at an average of 76.40 which was the second most by a pair in a single edition of ICC Champions Trophy.
After 8 overs,India 32/0 ( Rohit Sharma 20 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Imad continues, and Dhawan works the first ball to square leg for one. That is one thing these two have done nicely -- the calling and running has been spot on, they are rolling the strike over nicely, particularly against the spinner. Case in point, ball two, on off, Rohit eases it out to mid on and jogs with the push, making the single with ease.
Ball three, and another Pakistan problem resurfaces -- sloppy fielding. For the second time, Dhawan forces square and for the second time, the point fielder misfields and allows two. Dhawan follows up with one of those gentle pushes to mid off, calls and runs -- this time Rohit taken by surprise, a bit of a stutter, but he manages to come between the throw and the stumps and saves himself.
Pakistan have now brought both mid on and mid off well inside the ring, to try and stop the bleeding of singles. It works, Rohit pushing to mid off and extra cover off successive balls but not getting the space to sneak a run. Four overs for 18 Imad, which is fairly good defensive bowling in the powerplays, but surely Pakistan want wickets early on?
A circumspect start from India so far. Mohammad Amir looked very threatening in the first over but it seems like he isn't getting the kind of swing he would want to. Imad Wasim has been tidy so far but it shouldn't be long before Sarfraz turns to his pacers. He needs to look for wickets!
15:31 (IST)
Amir, whose three overs thus far have featured 14 dot balls, continues -- and there you go, first up, that angle from the first over, across the right hander, a bit shorter in length forcing the batsman to reach for it, thick edge flies past where second slip was for the first three overs, but isn't now. Four to third man results -- that went at a nice catchable height.
The first slip now moves wide a bit, to an indeterminate spot between conventional first and second slip positions -- Pakistan compromising, though given how Amir is bowling you suspect they would be better off attacking.
Ball four straightens on a line of middle stump, a bit short in length and Rohit shuts the bat face, tucks the ball square on the on, gets one. Ball five is quick, a bit back of length, rising in to Dhawan and cramping him on the defensive push off the back foot. Good pace on that one to hurry the batsman.
Amir's last ball, fuller, on off and pushed to mid off -- good calling and running again; the fielder was standing well inside the thirty yard circle but they take him on and make it easily.
15:29 (IST)
After 6 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Imad continuing. Staying around the wicket to get that angle across Dhawan. Ball one is pushed on the on, ball two on the off, both fairly identical in length, line, and lack of turn.
Ball three, Dhawan gentles the push, opens the bat face a bit more, gets it out into the cover region and they sneak a single. And then Rohit gets a gift -- he's figured out there is nothing for the spinner yet, so stays back in his crease, lets the ball come on to him on that fourth stump line and cracks a cover drive to beat the infield and find the boundary. A pushed single behind point is the follow up, and the over produces six, India 21 without loss.
After 5 overs,India 15/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Shikhar Dhawan 5)
Amir changes plan this time -- the second ball of the over is the bouncer, pitched well short and Rohit swivels into the hook. Top edge, not the best executed hook you will see, but fine leg is in and the ball balloons over him to the fence for four. A single with a firm push to the on side is the follow up, and Amir now gets to bowl to Dhawan.
Very quick, very full on a line of fourth stump -- Dhawan drives, down the wrong line, thick inside part of the bottom of the bat squirts the ball behind square for a single. Two mishits in this over, one apiece for both batsmen.
Somewhat surprising that Amir after that first over has abandoned the slanting delivery that was giving Rohit so much trouble. He reverts to that line off the last ball of this over, but it is on the fuller side allowing Rohit to come forward into the defensive push to point.
Rohit Sharma's average and strike rate against Mohammad Amir in international cricket before today was 2.50 and 35.71 respectively. Mohammad Amir has dismissed him twice in international cricket till today.
15:22 (IST)
Rohit Sharma back to his role of opening the batting. Hasn't been doing it in IPL. But is pushed back to that role. Struggled 1st over by Amir. But would have been happy to see Imad, left arm spinner bowling. Used to that of late rather than new ball pacers. But if he settles down would be flowing in run making against the pacers
15:20 (IST)
Considering the weather forecast, it was a huge toss to win for Pakistan. India are clear favourites but the toss will balance things out a little especially in case of a run-shortened match. Misbah pointed out yesterday that it's important for Pakistan to make use of the new ball & get rid of Virat Kohli early on if they are to stand any chance. Amir has started really well, unlucky not to get Rohit Sharma's wicket in the very first over. Pakistan opted to give the new ball to Imad Wasim instead of Hasan Ali but then again Amir hasn't swung the ball much. Generally the new ball hasn't swung in this tournament despite the overcast conditions. No boundaries yet, something is about to give.
15:20 (IST)
Imad Wasim continues, on off from around the wicket and Dhawan pushes to long on standing well back, they walk the run.
For Rohit, the line is on off and there is the barest hint of turn away, but nothing alarming and at the fullish length, Rohit able to let it come to him and punch out to the on side for a single to long on.
Dhawan in his turn steps deep in his crease to shorten length so he can force square on the on off his pads, easy single available in that area. Imad to Rohit, angled onto the leg stump looking to turn it back in, but it is fullish and Rohit can get to the pitch, punch firmly out on the on.
Ball six, similar line, pushed to mid off this time and Rohit runs with the shot -- good calling and running, RS making his ground before the direct hit from mid off.
Not sure what the point of opening with spin was, but whatever it is, it seems about time for a change in plan -- Imad is not getting much purchase with the new ball on this hard track, this is allowing the batsmen to settle in easily.
After 3 overs,India 5/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
The Amir-Rohit duel resumes, with the left arm quick still focussed on that angle across the right hander. Errs a bit with the second ball, though -- a touch too full, allowing Rohit to get to the ball and punch it, bat close to the body, through the covers. Good running gets them two.
Amir straightens the third ball onto the line of middle stump, Rohit plays off his pads but square leg is really square, the ball goes straight to him. Ball four, again straightening -- that seems to be the pattern in this over, unlike the last, that Amir is looking to straighten into the stumps rather than angle it past the outer edge. Rohit looks a lot better defending in this over, and the line is allowing him to get the bat to ball. Two slips in place, ball five is again straightening on off and Rohit pushes into the covers.
Amir's final ball of the over, still that straighter line, on off and Rohit easily forward in defence. When Amir was slanting it across, the problem for Rohit was that the ball was leaving the bat as it passed him. With the fuller length and straighter line seen in this over, the batsman is able to get behind the ball and play firmly.
All eyes were on the Indian playing eleven in the build up to the game. Kohli has decided to bolster his pace attack by picking four seam bowling option. With rain around it could be the right call. Ashwin will consider himself unlucky to miss out on the big game after an incredible season last year. Yuvraj vs Karthik was an interesting call but Kohli had shown in the past that he backs Yuvi's ability. Pakistan bowling first should suit them. Their best chance to win this game is to dismiss India relatively cheap. They have the seam bowling strength to do that. India don't need a flier here. Just don't lose any wickets in the first session and runs will come, bit like how South Africa played their last game.
After 2 overs,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
Imad Wasim sharing the new ball -- Pakistan has been talking of "out of the box plans" and this seems to be one, a left arm spinner opening for Pakistan. Given the kind of movement Amir was getting, you wonder why.
Ball one is pushed square, misfield at point permitting two where there was none.
Imad goes wide with the next ball, rebowls it. At this point, nothing particularly remarkable about the bowling -- fullish length, angling across Shikhar Dhawan, but no sign of turn. The best you can say for it is that Imad kept things tight, didn't give Shikhar room to free his arms either square or in the V. Even the three runs that were scored came off a misfield.
15:11 (IST)
Firstpost correspondents try to capture the thrill around the India-Pakistan clash and talk to fans on the streets of Mumbai as the match goes on.
15:08 (IST)
Spin from the other end. Imad Wasim takes the second new ball.
After 1 overs,India 0/0 ( Rohit Sharma 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Shikhar Dhawan, player of the tournament in the 2013 Champions Trophy, opening with Rohit Sharma, his partner from back then.
Meanwhile, a drinking game for those so inclined: take one shot of the hardest liquor in your cabinet every time you hear "It's a great atmosphere out there".
Mohammed Amir opens the bowling, with Rohit on strike and beaten by a full length and the angle across the right hander; Rohit feeling for that one outside his off. Ball two is if anything even better -- quick, still the good length around the four-meter mark, the ball lifting off the deck and beating Rohit for pace, angle, and lift.
Ball three though is a bit overdone on the angle, largely because Amir pitches it on the shorter side and lands it on off, taking the ball away towards a sixth stump as it passes the batsman. He quickly rectifies the error with the next ball -- fuller, straight seam, late movement on the angle and again Rohit languidly driving at it with neither feet nor bat in position, and beaten.
Amir makes the fifth ball straighten up -- fairly predictably, after beating the bat outside off four times on the go. Rohit in a bit of a tangle but edges onto pad and safe. The last ball reverts to the angle across the right hander and this time, to the shorter length, Rohit has time to pull his bat out of line.
Very good first over this, testing the batsman around that off at top pace.
Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer in ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He scored 363 runs from five matches at an average of 90.75 and a strike rate of 101.39. It's important for him to play well today to give India a decent start.
Right then, we are done with the national anthems. Pakistan players are in a huddle and are receiving a pep talk from a couple of their senior players. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was seen giving an autograph to a kid. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan saunter out at the centre. Mohammad Amir takes the first new ball. Will we see the old Amir who could swing at will and befuddle the batsmen? We will find out in a bit. The action is about to start.......
India have won 15 matches in ICC Champions Trophy which is the most by any team. On the other hand, Pakistan have lost 11 matches in ICC Champions Trophy which is the most by any team.
India have won 11 matches against Pakistan in ICC tournaments which is the joint most times a team has defeated an opposition. Who will win today?
Pakistan have rolled the dice and picked Shadab Khan over Faheem Ashraf for this high-pressure game! Khan is an 18-year-old leg-spin all-rounder who plays for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. His fans include the great Wasim Akram, MIsbah ul Haq and Dean Jones. That's quite a rich list.
Sourav Ganguly says there isn't much moisture, the spinners will come into play as the game goes on, and that it is a great batting pitch. Pakistan's decision to bowl first, then, might have a lot to do with the expected showers. They aren't generally known to be good chasers!
The players are walking out for national anthems. The fans at Edgbaston are waving both the Indian and Pakistan flags. The atmosphere is buzzing. Ian Bishop informs on air that a minute silence would be observed as a mark of respect of London Attacks which happened last night.
"It's a good toss to lose" is a cricketing cliche but this is one of those times when it also happens to be true.
Kohli did not talk of what he would have done had he won the toss, but in the event, batting first is a blessing that doesn't even need a disguise. India has a varied bowling attack: three quality quicks in Umesh, Bhuvi and Bumrah, one medium pace seam bowler in Hardik, one highly restrictive left arm spinner in Ravindra Jadeja, an off spinner in Kedar Jhadav, and two possible part time options in Yuvraj and Rohit, assuming they become necessary.
That is as balanced as attacks get, with a good blend of containing and wicket-taking options -- and when that is how you line up, defending even on a good batting track is possible. Pakistan's batting is its weak link -- the game pretty much boils down to one thing: being able to weather the new ball attack of the Pakistan quicks and put runs on the board.
How much? On a similar pitch at this same venue just a week earlier, Bangladesh piled on 341 against Pakistan, and still lost.
