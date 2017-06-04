India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live cricket score and updates: Pak lose seventh wicket

Preview Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston on Sunday.
The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire.
Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on 25 May.
As it has emerged now, the decision was made following feedback from Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".
The legendary Indian leg-spinner, who has not put a foot wrong since being appointed as the coach, will see out his contract at the end of the eight-team tournament.
But what takes the attention away from the field where India have looked so good in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, is the fact that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS. Laxman will start looking for new names in London itself.
Though acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has tried hard to bury the hatchet by saying that there is no conflict between captain and coach, and Kumble giving Kohli throwdowns at nets on Friday in front of media persons, the hornet's nest has surely been stirred.
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramachandra Guha resigned from his post virtually confirming the frosty relations between Kumble and Kohli.
To make matters worse, in a letter to CoA head Vinod Rai, renowned historian Guha resigned from the four-member panel further highlighting the rift between CoA and the BCCI.
Coming to the much-awaited cricket match, millions of supporters are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Due to diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the two teams rarely lock horns against each other barring an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, and the hotly fought battle has over the years drawn a wide range of audience.
For almost 18 years, wars stood in between the two outfits playing each other in a bilateral series until the ice was broken in 1978, but even today matches are few and far between.
The two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013, and India have refused to juggle with the idea without an end to "cross border terrorism", which essentially means militant incursions along the disputed Kashmir border.
Not only will a victory for either side mean taking a huge step towards the semi-finals in a four-team group which also has Sri Lanka and South Africa, it will also be a diplomatic point-scoring in terms of the stand-off between the two parties.
On the pitch, India would go into the tie as favourites, as former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has also said -- not only because of their emphatic 45 and 240 -run wins in the two warm-up games, but because the opposition doesn't smell the same anymore.
Pakistan just made it to the Champions Trophy as the eighth and final nation ahead of the West Indies, who missed the bus.
Newly-appointed skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will face his stiffest test yet, leading an unfancied Pakistan who have to overcome serious batting deficiencies to be competitive following their struggles in the one-day format in recent years.
Missing the services of explosive opener Sharjeel Khan, who is currently facing a tribunal for spot-fixing and could face a life ban if found guilty, and Umar Akmal, booted out of the squad and sent home for failing two fitness tests; Pakistan will depend heavily on veteran Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim.
For India, it remains to be seen whether seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh, who has just recovered from viral fever, is pencilled in the playing XI.
Kohli can depend on his bowling to fire, as the likes of fit-again Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah look in great shape.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain & WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 11:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 11:13 pm
Highlights
OUT! Hardik gets a second reward for his disciplined bowling. Sarfraz looks to guide one to third man but edges it to Dhoni. The Pakistan captain falls for 15. Pakistan need 138 runs off 69 balls.
OUT! Pakistan falling apart and the result is quite evident now. India will win this unless something dramatic happens. Imad drives Hardik straight to covers. Kedar Jadhav catches it and Imad walks back for a golden duck.
OUT! Jadeja seems to be everywhere today. Hafeez looks to sweep him over mid-wicket but fails. He gets the elevation but the connection wasn't there. Bhuvneshwar catches him in the deep.
OUT! Sensational bit of fielding from Ravindra Jadeja. Malik taps a Umesh length delivery towards point and looks for a single. However Hafeez refused the run. Jadeja rushed towards the ball, collected the ball and scored a direct hit at the striker's end - all in one motion. Malik is miles outside the crease and the Indian players huddle around Jadeja to celebrate.
OUT! Pakistan finally go for a shot and a wicket falls. Azhar Ali sweeps but only manages a top edge towards square leg and Hardik Pandya takes it easily. Jadeja gets his first wicket. Shoaib Malik is the new man in.
FIFTY! Azhar Ali gets to the milestone with a single. It is his 10th half century.
OUT! A huge blow to Pakistan. Babar Azam is Pakistan's most ODI batsman. Umesh gives the breakthrough. He bowls a shortish delivery and keeps it outside off, Babar gets greedy and cuts it, albeit to Jadeja at point, who reverse cups it safely. Babar departs for 8. Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.
OUT! Bhuvi draws first blood. He angles in a length ball, around middle as Shehzad tries to flick it away. But the Pakistan opener fails to connect and the ball raps him on the pads. The Indian players start appealing and up comes the dreaded finger. Shehzad has a brief chat with Azhar and decides to not opt for the review. Babar Azam is the new man in.
The D/L par scores, if there is no further rain till the 20th over, which is bare minimum to constitute a result, are 109/0, 116/1, 125/2, 137/3, 152/4
Phew! This has been a long, long day. The rain has stopped is what I am hearing now. Pakistan's target indeed would be 289 runs from 41 overs.
The rain has stopped and news is coming in that the play will resume at 1655 local time and 2125 IST. Will update the target and number of overs shortly. Stay tuned. Pakistan's target is 289 in 41 overs.It has started raining again. A day that promised so much is ending up to be so frustrating.
Pakistan's target will be 324 runs in 48 overs (adjusted according to D/L method).
OUT! Successful review for Pakistan. Hasan bowls a yorker and Yuvraj tries to flick it only to miss it. The bowler goes up but the umpire doesn't think its out. Sarfraz takes a review and the replays show that there was no bat involved. It pitched in the line of the stumps too. Yuvraj has to depart.
FIFTY! Now Yuvraj Singh gets to the milestone with a top edged boundary over short fine leg. This is his 52nd fifty.
FIFTY! Kohli backs away and slap bats one over long on for a six. He's pumped up after that shot. This is 40th half century.
OUT! A wicket out of nowhere and it is partly due to Kohli's habit of stealing quick singles. The Indian captain often forgets that his partners don't run as fast as him. Kohli taps one to point and asks Rohit to come across, he does. The point fielder hurls a throw at striker's end and Sarfraz whips the bails off. Replays suggest that Rohit's bat was in air even if his bat was past the crease. He walks back dejected. Perhaps a blessing in disguise for India because Rohit had slowed down a bit. Yuvraj Singh is the new man in.
50-run stand comes up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after Rohit slams a four and six off Wahab Riaz's consecutive deliveries.
Play will resume at 1840 IST. 49 overs a side game now.
OUT! Would you believe it? The disciplined bowling didn't give the wickets. Amir's swing couldn't. Wahab's pace didn't too. Shadab bowled good leg breaks, but nah, a full toss which slipped from the leggie's hand does the job. Dhawan hits it straight to Azhar Ali at mid-wicket. He departs for a well-made 68. S Dhawan c Azhar Ali b Shadab Khan 68
FIFTY! This over from Wahab Riaz has been eventful (he was hit for three consecutive boundaries). First the 100-run stand came up between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Then the southpaw drove one through covers for a brace to bring up his 18th half century.
FIFTY! Shadab Khan bowls it short and Rohit Sharma rocks back to pull it over mid-wicket. He gets to his 30th ODI half century in the process. He has been slow, but Rohit always begins in that fashion. Expect him to change gears soon.
50-run stand comes up between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the 11th over.
Okay, forget everything I said before. I have good news. The match will start at 1630 IST and no overs have been lost.
Good news folks, covers are coming off. We can expect a start soon.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.
TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl.
Watch cricket experts Ayaz Memon and Rohan Gavaskar preview the big India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy today
23:25 (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja has taken 14 wickets in ICC Champions Trophy so far from six matches which is the second most by any left-arm spinner.
23:25 (IST)
After 33 overs,Pakistan 162/7 ( Shadab Khan 14 , Mohammad Amir 7)
Very definite feel of everyone going through the motions now. Bumrah takes over from Jadeja, Amir pushes to short cover and runs anyway and yet again a direct throw fractionally misses the stumps with the batsman well short. Seriously, what is with Pakistan's calling and running anyway? The great Inzy made this almost an art form, a comical one, but even by those standards what we are seeing today is incredibly inept.
Superb bouncer from Bumrah, ball three, surprising the batsman; Shadab swings and somehow connects though his eye was nowhere on the ball, gets one, there is a direct hit that has Bumrah all excited, but the batsman was well home. Single off his hips to Amir completes the over, Pak 161/7, the ask rate -- for what it is worth -- 15.6 and a power play called now.
23:24 (IST)
After 32 overs,Pakistan 159/7 ( Shadab Khan 13 , Mohammad Amir 5)
Umesh takes over now that Hardik has bowled his quota of eight. Shadab on strike, and ball two, has a heave at Umesh, beaten by the pace, gets the top edge and oh good grief, Kedar Jadav at cover gets under the steepling delivery, positions himself nicely, and drops it to Umesh's very evident bemusement.
They cross for that hit, and then Amir nicks a delivery slanting across him down to third man for one, getting it past Kohli at slip. Bouncer is the response, Amir ducks under it.To the next ball, manages to go up on his toes and play a lifting delivery down on the leg side, gets one.
Shadab tries to pull at a short ball climbing outside off, has to drag it around a long way, finds mid on. A direct throw hits the non-striker's stumps, there is a bit of an appeal, but Amir was in.
23:18 (IST)
When the opposition is more skilled than you, you should try to outsmart them & do the basics right instead Pakistan came into this match with no plan & next to zero application. Firstly the bowling changes made zero sense, then they dropped catches, then they showed no intent with the bat & ran like amateurs between the wickets. India are good enough to beat Pakistan even if Pakistan play to their full potential but Pakistan made sure there was no competition today.
23:17 (IST)
After 31 overs,Pakistan 154/7 ( Shadab Khan 12 , Mohammad Amir 2)
Jadeja goes over the wicket to Amir, gives one to long off on the drive and reverts to round the wicket for the right handed Shadab who in his turn pushes one onto the off side. Back to over the wicket, with a slip for Amir who defends around his off stump, then pushes and looks for one but can't beat point. He backs away a long way to leg to the last ball -- Jadeja sees him go, and sends down a yorker outside his leg stump that goes under Amir's slash. All three stumps were showing, at the time, plus a couple phantom stumps on either side, and the ball missed them all.
23:17 (IST)
This is heading towards another massive defeat for Pakistan. They haven't really been the threat they were expected to be. Their fielding was a lot of rubbish while the bowling looked ordinary. They failed to get swing, seam, pace or spin and were belted around. The batting was expected to be a lot better. But despite indifferent fielding early on by India, Pakistan are no match. They have been left far behind in terms of skill and fitness. Question is, are they going the West Indies way?
23:15 (IST)
23:15 (IST)
After 30 overs,Pakistan 152/7 ( Shadab Khan 11 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Pandya, into his eighth over which should be his last, unless Virat Kohli decides to keep him on overtime and gives him a ninth -- only one bowler can bowl nine overs given the truncated innings.
Ball two is fuller and angling in to the off stump, Sarfraz gets behind it and drives, Umesh Yadav at mid on runs across but doesn't bend enough, lets it go to the fence and looks a tad sheepish about it.
A ball later, the fuller length, banged into the deck, climbs off length and Sarfraz, drawn into the push, foxed by the greater bounce, nicks off to Dhoni. Pakistan lose the 7th, and it is becoming a bit of a procession now.
Mohammed Amir the new man in, facing Pandya who has two scalps now. And Pandya greets him, second ball, with a sharp bouncer that flies over middle and has Amir ducking. Sends one down short and wide, angling across the left hander who slashes, through point for a single to the man sweeping. Ends the over, six runs and a wicket in it and in case it matters, the ask rate after that over is 13.4 per over.
23:11 (IST)
OUT! Hardik gets a second reward for his disciplined bowling. Sarfraz looks to guide one to third man but edges it to Dhoni. The Pakistan captain falls for 15. Pakistan need 138 runs off 69 balls.
23:10 (IST)
23:08 (IST)
After 29 overs,Pakistan 147/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 11 , Shadab Khan 11)
Jadeja to Shadab who, after that throw overshot the stumps, had completed the run anyway off the last ball of the previous over. Gets in a tangle to the first couple of balls, then decides enough is enough, goes down on his knee, gets the slog sweep going, and this time hits it clean, high, and hard, over the rope at wide long on. Follows it up by hopping back and getting some muscle into a drive off his hips through midwicket, splitting the field there and finding four. 10 in the over.
23:06 (IST)
After 28 overs, Pakistan 136/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 11 , Shadab Khan 1)
Hardik Pandya getting an extended work out here. Makes sense -- they now have the breathing space, and can give Hardik some confidence, some time and space to work things out considering he is playing his first global tournament and fills a pivotal all-rounder's role. Pandya into his 7th over here. Imad Wasim the new man in faces him after Sarfaraz gets one to long on; the first ball he faces is back of a length, on line of off, the left handed Imam has a hit at it and picks out shor cover, Kedar Jadav, clean as a whistle. Six down now for Pak.
Shadab the new man in, facing Hardik who now has a wicket to go with his good fielding, catching and tidy bowling. On off, pushed on the off side, no run.
Last ball of the over, and Shadab tries to see if he can get himself run out. Plays straight to Rohit at cover and takes off, takes his own time to turn, isn't in the frame when the throw comes in but it misses the stumps by a bit, so Shadab survives. For now. And you realise just what a miracle Jadeja is with his throws -- ever known him to miss?
23:04 (IST)
23:02 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan falling apart and the result is quite evident now. India will win this unless something dramatic happens. Imad drives Hardik straight to covers. Kedar Jadhav catches it and Imad walks back for a golden duck.
23:00 (IST)
After 27 overs,Pakistan 134/5 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 10 , Imad Wasim 0)
With no turn off this pitch, Jadeja has taken to bowling like a medium pacer bowling off a couple of steps. Fast, fullish, no width, no margin. The pressure tells, Hafeez tries a slog sweep and for the second time in this innings, Jadeja finds a batsman's top edge to the fielder at backward square on the boundary. Pak now 5 down and pretty much out of this. Hafeez started off nicely, but got becalmed midway through hsi knock and couldn't find any way out of jail for all his trying.
Sarfaraz crossed over when that hit was in the air, so on strike and driving Jadeja's fourth ball through to long on, gets two. Tries a waltz next up down the track but Jadeja sees him, holds the length back and tucks him up. Single ends the over, Pakistan after 27, 134/5. In passing, India at this point were 147/1.
22:58 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja seems to be everywhere today. Hafeez looks to sweep him over mid-wicket but fails. He gets the elevation but the connection wasn't there. Bhuvneshwar catches him in the deep.
22:56 (IST)
After 26 overs,Pakistan 131/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 33 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 7)
Hardik Pandya comes back after that one relief over by Umesh. The first ball is punched to deep midwicket; the batsmen go for two and just beat Dhawan's throw from the deep. Next ball, Hafeez pushes into the covers, and again the sight of Pakistan batsmen running and stuttering and running again, and getting damn near run out. Makes you wonder -- don't you practice calling and running? There's been about half a dozen of these already in this innings.
Two twos at the start of the over, then singles as the two batsmen roll the strike over with pushes into the outfield. Pandya seems a touch flustered, bowls wide down leg and has to do-over. 7 in the over, which compares with the 10.4 Pak needs to be going at, at this point.
22:52 (IST)
After 25 overs,Pakistan 123/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 27 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 6)
Jadeja, and Sarfaraz does very well -- goes low, front foot well down the track, checks the sweep and controls it, finding the angle to send it very fine to the fine leg boundary. A pushed single to the midwicket region next, and Hafeez back on strike.
Batsman steps back to leg, then forward to off to throw Jadeja off -- the bowler keeps it on middle, punched wide of cover, gets one. Sarfaraz tries the sweep again, misses, thin inside edge onto his body. And the last ball of that over is full and quick, hurries Sarfraz on the defense, five in the over.
22:49 (IST)
After 24 overs,Pakistan 117/4 ( Mohammad Hafeez 26 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 1)
Hardik off. Umesh back on, India looking to his extra pace to enforce some discipline just when Pak batsmen seem to be looking to break out of their shell.
Ring field, no run. Hafeez pulls the second ball, not short enough for the shot so he has to hit it from below his waist, gets one behind square.
And wicket, for who else but Jadeja. Malik pushes to behind point, Jadeja from point races around, fields, throws on the run and Malik, who was lucky to escape a run out the first ball he faced, is caught out of his ground by a direct throw.
Impossibly brilliant fielding, this. Jadeja was running to his left, or stronger side, but he was going at an angle away from the stumps. A regular fielder would have fielded, taken a step to align himself and then thrown -- Jadeja throws with one foot in the air, an extension of his pick up, while completely off balance. And still hits the middle of middle.
Four wickets down, the experienced Shoaib Malik gone cheap, the asking rate 10 an over now, and the game now looking a tad one-way now. Umesh to Sarfaraz, who gets off the mark with one.
A quick ball outside off defeats a Hafeez slash, a bouncer on middle has the batsman swinging it around to fine leg, two ends the over. Four runs, the wicket of Malik, so after two overs of hitting by the Pak batsmen, order restored with the return of Umesh.
22:47 (IST)
Hafeez first piled on the pressure on Azhar & got him out, now he has run Malik out. This has been a terrible performance from him. He was in the team to bowl a few overs, he didn't do that & now he has done nothing to help Pakistan's run chase.
22:45 (IST)
OUT! Sensational bit of fielding from Ravindra Jadeja. Malik taps a Umesh length delivery towards point and looks for a single. However Hafeez refused the run. Jadeja rushed towards the ball, collected the ball and scored a direct hit at the striker's end - all in one motion. Malik is miles outside the crease and the Indian players huddle around Jadeja to celebrate.
22:43 (IST)
After 23 overs,Pakistan 113/3 ( Mohammad Hafeez 23 , Shoaib Malik 15)
Jadeja resumes. And Hafeez discovers a sense of purpose. Nice little waltz down the track to the second ball, gets side on to the ball and lofts it over extra cover, then follows it up with a pushed single to long off.
Malik plays one to point without piercing the field, then comes dancing down to the next one. Jadeja keeps it short, Malik can't get to the pitch but he just goes through with the shot anyway, extending his arm into the loft, straight back over the bowler's head and into the sight screen for six. Ball is gone under the covers, now dormant in front of the screen, so slight hold up in play.
Time enough to see replays of that shot -- Malik had picked out his area, decided he was going to go, ignored the fact that he wasn't to the pitch and trusted his arm to power the hit anyway.
Jadeja pushes the length up, hurries into Malik who tries to dab a single to third man, finds the backward point fielder instead. 11 in the over again, so that is 22 runs in two overs since Malik got to the middle.
22:42 (IST)
Mr Sania Mirza is trying to get the Pak innings moving. Two boundaries off successive deliveries from Hardik reveals intent. But Hardik has bowled 5 good overs overall. Malik also slammed a huge six off Jadeja. Pak's only chance is in going after Hardik and Jadeja. But they need to be lucky all the time for that to happen consistently. On the other hand. Pak look set to face another "maukha, maukha" moment in their matches against India. .
22:39 (IST)
After 22 overs,Pakistan 102/3 ( Mohammad Hafeez 18 , Shoaib Malik 9)
Shoaib Malik the new man in, damn near runs himself out first ball, the last of Jadeja's over -- drives to cover, takes off, turns with all the ponderous dignity of the Titanic when he is sent back, and is lucky the direct throw from cover doesn't hit.
Hardik resumes. Why not -- the man is bowling like a metronome, and Pakistan is yet to find a way out of the jail he has shut them in. And there you go -- Hardik went the whole of the previous over without a bouncer; here he pulls a good one out with just his second ball -- the sort of thing that keeps batsmen from pre-judging him and giving him tap.
Errs with the next ball though -- too full and too wide, Malik reaches for it and square drives the four, then to the next ball moves towards his off stump to change the line, takes it off his hips and glances fine for a second successive boundary.
Short and wide again, outside off and Malik smacks him behind point, gets one. Pandya for once bowling several different lines and lengths, and it shows in the runs he has leaked in this over after four tight ones. Wide of off, Hafeez walks into it, drives, thick outer edge and the ball flies down to third man, single ends the over, 11 in it makes this the most expensive over bowled by the Indians thus far.
22:36 (IST)
Shoaib Malik’s batting average of 49.51 against India in ODIs is the second best among all the players who have scored atleast 1500 runs against them in ODIs.
22:36 (IST)
22:35 (IST)
Azhar Ali brought up his 50, getting dismissed right after, but Pakistan are miles behind the required rate. Hafeez is playing a baffling innings, lack of intent & lack of ideas. This is absolutely criminal from Hafeez, scoring at a strikerate of 60 when the required rate is above 9. Pakistan are in dire straits, batting to follow is decent but there isn't enough firepower to launch an assault. If India lose from here, they will be supremely disappointed.
22:33 (IST)
After 21 overs,Pakistan 91/3 ( Mohammad Hafeez 16 , Shoaib Malik 0)
With 20 overs gone, we now have a game even if Noah's downpour breaks out next minute. Jadeja continues, and Hafeez works the first ball off his pads through square leg, for one. Azhar tries to come forward, Jadeja -- who pauses for that one instant to read the batsman before releasing the ball -- promptly drags it down short and foils the charge.
Pushes, drives, slog sweeps -- all they get for it is singles, and finally Azhar tries the slog sweep again, Jadeja has pulled that length back a bit, the resulting higher bounce finds the top edge, Hardik Pandya at deep backward square doesn't have to move to catch that.
Good hand by Azhar, 50 off 65, but once Shehzad left, the wind seemed to to out of his sails as well, and he's spent the last part of his innings pottering around to very little effect.
22:31 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan finally go for a shot and a wicket falls. Azhar Ali sweeps but only manages a top edge towards square leg and Hardik Pandya takes it easily. Jadeja gets his first wicket. Shoaib Malik is the new man in.
22:29 (IST)
FIFTY! Azhar Ali gets to the milestone with a single. It is his 10th half century.
22:28 (IST)
After 20 overs,Pakistan 88/2 ( Azhar Ali 49 , Mohammad Hafeez 14)
Hardik Pandya into his 4th. No change in plan for the Indian all-rounder -- just back of good length or on length, bang on line of off. Seemingly predictable, but neither batsman able to make any kind of headway against this stuff. They are staying parked in their crease, and that is likely because Hardik uses that bouncer well, sharp enough to put the doubt in the batsman's mind and keep him from coming forward to the bowler.
The one time in this over Hardik changes his line and bowls middle and leg, Hafeez seems surprised, saw it late, swung anyway, missed and took it in the tummy.
This really is a spectacle -- Hardik is bowling the same ball over and over and the batsmen are trying everything they know, but can't seem to get it off the square. just a single in that over, believe it or not -- off the last ball, with a push to long on.
22:27 (IST)
Unbelievably indifferent fielding by India. Normally dependable fielders Bhuvi, Yuvraj, Kedar Jadhav are making silly mistakes and easing pressure off Pakistan. India need to lift the level of their fielding to ensure that Pak fight for every run. That's not happening at this point of time. Bowlers though have kept it tight. But they need the fielders to step up.
22:26 (IST)
Surprising to see the way Bhuvi is fielding. He is usually a safe fielder. But today he has goofed up with ground fielding and catching. That catch he spilled at long on would have given Hardik Pandya his first CT wicket. He has to wait a while longer now. India must tighten their fielding. Pressure could play tricks later in the game
22:26 (IST)
After 19 overs,Pakistan 87/2 ( Azhar Ali 49 , Mohammad Hafeez 13)
Jadeja begins with a rare error, dragging the ball down short; it sits up and Hafeez smacks it through square leg for four. The next ball is pushed on the off side and this time Virat Kohli misfields -- gives the single where there was none, from his position at shortish cover. A bit shoddy, the normally reliable Indian fielding.
Jadeja straightens one on the stumps, quick through the air, full in length. Hits a zahar on the pad, another huge appeal, not given, possible for marginal drift down the leg side, and again the Indians chose not to review.
Just that four off the half-tracker first ball and one single, Jadeja races through another tidy over.
22:22 (IST)
After 18 overs,Pakistan 82/2 ( Azhar Ali 49 , Mohammad Hafeez 8)
Hardik continues, with Hafeez facing. Tried a couple of dot balls the last over, one was wide, the rebowled version went for four on the ramp to third man, so Hardik goes back to the good length. An inner edge on the drive gets Hafeez a single on the on side.
The field is now spread around the ring, not drawn up close. Both batsmen however struggling to find timing and power on their pushes. Hardik slips in a bouncer, a quick one, does well this time to keep the line on off, Hafeez pulls but is late on the shot, and it goes through to MS.
So a lot of heaving and swinging but at the end of it all, just three singles in the 18th, and the ask becoming harder with every passing over.
22:18 (IST)
After 17 overs,Pakistan 79/2 ( Azhar Ali 48 , Mohammad Hafeez 6)
And here we go -- Ravi Jadeja into the attack and with the first ball, forces a mistimed push by Hafeez, the ball in the air but just wide and short of a diving Virat Kohli. One for it. Then has Azhar in all sorts of tangles with his changes of lines and lengths, with the third ball gets him on the pad as the batsman looked to force on the on, big appeal not given, and the Indians chose not to review. Ball could have been bouncing over.
Two singles in that over, Pakistan after 17 are facing an ask 210 runs at 8.7 RPO
22:16 (IST)
Virat Kohli introduces Ravindra Jadeja into the attack in the 17th over.
22:15 (IST)
After 16 overs,Pakistan 76/2 ( Azhar Ali 47 , Mohammad Hafeez 4)
Hardik resumes. nice to see him bowl -- tries nothing fancy, knows what he can do and more importantly what he can't, doesn't experiment with lines and lengths, just concentrates on putting it on that length around off at the best pace he can manage, which is in the mid 130s. Looks predictable, and therefore easy to premeditate, but look what happened in the previous over when Azhar did just that. Trouble is Hardik skids at the batsman off the deck, causing mistimes on the big shots. Four singles, then a good quick bouncer but really bangs it in short and sends it well over the batsman's head, so that is wide and has to be bowled again. Short, outside off this time and Azhar ramps it, in the air, wide of third man, Yuvraj runs around, gets his hand to it, but it rolls onto the rope anyway, a bad end to what was a tidy over till then.
22:11 (IST)
After 15 overs,Pakistan 67/2 ( Azhar Ali 41 , Mohammad Hafeez 2)
Umesh, to Azhar -- short, quick, darting away off the seam outside off, Azhar tries to cut at it and is beaten, lucky not to nick off there. The next ball is fuller, driving length but again, pace plays spoilsport, Azhar's drive a bit late, manages only an inside edge onto his pad. Ball three is guided to third man as Umesh gives him a little bit of width to work with.
22:09 (IST)
22:08 (IST)
Firstpost correspondents hit the streets of Mumbai and talk to fans about the India-Pakistan clash as the match goes on.
22:07 (IST)
After 14 overs,Pakistan 64/2 ( Azhar Ali 40 , Mohammad Hafeez 0)
The ask rate is now 8.1 and Hardik Pandya takes over the bowling. Azhar on strike, somewhat becalmed after the fall of those two wickets. Square drives, finds point, Jadeja as always and no run.
Hardik bowling around the six meter mark on the pitch, very tight around that off. No room to get under it, no room to get side on to it and force square, and certainly no room to swing across. So Azhar tries dancing down, swings, mistimes, gets it high in the air. Bhuvi comes running in off the fence at long on, gets both hands to it and drops it on the run. Two for it, adding some insult to Hardik's injury.
Good bowling here from Hardik -- not trying anything fancy, just focussed in that channel, keeping it just a tad back of length and giving no room at all for batsmen. Azhar to the last ball stays leg, makes some room and plays a somewhat cramped cover drive, beats the ring and gets one to the man sweeping.
22:03 (IST)
Bowling change: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack int the 14th over.
22:03 (IST)
After 13 overs,Pakistan 61/2 ( Azhar Ali 37 , Mohammad Hafeez 0)
Dead heat at this point -- India 55/0 after 12, Pak 56/1.
Meanwhile, what's with Pak players and their fitness? Azhar now needs some running repairs to his calves, with the physio out there and getting busy with yards of tape. Play resumes, ball from Umesh outside off and Babar cuts. At third man, Kedhar Jadav puts in an unnecessary dive, goes over the ball, gives four.
The next ball is shorter, quick off the deck and climbing, Babar Azam slaps at it and Jadeja at point judges the flying ball to a nicety and makes a tough catch look ridiculously simple. Pakistan now 61/2 and falling behind on possible DL calculations.
Babar Azam never looked at home during his short stay at the crease; he seemed to feel pressure to score and the fact that his pushes were not finding singles or gaps didn't help. Caused him to overhit that square forcing shot, and Umesh's extra pace did the rest.
Umesh greets the new man Hafeez with a quick, fullish ball around fourth stump, beats the batsman. Hafeez gets behind the next one, pushes square on the off but that is Jadeja, no chance of a run there. The next push is to mid off -- Kohli, who attacks the ball and gets to it before they can think of running.
Umesh, last ball in the over, bangs one in just outside off. Hafeez has a swing at it, looking for the leg side, and is beaten for pace, the ball through him before the bat gets to its line. Lovely over, Umesh bowling in peak form here.
22:00 (IST)
Azhar Ali is giving it everything he has and more!
If only someone can support him for a little while longer. Azam's initiation to Pakistan-India cricket didn't go according to plan and he will regret giving it away like this. I think there was a case for Skipper Sarfraz to bat at four instead of sending in Hafeez. Pakistan need someone who can rotate the strike for Azhar and then step up after a few balls.
21:59 (IST)
OUT! A huge blow to Pakistan. Babar Azam is Pakistan's most ODI batsman. Umesh gives the breakthrough. He bowls a shortish delivery and keeps it outside off, Babar gets greedy and cuts it, albeit to Jadeja at point, who reverse cups it safely. Babar departs for 8. Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.
21:55 (IST)
After 12 overs,Pakistan 57/1 ( Azhar Ali 37 , Babar Azam 4)
Bumrah continues. Angles onto middle looking for Azhar's pads, the ball is drifting to leg, and they get the leg bye. Babar Azam in his turn waits on the ball, guides it to third man where Yuvraj races around, fields and releases in one flowing move, stopping a possible second run. Lovely fielding there.
Ball three, Azhar works the single to mid on, checking the shot to make the run possible before the fielder can run in. Babar in his turn forced to defend around his off stump; ball five is pushed to midwicket. And here Bhuvi kumar at midwicket errs, covers the ball and gets down but lets it through and the batsmen take two. The first blemish in the field, really.
And then a tip and run -- Babar doing the tipping, Azhar calling him across and engaging in a race with Bumrah who beats him, picks up, throws at the stumps but fails to hit. Risky, but they made it, six in the over
21:54 (IST)
An uphill task this for Pakistan batsmen. They are up against a steep target, rain and certain Mr Duckworth and Mr Lewis. Indian seamers have already shown they have better control than their Pakistan counterparts. Pakistan will have to target one bowler from here. They may decide to take on either Pandya or Jadeja.
21:54 (IST)
India seem focused on getting the 20 overs necessary for a result out of the way. Main pacers Bhuvi and Bumrah bowled most of the overs. Umesh Yadav brought back in the 11th over. India seem to focus on keeping the run rate in check till the 20th over just in case it rains and DL method is utilised again. 51 for 1 from 11 overs is a good check for sure
21:53 (IST)
Babar Azam is the joint fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs. Moreover, he has scored 1322 runs from 27 innings post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any Pakistani player.