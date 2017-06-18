India vs Pakistan final 2017 live score: When and where to watch ICC Champions Trophy, coverage on TV and live streaming

A wounded Pakistan will be out for revenge while India will aim to maintain their dominance when the arch-rivals meet in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Sunday.

Pakistan were badly bruised against India in their opening group stage match, having lost by 124 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

India may be ahead against Pakistan in ICC tournaments by an 8-2 margin, but in all ODI tournament finals, Pakistan holds a 6-2 edge in the head-to-head battle against India.

Pakistan have managed to bounce back in this tournament, defeating South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stage and England in the semi-final, to book a berth in the final.

With Pakistan's frontline pacer Mohammad Amir declared fit to play in the final after sitting out the previous match, he, alongside new ball bowler Junaid Khan will be the key against India to provide their side with early breakthroughs.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When and where will the India vs Pakistan final be played?

India will play Pakistan at The Oval on 18 June.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by the Star Sports Network.

At what time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the final online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also catch Firstpost's live blog of the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India vs Pakistan to catch all the live score and updates.

With inputs from IANS.

Click here to follow live scores and updates of the Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here