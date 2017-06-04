India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati react to mega-clash of cricket's greatest rivals at Edgbaston

India captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh made Pakistan pay for fluffing catches as they each struck quickfire fifties as the title holders hit 319 for three in their Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Kohli, who on Saturday had dismissed reports of a rift with India coach Anil Kumble, was equally contemptuous of Pakistan's attack during a blistering innings of 81 not out off just 68 balls that included six fours and three sixes.

Left-hander Yuvraj smashed a rapid 53 while helping Kohli add 93 for the third wicket in a mere 59 deliveries.

That was not the end of the run spree, with Hardik Pandya hitting the first three balls of left-arm spinner Imad Wasim's last over of the innings for six on his way to an unbeaten 20.

Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) laid the platform with an opening stand of 136 before Kohli and Yuvraj, to the delight of India fans in a capacity 25,000 crowd, teed off.

Mohammad Amir was the pick of Pakistan's attack with none for 32 in 8.1 overs.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 in 41 overs to beat title-holders India after frequent rain interruptions.

Here's the story of the day as told in these delightful tweets.

C'mon India, lets do this!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳vs 🇵🇰 @ Jalsa - Amitabh Bachchans Residence https://t.co/UtO7jHrAkr — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 4, 2017

COME ON INDIA !!!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 4, 2017

Left arm bowler Wasim was a threat with the new ball...but his name was Akram and not Imad. Think 🇵🇰has missed a trick here. #INDvPAK#CT17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 4, 2017

This is the contest of the match. Amir vs Kohli. Pakistan would have wanted it earlier. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2017

If it's out of the box to bring Imad on to a newly-arrived Kohli, then I want back in the box thanks. — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) June 4, 2017

And to think Pakistan tried so hard to get above the Windies in the rankings so they could perform like this... #ct17#indvpak — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) June 4, 2017

Calling Pandya a finisher is an insult. They should try something better. The Terminator may be. #IndvPak — cricBC (@cricBC) June 4, 2017

Hardik Pandya in that last over. pic.twitter.com/UhIUcfZJPz — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) June 4, 2017

At the stadium .. Ind vs pak.. champions trophy and got to meet the one and only god of cricket @sachin_rt 🙏🙏🙏 adrenaline pumping pic.twitter.com/YQclMUwRyS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 4, 2017

#INDvPAK

Instead of hosting cricket matches, England should use these grounds to grow Kharif & Rabi crops. Excellent water supply. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 4, 2017 24,156 the official attendance today. Highest attendance for an ODI at Edgbaston. #INDvPAK — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 4, 2017

With inputs from AFP

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here