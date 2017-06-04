India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati react to mega-clash of cricket's greatest rivals at Edgbaston

You are here:
SportsFP SportsJun, 04 2017 22:57:30 IST

India captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh made Pakistan pay for fluffing catches as they each struck quickfire fifties as the title holders hit 319 for three in their Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Britain Cricket - India v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 4, 2017 India's Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic - RTX38YQS

India's Virat Kohli plays a booming drive against Pakistan in Edgbaston.

Kohli, who on Saturday had dismissed reports of a rift with India coach Anil Kumble, was equally contemptuous of Pakistan's attack during a blistering innings of 81 not out off just 68 balls that included six fours and three sixes.

Left-hander Yuvraj smashed a rapid 53 while helping Kohli add 93 for the third wicket in a mere 59 deliveries.

That was not the end of the run spree, with Hardik Pandya hitting the first three balls of left-arm spinner Imad Wasim's last over of the innings for six on his way to an unbeaten 20.

Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) laid the platform with an opening stand of 136 before Kohli and Yuvraj, to the delight of India fans in a capacity 25,000 crowd, teed off.

Mohammad Amir was the pick of Pakistan's attack with none for 32 in 8.1 overs.

Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 in 41 overs to beat title-holders India after frequent rain interruptions.

Here's the story of the day as told in these delightful tweets.

 

 

 

 

 

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 10:57 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 10:57 pm

