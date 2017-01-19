You are here:
India vs England: Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni are made for each other, Twitter reacts to duo's partnership

FP SportsJan, 19 2017 18:18:23 IST

India rode on quickfire centuries from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to post a commanding 381 for six in the second cricket one-dayer in Cuttack on Friday.

Sent into bat, Yuvraj (150 off 127) and Dhoni (134 off 122) bailed India out of trouble after they were struggling at 25 for three inside the first five overs.

Chris Woakes (4/60) was pick of the bowlers for England.

But more than the mammoth total, fans of Indian cricket team were warmed by return of the Yuvraj-Dhoni combo who rolled back the years and combined to bail India out of a tight situation at 25 for three.

While their 256-run partnership ruined the figures of the English bowlers, it send Twitter into meltdown. Here are some of the best reactions from social media

