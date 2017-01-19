India vs England: Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni are made for each other, Twitter reacts to duo's partnership

India rode on quickfire centuries from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to post a commanding 381 for six in the second cricket one-dayer in Cuttack on Friday.

Sent into bat, Yuvraj (150 off 127) and Dhoni (134 off 122) bailed India out of trouble after they were struggling at 25 for three inside the first five overs.

Chris Woakes (4/60) was pick of the bowlers for England.

But more than the mammoth total, fans of Indian cricket team were warmed by return of the Yuvraj-Dhoni combo who rolled back the years and combined to bail India out of a tight situation at 25 for three.

While their 256-run partnership ruined the figures of the English bowlers, it send Twitter into meltdown. Here are some of the best reactions from social media

Yuvraj Singh And MS Dhoni Are Made For Each Other. Period #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/WX2HmKsuwI — Sir Main Dad (@SirJohnRoe) January 19, 2017

Mahi maar raha hai.

What clean hitting.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 19, 2017

Not all bad news for England. The extra coaching sessions with their new chasing and fetching specialist have proved invaluable. #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/LKT77OfB4k — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) January 19, 2017

Am sorry guys-in Indn conditions this Eng attack has mediocrity written all over it-sans all line/length..indeed w/out any aim or direction! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 19, 2017

Most times 350+ scores in ODIs: 23 INDIA*

22 South Africa

16 Australia

12 New Zealand

9 England#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 19, 2017

Yuvraj 150, Dhoni 121*... the first time numbers 4 & 5 have both scored 120+ in an ODI innings. (6th time nos4&5 have both made 100s.) — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) January 19, 2017

The only players to have hit more ODI sixes than Dhoni (201) are Gayle (238), Jayasuriya (270) and Afridi (351). #IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 19, 2017

Rare picture of the spidercam cables that saved a sixer from Dhoni pic.twitter.com/akKykr2mw4 — Ojas. (@Ojasism) January 19, 2017

So good to hear abt @YUVSTRONG12 scoring 100 n that to with @msdhoni m sure it must be a treat watch them bat together @BCCI#INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 19, 2017

What an amazing partnership between a superstar and a rockstar!! We enjoyed the show @YUVSTRONG12@msdhoni#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/mU8o3iJfZi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2017

What a brilliant innings from @YUVSTRONG12 well played sir! #INDvENG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 19, 2017

eoin morgan is discovering india is a lot more unsafe than bangladesh #INDvENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 19, 2017

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 Loved ur approach &positivity esp when the team was under pressure Proud of you mate #INDvENG@BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2017

Yuvraj's making us believe in fairytales. Never give up. Well played, Yuvraj 'Dhamakedaar' Singh. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2017

2011--Yuvraj and Dhoni for India's rescue.

2017--Yuvraj and Dhoni for India's rescue.

Rewound the clock. #INDvENG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2017