India vs England: Virat Kohli says he prefers to be the 'joker in the changing room'

Virat Kohli started his reign as the captain of the Indian ODI side on a winning note against England. That success may not have been quite as comprehensive as his form with the bat, but a 2-1 scoreline against a quality opposition is more than a satisfactory return. In terms of preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions trophy, the England series was more than fruitful as India seemed to have a winning formula in the 50-over format.

Speaking to BCCI.TVafter the third ODI, Kohli opened up about his best moments from the series – a fantastic shot off Chris Woakes that went for six and the memorabilia he received from former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for winning his first series as skipper.

From 'King Kohli' to 'Captain Fearless', the Indian captain has been showered with plaudits galore and yet those fail to do justice to his achievements with the bat. After being asked which of the adjectives suit him the best, Kohli had a rather surprising response. "I prefer being the 'Joker' in the change room," Kohli told BCCI.TV.

However, the 28-year-old gave a more predictable reply when he was asked to pick his three best moments from the India-England ODI series that concluded in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Delhi batsman went with Kedar Jadhav's batting in the first ODI in Pune, Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's partnership in the second ODI in Cuttack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's death bowling in the same match and Jadhav and Hardik Pandya's fighting partnership in the third ODI in Kolkata.

Kohli revealed he couldn't bring home the stump as a memory of his first series win as India's ODI captain because the new high-tech sticks are way too expensive to be given away as memento. But what he eventually ended up having as a memorabilia was priceless. "MS (Dhoni) gave me the ball and told me that it was my first series win as captain and it is memorable. It was a special moment for me and I got the ball signed from him as well," Kohli said in the interview with the BCCI website.

The Delhi-born cricketer will now begin life as India's T20 skipper when the hosts take on England in three-match series starting on 26 January. The matches are bound to get closer and closer as the number of overs are reduced, but with Kohli's incessant drive for success it might be another success story in his new innings as India's captain in all formats of the game.