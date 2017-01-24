India vs England stats review: From Virat Kohli eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar to veterans' records

After defeating England in the Test series by 4-0, India once again tasted victory in the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1. However, throughout this ODI series England fought hard, unlike in the Test series. Unfortunately they could not manage to win crucial phases in the games and ended on the losing side in the first two ODIs. England managed to win the last match played at Kolkata by the margin of five runs because of the all-rounder performance from Ben Stokes who was adjudged Man of the Match.

He became the second England player to score a fifty and take a three or more wickets in an ODI against India after Ronnie Irani who did the same against India at The Oval in 2002. This was the first time after 19 matches across formats, India lost a match under the captaincy of Virat Kohli at home. Before, the third ODI match, India played 12 Tests and seven ODIs under the leadership of Virat Kohli at home and were unbeaten.

There were a lot of positives for both the sides throughout the series as India found a new finisher in Kedar Jadhav who broke and set many records during the series. As usual, Kohli was also in the mix as far as breaking records is concerned. Here are a few statistical landmarks and milestone achieved during the series.

In the first ODI match, India successfully chased down the target of 351 runs and became the team with the highest number of successful chases, while chasing a score of 350 or more. India has now chased down such target thrice. In the first ODI, India’s target of 351 became overall the joint fourth highest successfully chased target in ODI history and the second highest successfully chased target for India in ODIs. India had chased down the target of 360 against Australia at Jaipur in 2013.

India won the first ODI at Pune by three wickets because of tremendous effort from captain Kohli’s as he scored his 17th century while chasing and became the player with the joint most centuries in chases in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar had also scored 17 centuries while chasing a target in ODIs. Kohli made 122 runs in this ODI which eventually is the highest score by an Indian captain against England in an ODI. The previous record was held by Sourav Ganguly who scored 117 not out against England in Colombo (RPS) in 2002.

However, Kohli broke Tendulkar’s record of 14 centuries in successful chases in ODIs in Pune. The Indian captain has now scored 3636 runs from 60 innings in successful chases in ODIs at an average of 90.90. His average of 90.90 in successful ODI chases is the second best for any batsman among batsmen who have scored at least 1000 runs in successful ODI chases.

Kedar Jadhav played a match-winning innings for India in the first ODI by scoring 120 runs from 76 balls. He completed his century in just 65 balls and it was the fifth quickest century by an Indian player in ODIs. He became the first Indian batsman to score two ODI centuries batting at No.6.

Jadhav-Kohli added 200 runs for the fifth wicket in Pune which is now the second highest partnership for India in ODIs for the fifth or lower wicket. The highest partnership for the fifth or lower wicket for India is 223, which took place between Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja for the fifth wicket against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) in 1997.

In the second ODI, India made 381 runs by losing six wickets which was their second highest total against England in ODIs. In the first ODI, they made 356 runs by losing seven wickets which is now their third highest total against England in ODIs.

India won the second ODI despite losing three wickets at the score of 25 thanks to comeback man Yuvraj Singh and former captain MS Dhoni’s. Yuvraj scored 150 runs in the second ODI at Cuttack which is now his highest score in ODIs and highest by any Indian batsman against England in this format. He also became the sixth player to score 150 or more runs against England in an ODI match. The others who have achieved this milestone are Vivian Richards, Martin Guptill, Shane Watson, Sanath Jayasuriya and Hashim Amla.

During the second ODI, by hitting six sixes, MS Dhoni became the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in ODIs. He has now hit 204 sixes in the 50-over format and is at the fourth place in the list of players with most sixes in ODIs. He also holds the record of hitting most sixes as a captain and also as a wicket-keeper in this format.

In the second ODI match, Yuvraj and Dhoni both scored a century at an age of 35 or more which is only the third such instance in ODI cricket history. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara did it against Bangladesh and Scotland in the 2015 World Cup.

The Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership of 256 runs for the fourth wicket in the second ODI is now the fifth highest for any wicket in Indian ODI cricket history. The highest partnership for India for any wicket in ODIs is 331 took place between Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar for the second wicket at Hyderabad (Deccan) in 1999.

The Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership at Cuttack is the second highest partnership in ODI history for the fourth wicket. This partnership was also the highest for India against England for any wicket in ODIs. The previous highest was 209* by Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at Delhi in 2011 for the third wicket.

England made 366 runs in reply of India’s 381 runs in the second ODI which is now the second highest total in a losing cause in ODIs while chasing. The highest total which came in a losing cause while chasing is 411 made by Sri Lanka against India at Rajkot in 2009.

This is the first time in a bilateral ODI series of three matches where every innings saw a 300-plus score. 2090 runs were scored in the series which is also the highest in a bilateral ODI series of three or fewer matches.

In the third ODI, Kohli completed his 1000 runs as a captain in ODIs and he is the quickest to reach the landmark in terms of innings. He broke the record of AB de Villiers who achieved the landmark in 18 ODI innings.

India’s defeat against England in the third ODI also ended Kohli’s eight-match winning streak in ODIs which is the joint second best for any Indian captain. The best streak for any Indian captain is nine, a feat achieved by both Dhoni and Dravid.