India vs England: Mahendra Singh Dhoni to be felicitated at Eden Gardens in 3rd ODI

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will felicitate MS Dhoni, who recently relinquished India's captaincy in the limited overs format, during the third ODI against England at the Eden Gardens on 22 January.

The CAB however has put off their plans to organise the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial lecture with the board going through a turbulent times because of the Lodha Committee reforms.

"Dhoni will be felicitated in a fitting manner and we are planning to have it done by celebrated former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar. However we are yet to finalise the details," according to a CAB official.

India's most successful skipper Dhoni was seen as captain one last time when he led India A to 304/5 with his vintage knock of 68 not out from 40 balls in a warm-up One-day fixture against the touring England, who will play three ODIs and three T20Is in the upcoming series.

The visitors, however, rode on Sam Billings' well-constructed 93 to pull off a three-wicket victory, to taste some success after a tormenting Test series, which they lost 0-4.

The Eden ODI being the last in the series, there will also be elaborate fireworks after the match, he said.

Dhoni's post as the limited-overs captain will be taken over by Virat Kohli, who effectively now becomes the Indian leader in all three formats.