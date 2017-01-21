India vs England: Jonny Bairstow replaces injured Alex Hales in visitors' T20I squad

Kolkata: England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow has replaced the injured Alex Hales in the squad for the three T20 Internationals to be played against India from 26 January.

Hales fractured his right hand while attempting a catch during the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday, ruling himself out of the third ODI as well as the T20 series.

His replacement, Bairstow, was already part of the ODI squad and will now remain in India till the end of the tour. The England team announced the inclusion of Bairstow in the T20 squad on its Twitter handle.

While Bairstow is yet to feature in the ODI series, he kept wickets for all five Test matches that preceded the limited overs series, scoring 352 runs at an average of 44 and effecting 13 dismissals in total. Bairstow had a memorable run in 2016, finishing among the top run-getters in Tests and forming an immensely successful middle-order partnership with Ben Stokes.

After Tests, England face another whitewash in the ODI after trailing 2-0. While they failed to defend a 351-run target in the first game in Pune as centuries by Kedar Jadhav and captain Virat Kohli guided them past the finish line with three wickets to spare.

The visitors elected to field in the second match in Cuttack, and reduced India to 25/3, before Yuvraj Singh and former captain MS Dhoni struck centuries and shared a 256-run stand to guide them to a mammoth score of 381/6, which England fell short of by 15 runs in their essay.