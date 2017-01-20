India vs England: Eoin Morgan and Co fined for slow over-rate in Cuttack ODI

As if the loss was not enough, England cricket players were fined 10 percent of their match fees on Friday while captain Eoin Morgan was docked 20 percent of his earnings for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India.

"England has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against India during the second One-Day International in Cuttack on Thursday," the ICC said in a statement.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," the statement read.

As such, Morgan has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines. Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth official Nitin Menon.

England are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series which will wind up in Kolkata on Sunday.