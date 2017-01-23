India vs England, 3rd ODI stats: From Jason Roy's consecutive 50s to Virat Kohli's 1000 runs as captain

Statistical highlights of the third and final ODI between India and England:

- England's five-run thrilling win is their joint-third narrowest victory in terms of runs vs India in ODIs – the smallest being by one run at Cuttack on 27 December, 1984.

- After remaining unbeaten in 19 international matches since November 2014, India have lost their first match at home under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

- In the last five ODIs (day/night) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata have been won by the side batting first.

- For the first time, England have posted three 300-plus totals – 350 for seven at Pune; 366 for eight at Cuttack and 321 for eight at Kolkata – a distinction accomplished by them for the first time in an overseas bilateral series.

- Just once, England have registered 300 four times in a bilateral series – four times vs New Zealand in 2015 – 408 for 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham; 365 for nine at The Oval; 302 at Southampton and 350 for three at Nottingham.

- For the first time in a three-match ODI series, both the teams have managed 2000 runs – 2090 (ave.46.44) for the loss of 45 wickets at an impressive 7.00 RPO, obliterating the 1892 (ave.37.09) for the loss of 51 wickets in the Afro Asia Cup in India in 2007.

- Jason Roy, for the first time, has posted three successive fifties in ODIs – 73 at Pune, 82 at Cuttack and 65 at Kolkata.

- Roy's third fifty vs England is his eighth in ODIs. His innings of 65 is the second highest by an England opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata behind the 121 by Marcus Trescothick vs India on 19 January, 2002.

- Roy's aggregate of 220 (ave.73.33) is his highest tally in a three-match ODI series vs India. His aggregate is the highest by an England batsman in the just concluded series.

- Sam Billings and Roy were associated in a stand of 98 – England's second highest for the opening wicket at Eden Gardens, Kolkata next only to the 129 between Alastair Cook and Craig Kieswetter vs India on 25 October, 2011.

- Ravindra Jadeja became the first left-arm spinner from India to complete 150 wickets or more in ODIs – his aggregate being 151 at an average of 34.68 in 129 matches.

- Eleven left-arm spinners have claimed 100 wickets or more in ODIs.

- Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were associated in a stand of 73 – the highest seventh-wicket partnership at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in ODIs, obliterating the 65 between Johan Botha and Jean-Paul Duminy for South Africa vs Ireland on 15 March, 2011.

- Virat Kohli has become the seventh Indian captain to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs. The leading run-getters for India as captain being Mahendra Singh Dhoni (6,633), Mohammad Azharuddin (5,239), Sourav Ganguly (5,082), Rahul Dravid (2,658), Sachin Tendulkar (2,454), Kapil Dev (1,564) and Kohli (1,035).