India vs England, 2nd T20: Yuzvendra Chahal plans to capitalise on big boundaries using flighted deliveries

Young Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that big grounds like the one at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha provide him with a chance to use flighted deliveries, aiding him to create a deception in the minds of the batsmen.

"Big grounds makes a difference. You can flight the ball. Also, there's a doubt in the batsmen's mind as to which ball to hit and he will have to make a choice. In a small ground, batsman can try hitting every ball, but here he has to pick and choose," said 26-year-old Chahal, who was India's most impressive bowler during their seven wicket defeat against England in the first T20I.

It's a 75-yard boundary at the VCA Stadium, at least 10 yards more than Green Park in Kanpur. One can expect big hits, which are boundaries at a smaller venue, to turn into catching opportunities in this stadium.

Chahal said that he stayed confident even when the big-hitting England batsmen went after the bowlers as that ploy provided the bowlers with opportunities to dismiss them.

"We have not discussed (bowling strategy), but the way they batted in the previous game gives a plus point to the bowlers as they were trying to hit each and every ball. I got hit for a six on the first ball and then I got a wicket (of Roy),"

"You have got six balls while the batsman has just one ball. You have to plan accordingly because T20 is such a quick format where you have to be on your toes always as you don't what will happen next," the wiry framed spinner said.

Chahal took two wickets in close succession to pack off Jason Roy and Sam Billings, both getting bowled, to apply the skid after England made a runaway start chasing India's modest score of 147. The English side later steadied their innings and won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Haryana cricketer admitted that he was tensed before bowling his first over in Kanpur as it was his first match in national colours after being a part of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led second string team in Zimbabwe.

"This was my first series after the tour of Zimbabwe, and that too at home. I was a bit nervous at the start. After bowling the first over I gained confidence. Playing in India, the ground is always full and there is pressure of the home crowd, but things became better although I was a bit nervous in the beginning," said Chahal, who grabbed two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Chahal maintained that his strategy will depend on the match situation.

"My aim is to bowl stump-to-stump. It will be based on the situation and the wicket when I come to bowl... like which side of the ground is bigger," he explained.