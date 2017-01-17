India vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss may play decisive role thanks to the dew factor

Cuttack: India may be on a high after their incredible three-wicket win in the first ODI against England in Pune on 15 January, but when they arrive in Cuttack on Wednesday, the dew factor would certainly play on their minds ahead of the second ODI on Thursday.

According to the local curator, the dew starts settling in by 5.30pm and if it does on the match day then the toss may play a determining role in favour of the side batting second.

"There has been heavy dew for last few days and we will try our best to negate it – by using chemical spray, two super-soppers and roping the field," Patnaik said on Tuesday.

The outfield grass has also been trimmed to about six millimetres from eight so that dew soaks into the ground, he added.

The venue hosted its last ODI more than two years ago when India put up a record 363/5 en route to thrashing Sri Lanka by 169 runs on 2 November, 2014 to set the tone for a 5-0 clean sweep.

The Virat Kohli-led India have already made their intentions clear gunning down England's massive 350 by three wickets with 11 balls to spare in Pune to go 1-0 up in the three-match series and another run feast cannot be ruled out.

"It's difficult for me to predict a total but this pitch will be full of runs as it has always been. It will be an out and out batting (pitch) and it's up for the batters to make it count," the curator said.

The same strip was used last for the Haryana versus Jammu and Kashmir Group C Ranji Trophy fixture that ended in a draw with the former taking three points on basis of their first innings lead after piling 502 in the first innings.

The two teams will arrive on Wednesday and practice in the evening.

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the third and final ODI on 22 January.