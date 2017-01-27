India vs England, 1st T20 stats: From Eoin Morgan's steady chase to visitors' biggest win against hosts

Statistical highlights from the first Twenty20 International between India and England played at the Green Park Stadium:

- England's seven-wicket win is their largest victory-margin against India in T20Is. They had won three games by six-wicket margins – one each at Manchester on 31 August, 2011, Kolkata on 29 October, 2011 and Mumbai on 22 December, 2012.

- England have won six and lost three out of nine matches played vs India in T20Is – a win percentage of 66.66.

- India have lost nine and won two out of 12 matches while defending a total of less than 150 in T20Is (tied one). The win/loss ratio of 0.222 is the worst among the full members.

- Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) has recorded his best bowling performance in T20Is, eclipsing the one for 19 vs Zimbabwe at Harare on 20 June, 2016.

- Virat Kohli has opened the Indian batting three times in T20Is – his sequence of scores being 28 vs South Africa at Durban on 9 January, 2011; 70 vs New Zealand at Chennai on 11 September, 2012 and 29 vs England at Kanpur on 26 January, 2017.

- Moeen Ali (2/21) has registered his best bowling figures in T20Is, eclipsing the two for 22 vs South Africa at Cape Town on 19 February, 2016.

- Ali has registered an economy rate of 5.25 – his best in a T20I innings, when he has delivered four overs, surpassing the 5.50 while recording figures of 4-0-22-1 vs Pakistan at Sharjah on 30 November, 2015.

- Ali has been adjudged the Man of the Match for the third time in T20Is – his first vs India.

- Suresh Raina posted his highest score in ten innings in T20Is, since hitting an unbeaten 49 vs Australia at Sydney on 31 January, 2016,

- With his unbeaten 36 off 27 balls, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first Indian player and the fifth to average 50-plus vs England in T20Is – his aggregate being 203 (ave.50.75) in nine innings.

- Only four batsmen with at least 200 runs vs England have a better average than Dhoni – South Africa's Hashim Amla (72.00), Australia's Aaron Finch (64.20), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (53.25) and Australia's Cameron White (50.83).

- Before his 51, he did not post a fifty in twelve innings in T20Is.

- Morgan became the third captain to post two fifties vs India in T20Is, joining Kumar Sangakkara and Mohammad Hafeez. His first fifty as captain vs India was 71 off 31 balls at Edgbaston on 7 September, 2014.

- Morgan's highest score as Captain in T20Is is 74 vs Australia at Cardiff scored on 31 August, 2015.

- Morgan, with 227 runs at an average of 45.40 in six innings is the most by a batsman in India-England T20Is.

- Morgan's tally of 32 sixes is the highest by an England captain in T20Is.

- Morgan became the first England batsman and the twelfth in all to complete 1500 runs in T20Is – his tally being 1,511 at an average of 29.62 in 65 matches. His tally includes eight fifties.

- While chasing in T20Is, Morgan is averaging 73.50 – his aggregate being 294 in seven innings, including two fifties. Among the batsmen with at least five innings while chasing, his average is the third highest next only to the Matthew Hayden (133.00) and Virat Kohli (84.90).