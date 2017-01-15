India vs England, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav's efforts hailed by Twitterati

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav put on 200 runs for the fifth wicket as India scored 356/7 in 48.1 overs to seal a stunning win by three wickets in the first ODI against England in Pune on Sunday.

Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, while Jadhav hit 120 runs off 76 balls as they rescued India from a precarious 63/4. This was India's joint second highest successful ODI run chase.

Kohli reached his 50 off 44 balls, and Jadhav followed suit, crossing the 50-mark off an even more spectacular 29 balls. They put on 100 runs off 79 balls as India's run chase looked lively again, breaching 200 in the 30th over.

The India skipper then reached his 27th ODI hundred off 93 balls, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 in run chases. A short time later, Jadhav too reached his second ODI hundred off 65 balls. In doing so, Kohli and Jadhav surpassed the 169-run fifth-wicket partnership between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina at Lord's in 2011, a record for India in ODIs against England.

The way the duo managed to turn the game around in India's favour during the case was hailed by fellow members of the cricket fraternity and fans alike. Let us take a look at a few curated posts on microblogging website Twitter, starting with some distinguished ex-cricketers:

First win for 2017! Well done Team India, this is an amazing start to the year. Keep winning #INDvENG — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2017

Hahahahahaha ! Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool.#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2017

Best Test player ... KOHLI Best ODI player ... KOHLI. Best T20 player ... KOHLI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2017

Congrats Team India on a historic win1 more special knock from @imVkohli Very impressed with the way @JadhavKedar played under pressure — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2017

Congratulations @anilkumble1074 and Team India. This was one heck of a chase.

Kedar Jadhav has given tears of joy.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2017