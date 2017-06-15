India vs Bangladesh, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final, Live cricket score: Kohli's men register easy win, advance into final

Latest Update: Shakib plugging away. Rohit cuts, finds point. Cuts again, beats point and finds a run. And Virat choses the next ball to play his first proper forward defensive shot. Follows up by hopping deep in his crease to alter length, and flicking fine as the ball slides to leg, four to fine leg. Follow up, single to mid off.
You don't actually want to say this about India chasing, but this is actually getting boring. Rohit adds to the boredom by smacking Shakib -- no foot movement even, this time, just stand and hit -- over the covers and into the boundary for a four to end the over, and also end any question of Virat getting to 100. 16 more to get.
IND vs BAN: After 38 overs,India 249/1 ( Rohit Sharma 120 , Virat Kohli (C) 83)
Preview: Professionalism will be pitted against passion when defending champions India square off with Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday.
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.
Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.
India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.
Batsmen in form, bowlers on target and fielding top notch — Virat Kohli's men have covered all bases so far and Mashrafe Mortaza's men — after their lucky entry into semi- finals — will have to pull off something really special at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
For India, nothing short of a place in the summit round will satisfy them while Bangladesh are standing at the cusp of what could be the biggest day in their cricketing history, if they manage to pull off a victory.
A victory for India will be par for the course for which they won't possibly get the credit that one gets for beating Australia, South Africa or England.
But a defeat will lead to unparalleled criticism from fans and critics alike with some of the uncomfortable behind the scene happenings (like the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift) again raising their head.
It will be interesting to see if India retain Ravichandran Ashwin or bring Umesh Yadav back as his pace scared the Bangladeshi batsmen during their 240-run thrashing in a warm-up game.
In case of Bangladesh, their aim will be to repeat the performance of the 2007 World Cup of opener in Port of Spain— still a 'Red Letter Day' in cricketing history.
Four members of that side — skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal — are stars of this current line-up.
One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.
Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.
They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters.
But the 50-over India versus Bangladesh contests have never been short of drama — thanks to the overtly passionate fans and media.
'Tigers', as they are referred to have such a passionate following that their country's media has been successfully able to 'marry' nationalism with cricket taking it to an altogether different level.
An interesting anecdote will reveal how cricket and nationalism has been inter-linked in Bangladesh's social life and even cricketers have been voluntarily a part of it.
It is learnt that the entire Bangladesh team was watching the England versus Australia game together. Once England's victory ensured Bangladesh's qualification, their strike bowler Taskin Ahmed started singing a popular song with others joining in chorus.
The song is the extremely popular Bengali rendition 'Amra Korbo Joy' of Pete Seeger's iconic 'We Shall Overcome'. The entire team joined in chorus and they uploaded the video on facebook, which acquired millions of hits.
Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.
The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India at the MCG still sticks out like a sore thumb for the Bangladesh players and fans alike.
They still believe that Rohit Sharma was out as Rubel Hossain bowled a perfectly legal delivery. One can't justify that given that even if 40 runs were deducted from Rohit's final score of 137, Bangladesh would have still lost that game.
They believe that Mahmudullah Riyadh could have won them the match had Shikhar Dhawan's contentious claim for a catch at the boundary line not been upheld by the umpires.
The one-run defeat at Bangalore in a ICC World T20 match last year still hurts them bad — a testimony to which was Mushfiqur Rahim's classless tweet after India's semi-final departure.
The former skipper had to delete it after instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
While coach Chandika Hathurusingha tries to instill some sense of calmness playing the 'underdog card', there are people in Bangladesh camp, who already, in their dreams, have set their foot in the final.
Just man to man— Bangladesh are no match for the Indian team despite having quality in their ranks.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are far better than Tamim Iqbal or Soumya Sarkar. However, Tamim has been in good form in the tournament despite a strike-rate in mid 70s.
No one in their dreams would compare Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahaman with Virat Kohli's class.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend in 50-overs cricket where Mushfiqur Rahim is still an inconsistent player. Mahmudullah Riyadh is a gutsy match-winner but Yuvraj Singh playing his 300th match is in a different league.
Mashrafe, Taskin, Rubel and Mustafizur are a good attack on a given day and that's Bangladesh's best chance to upset India. But even there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya have more quality.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 09:43 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 09:41 pm
Jun, 15 2017 IST
Highlights
CENTURY FOR ROHIT SHARMA! He brings it up with a hook towards the fine-leg boundary, where a diving fielder can do little to prevent it from landing directly on the padded cushion! What a way for him to bring up the milestone! Takes 111 deliveries to get to the milestone, hitting 12 fours and a six. India 212/1
The hundred-partnership is up between Rohit and Kohli n the 30th over, with the duo taking 89 deliveries to bring up the milestone! The batting has been outstanding by the two so far, and they will now sharpen their focus on the bigger task at hand — getting India into the final.
FIFTY for Virat Kohli, and the Indian skipper gets there in 42 deliveries! His 42nd in ODIs, and the third time he gets to the milestone in the ongoing tournament. Pushes this one towards the cow-corner boundary, with the fielder giving it a chase before ultimately giving up.
FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! His third of the ongoing tournament, and his 32nd in ODIs! Gets there with two boundaries and a single in this over, taking 57 deliveries to the milestone.
OUT! And it is the captain who eventually gets the first breakthrough, with Dhawan getting a bottom-edge off a slower delivery to get caught by Mosaddek at backward point. With that, the umpires call for drinks. India 87/1
Dhawan c Mosaddek b Mortaza 46(34)
BOWLED EM! Quintessential Bumrah yorker, and he floors Mahmudullah's off-stump just when the latter was coming down the ground. Bangladesh 229/7
Mahmudullah b Bumrah 21(25)
OUT! And Mosaddek has thrown his wicket away after getting off to a good start, getting a top-edge off a pull after getting cramped for room by a back-of-length delivery from Bumrah, and offering the bowler a simple return catch. End of a formidable stand. Bangladesh 218/6
Mosaddek c & b Bumrah 15(25)
OUT! Now it is Mushfiqur's turn to head back to the pavilion! Guides a looped-up delivery straight to Kohli at short midwicket, and the Indian captain has a gala time making faces after that dismissal! Bangladesh 179/5
OUT! Shakib has to depart early, after getting a thick under edge to keeper MS Dhoni off a delivery from Jadeja. That wicket should bring some confidence back for the Indians. Bangladesh 177/4
Shakib c Dhoni b Jadeja 15(23)
OUT! Jadhav has got many a breakthrough for captain Kohli in the past, and delivers once again! Tamim misses everything while sweeping off a length delivery, and ends up getting his leg-stump rattled. Bangladesh 154/3
FIFTY for Mushfiqur Rahim! This is his 26th in ODIs, and his second of the ongoing tournament! Gets there with a single in the second delivery of the 27th over. Bangladesh 149/2
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 130/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 63 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37)
Jadeja continues. Mushfiqur nicely forward, whippy drive, good use of the wrist, through midwicket. Bhuvi has to run around and put in the dive to stop four, ends up giving just two. MR takes a single to turn the strike over; Tamim defends to the third ball then guides the fourth to third man for one.
Jadeja goes short and wide to Mushfiqur who uses the width to cut hard, through cover point, gets two more. India leaking runs profusely just now, with both batsmen getting proactive. Single ends the over, Mushfiqur again wristy, working a ball from off stump square on the on.
Be interesting to see what Kohli's response is. His spinners aren't giving him control in the middle overs, and Hardik seems to be having a bit of an off day.
FIFTY for Tamim Iqbal! He gets there in 62 deliveries, and is now the leading run-getter of the ongoing tournament! He gets to his 37th ODI fifty in 62 deliveries with a reverse-sweep over short third man, with this being his third 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. BAN 103/2
OUT! After a quickfire start, Sabbir has to head back to the pavilion! Looks for a cut off a length delivery outside off from Bhuvneshwar, and ends up holing out to Jadeja at backward point. Bangladesh 31/2 in 6.5 overs
Sabbir c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 19(21)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has to depart after a duck, dragging a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar outside off onto his leg-stump, which goes for a cartwheel. Bangladesh 1/1
Sarkar b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
Play to start at 15:10 hrs Indian standard time after a bit of a delay due to a drizzle. The players walk out to the ground to sing the national anthems.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We would have liked to bowl as well. We will have to play them with some sort of confidence not that we beat them before. Hopefully we will play well and let's see how it goes. Team wants to go further. Last two years, the team has improved a lot. Every match we will have to play hard. We are sticking to the same team.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Update: Toss has been delayed due to a slight drizzle. Hopefully the wait is not that long. Stay tuned for more updates.
22:01 (IST)
Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza: Obviously we could have got to 300-320. Once Kedar (Jadhav) came in, he restricted us. We have some experienced players as well who would come in strongly next time but we need to be mentally strong. Skill wise we are fine. Once, you are playing a game like this, you need to be mentally strong.
22:00 (IST)
India captain, Virat Kohli: Absolutely, we had another complete game. When we won the toss, I expected another clean performance. With the ball, we never let them away. The two quick wickets got us the momentum. (On his approach while batting) I always try to give myself sometime. Today was an opportunity for me to play the way I can. Credit to Rohit and to Shikhar as well. Hopefully, they can give us another good start in the finals. The side that gets less excited and has more composure will win the finals. We are very keen to get on the park for the final. It is never a worry when the guys in the middle order are not batting. Everybody is hitting the ball really well in the nets.
21:49 (IST)
Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match: Yeah, was a great knock, especially when it comes on a winning note. Trying to get a big one, in the last two games. Was quite determined today. Wicket was brilliant. I kept telling myself to bat as much as possible. We've been playing good cricket. One last hurdle, a big game against Pakistan. It felt like he (Virat Kohli) was batting overnight. As a captain, he was brilliant.
21:43 (IST)
Asian finals in ICC ODI events:
Ind v SL, Colombo, CT 2002
Ind v SL, Mumbai, WC 2011
Pak v Ind, Kennington Oval, CT 2017
21:43 (IST)
Most appearances in finals of ICC events for teams:
10 - Australia
9 - INDIA*
8 - West Indies
Most appearances in finals for players in ICC events:
7 - YUVRAJ SINGH*
6 - Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting
21:42 (IST)
Power play number three, just to gild the lily a bit. Sabbir with his all sorts, and Virat punches the first ball of the over through cover, easy stroke, and India have reached the target with 9.5 overs and 9 wickets to spare.
I'd thought Bangladesh was 50 short, but seeing this margin of victory, that looks like it needs to be revised to 100 short. India rolled Bangladesh over in the warm up game, but this win easily shades that one in sheer all-round dominance, barring a period of play till about the 25th over of the first innings where Bangladesh remained competitive.
So that then is that. India through to the finals, and sets up a rematch with a remodelled, retooled Pakistan in London on Sunday.
21:42 (IST)
That’s it for Bangladesh, they were totally outclassed by India in the end, but they can be very proud of how they’ve performed in this tournament, nobody really expected them to get past the group stage, but they’ve ended up in their first global tournament semi-finals. India v Pakistan in the final then, should be a cracker.
21:39 (IST)
After 40 overs,India 261/1 ( Rohit Sharma 123 , Virat Kohli (C) 92)
Shakib continues, Virat strokes a single. Doesn't seem particularly fussed about manufacturing a route to the hundred. Rohit chips one more off the target. It is almost as if the bowler has been reduced to an irrelevance; these two are doing whatever they feel like doing. Virat single, Rohit single, both on the on side. Single -- the fifth in the over -- has Virat keeping strike.
21:38 (IST)
Youngest players to score 8000 runs in ODIs:
26y 45d - Sachin Tendulkar
28y 222d - VIRAT KOHLI*
29y 102d - Yuvraj Singh
21:38 (IST)
Fastest to score 8000 runs in ODIs: (by innings):
175 - VIRAT KOHLI*
182 - AB de Villiers
200 - Sourav Ganguly
21:36 (IST)
After 39 overs,India 256/1 ( Rohit Sharma 121 , Virat Kohli (C) 89)
Sabbir Ahmed gets a go now. And a nothing ball pitched halfway down the track starts things off, Virat stands up and pulls high and over midwicket one bounce into the fence.
Drives, takes one, and that marks his 8000th one day international run, the quickest batsman in ODi history to that mark. The crowd is ecstatic; Virat not even mildly interested, flashes a halfhearted thumbs up and runs back to the batting end as Virat works the single. Calmly strokes a run in his turn. India need 10, Virat needs 11.
21:34 (IST)
After 38 overs,India 249/1 ( Rohit Sharma 120 , Virat Kohli (C) 83)
Shakib plugging away. Rohit cuts, finds point. Cuts again, beats point and finds a run. And Virat choses the next ball to play his first proper forward defensive shot. Follows up by hopping deep in his crease to alter length, and flicking fine as the ball slides to leg, four to fine leg. Follow up, single to mid off.
21:31 (IST)
After 37 overs,India 239/1 ( Rohit Sharma 115 , Virat Kohli (C) 78)
Taskin stays outside off, short to start with and Virat lashes it up and over point for four. Then reaches a long way to guide one to third man. Taskin tries a bouncer, Rohit -- he is batting on 110 for god's sake -- eases his weight back and pulls, controlling the shot and placing it wide of square leg for four. The next ball is dragged from wide of off into the midwicket region, in the air but short of the fielder, single to get Virat back on strike, 22 short of his own hundred. Just 26 more to get though, so unless Rohit cooperates by playing out a few maidens, Virat will end short of what could have been his 16th hundred in a winning chase.
21:30 (IST)
It just hasn’t been Bangladesh’s day, they haven’t been able to find an answer to the brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India and are on their way out of the tournament. Their fans are still cheering loudly, but being drowned out by the Indian supporters delighted at seeing their team on the way to the final.
21:30 (IST)
Rohit Sharma becomes the sixth Indian player to hit 200 sixes in international cricket. The others are MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.
21:29 (IST)
After 36 overs,India 229/1 ( Rohit Sharma 110 , Virat Kohli (C) 73)
Shakib continues. 34 in his six overs thus far, which qualifies almost as brilliance given the performance of his mates on the day. As the two keep milking the bowling with the steady drip drip of singles, the commentary team showing visuals of the Virat Kohli cover drive to demonstrate how low he gets to the ball, how close his head is to the ball as it gets to him. All true, and all part of why he plays that shot with such impeccable skill -- but there is also this: watch the bat through the shot and you realise another facet of his skill. The cover drive is an arm extension into the line of the ball but in Virat's case, there is a snap of the wrist as bat meets ball that adds precise placement to the power and timing.
21:24 (IST)
21:24 (IST)
Just formalities left in this match. The Bangladesh boys are completely down and out. Their bowlers just couldn't make any impact in the match. These are perfect batting conditions. It was a good toss to win for Kohli, isn't it?
21:24 (IST)
After 35 overs,India 224/1 ( Rohit Sharma 108 , Virat Kohli (C) 70)
Taskin comes back. Still that full length and wide of off, but now not even the pretense of looking for wickets, since there is no one catching close. Rohit was watching Virat closely, apparently -- in his turn, plays an easy punched drive down the ground of the type Virat played so well a couple of times, same result, gets the four. Taksin overpitched that one, and after watching Rohit deal with it, goes back to his mark berating himself. Then turns around and bowls wide of off, Rohit cover drives, gets a single. Six in the over, the target now 41 more to get.
21:21 (IST)
After 34 overs,India 218/1 ( Rohit Sharma 103 , Virat Kohli (C) 69)
Until nerves kicked in with the century some 15-20 runs away, Rohit has looked in prime form through this innings. Even his usual early vulnerabilities around that off channel did not show up today, and his shots either side of the wicket were authoritative, almost always effortless. He's been the junior partner to Shikhar through this edition, and this century should give him the right mood to take into the final, which India now is certain to make.
Meanwhile we are back -- and as if Kohli needs any help, Fizz escorts a Kohli cover drive to the boundary, bungling a stop off a fluid cover drive.
Gets another one tossed up, drives again, this time picks the fielder out and gets just one for it. Shakib gets the next one to turn from line of off and Rohit defends, then rocks back to the next one and drives off the back foot, gets one to end the over. 48 more to get, in 16 overs, at about 2.9 per over.
21:20 (IST)
FOUR! Kohli drives the second delivery of the over towards deep extra-cover, where the fielder running in from long-off fails to stop the ball from crossing over. India 216/1
21:18 (IST)
21:17 (IST)
21:17 (IST)
After 33 overs,India 212/1 ( Rohit Sharma 102 , Virat Kohli (C) 64)
Rohit a boundary hit away from a century, Fizz takes the ball back from Taskin and Virat plays one of those superb short arm punches to a length ball angled across, placing it perfectly through mid off, leaving the fielder standing. He is in a mood today, is Virat, this is the best he has batted in this tournament, by a considerable distance. And you know this how? When he is in rude batting health, he opens up to off side shots a lot earlier in the program, and today he has hit the majority of his fours through that region; every shot pure class.
Fizz goes short. Rohit hooks. Fine leg races across and dives headlong but can't get to that, that is the four, also Rohit's century. And as it turns out on the replay, the ball hit the rope on the full, so it's a six to bring up the 100.
Also, drinks, thank you god. Be back soon.
21:17 (IST)
21:16 (IST)
21:16 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
CENTURY FOR ROHIT SHARMA! He brings it up with a hook towards the fine-leg boundary, where a diving fielder can do little to prevent it from landing directly on the padded cushion! What a way for him to bring up the milestone! Takes 111 deliveries to get to the milestone, hitting 12 fours and a six. India 212/1
21:12 (IST)
FOUR! Mustafizur returns to the attack, and Kohli pats this one down the ground, hitting on the up! India 205/1
21:10 (IST)
After 32 overs,India 201/1 ( Rohit Sharma 96 , Virat Kohli (C) 59)
Shakib to Rohit. Good work by the bowler, keeping it tigit around the off. Rohit manoeuvres a single of the third ball and Virat sneaks one off the last ball, but it was tight, controlled, sensible bowling -- pity he can't bowl at both ends, I suppose.
21:08 (IST)
After 31 overs,India 198/1 ( Rohit Sharma 95 , Virat Kohli (C) 57)
Mahmudullah gets a go now. Starts by dragging one down, a rank long hop and a happy Rohit goes low to pull that square through the gap for four. See what I mean about there being no pressure at the other end?
Having gotten his four, Rohit quite content to play straight for a couple of balls. Mahmudullah drags it down again and Rohit goes low to pull again, this time to the sweeper but gets one.
And then Virat shows how it is done -- one of those long strides onto the front foot, the back foot staying parked on that leg stump, and hitting through the line, the bat coming down very close to the body, through extra cover, four. Such simplicity in that shot; such majesty, too.
So whatever the point of Mahmudullah being given the ball, all that happens is 10 runs accrue.
21:08 (IST)
FOUR! Seventh boundary for Kohli in the current innings, driving it towards sweeper cover with a beautiful roll of the wrists! India 197/1
21:07 (IST)
FOUR! Mahmudullah is introduced into the attack in the 31st over, and Rohit greets him with a pull towards the deep square-leg boundary! India 192/1
21:06 (IST)
After 30 overs,India 188/1 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , Virat Kohli (C) 52)
Shakib resumes. Outside off, turning a bit further away and Rohit square drives, gets one. that's better all he has to do is keep rolling the strike over till he is feeling good again. Virat strokes one to mid off and that is the 100 up for the second wicket off 89. Fairly even contributions -- 52 from Virat, 48 from Rohit. And at that point, 77 shy of the target.
Shakib is bowling tight lines and more importantly, refusing to give the Indian batsmen freebies through errors of length and line -- but it is all coming a bit too late, and further, for this to be effective you need equal pressure at the other end, which is not happening.
21:05 (IST)
The hundred-partnership is up between Rohit and Kohli n the 30th over, with the duo taking 89 deliveries to bring up the milestone! The batting has been outstanding by the two so far, and they will now sharpen their focus on the bigger task at hand — getting India into the final.
21:02 (IST)
After 29 overs,India 185/1 ( Rohit Sharma 88 , Virat Kohli (C) 51)
Taskin continuing. And again, after Virat rolled the strike over, Rohit plays a shot that is neither defensive nor offensive, neither a push in front nor a glide behind, hits it into the ground and sees the ball bounce over the stumps. Gets one, Virat gives him back the strike, so this time he stands tall and punches square, can't beat point. Timing is off, placement is off, and a frown on his face now where all along it was calm. Manages to work a single out on the on side off ball five, short outside off and Virat who was walking across the stumps gets behind it, pulls through the gap between midwicket and mid on, gets enough power while off balance to roll the ball over the line and get to his 50, off 42 balls.
21:01 (IST)
FIFTY for Virat Kohli, and the Indian skipper gets there in 42 deliveries! His 42nd in ODIs, and the third time he gets to the milestone in the ongoing tournament. Pushes this one towards the cow-corner boundary, with the fielder giving it a chase before ultimately giving up.
21:00 (IST)
After 28 overs,India 177/1 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , Virat Kohli (C) 45)
Shakib comes back for Mossadek. Short third man, point, cover standing well up, mid off on the on. Very conventional field, Virat gets his single to mid on and Rohit, on 85 and in sight of his century, seems to lose his shape a little bit. Tried to push the single, was foiled, chipped down the track and got the leading edge but the ball lands behind the mid off fielder. Kohli tries to finesse a single to third man, fails, so goes the conventional route and pushes it to long on for that single.
In case Bangladesh was watching, though, distinct signs of Rohit losing the plot a little bit. It's been a while since a century, and he seems to be feeling its proximity and the resulting pressure. Good time to attack him.
20:54 (IST)
After 27 overs,India 173/1 ( Rohit Sharma 84 , Virat Kohli (C) 43)
Taksin running in with a wide slip, bowling outside off at Rohit, who had a bit of a slash at one off the last ball of the previous over. Good line wide of off, inviting the drive or cut at the risk of edging to that very wide slip. Rohit rides the bounce and pushes in front of him, but for once the cover fielder is well in and for three straight deliveries, there are no easy singles to be had, with Rohit picking that fielder out twice in three tries.
Ball four is closer to the stumps and Rohit tries his luck on the on side with a push, but now it is mid on standing well in and stopping the single. Ball five, Rohit -- exasperated, it looked like -- had a slash at it, gets the thick outer edge, well wide of slip, and short of third man, single.
Full toss to Virat ends the over; surprises the batsman and Virat, who was shaping up to work off to leg, only manages to push to mid on, no run. One quiet over finally, by Bangladesh; if they can produce two, three more of these, we just might find the batsmen feel a tiny bit of pressure.
20:50 (IST)
Less than 100 needed for India. Chips are already down in Bangladesh camp, it seems. There has been no 'X-Factor' in their bowling today. Currently the Tigers are just going through the motions.
20:48 (IST)
After 26 overs,India 172/1 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , Virat Kohli (C) 43)
Mosaddek continues. Both batsmen start with singles, both on the on side, and it makes you wonder what the devil is the point of having fielders in the ring if they are not placed to stop singles. Ball three has Virat take a step out to get to the pitch, and then play one of those silky smooth extra cover drives, played with such ease it almost looks like a pushed single till you see the ball racing across the line. Four easy singles, one lovely four, in that over.
20:48 (IST)
Kohli picks the gap between extra-cover and mid-off with pinpoint precision in the third delivery of the 26th over. Classy shot from the captain! India 170/1
20:47 (IST)
After 25 overs,India 164/1 ( Rohit Sharma 81 , Virat Kohli (C) 37)
Taskin returns to the bowling crease -- this innings, you can't really use the word "attack" and Kohli mishits one that lifts at him outside off, down into the ground at his feet and wide of off stump. The next ball is business per usual, eased into the covers on the up -- both batsmen have trusted the bounce here and hit through the line on the up with great regularity -- for one. Rohit gets one and moves to within 19 of what will when it comes be his first century (actually, this is his first innings above 50) in this tournament.
Short ball and Kohli plays a checked pull for one more, through midwicket. Rare moment of alarm ends the over as Taksin bowls quick, a bit wider of off, gets Rohit cutting at it and just fails to find the edge as Rohit is surprised by the extra pace.
After 25, Bangladesh were 142/2; India at the end of 25 are 164/1 and pulling well ahead, also well ahead of schedule.
20:42 (IST)
After 24 overs,India 161/1 ( Rohit Sharma 80 , Virat Kohli (C) 35)
The ask rate now is four an over, 109 more to get and Virat gets one of those with the first ball of new bowler Mossadek's first over, with a drive into the covers. Rohit in his turn drives, cover dives and stops but they take the run anyway, making it look easy. Virat pushes the single to mid on, his favorite off to leg push. Everything looks mechanical now, the batsmen alternatiing calculated singles and hard hits and just coasting along with the insouciance of a net session. A non-compulsory net session, that is. Five in Mossadek's first over without either batsman hitting a shot in real anger.
20:41 (IST)
20:41 (IST)
20:39 (IST)
After 23 overs,India 156/1 ( Rohit Sharma 78 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)
Rubel continues and good grief, what a shot that is. Ball one, length, outside off, Virat onto his front foot, beautifully balanced into that cover drive, perfect timing and placement, through extra cover for four; then the walk across his etumps to play off to leg, again lovely placing to split midwicket and long on, both fielders converge, Virat gets three.
Short ball, here we go again, and Rohit pulls. This time in front of square, so he finds the sweeper -- the line around off prevented him from hitting it behind square, so just one for it.
Virat is off on his walk across the stumps again, the off to leg push getting him the predictable single. And it is Rohit's turn to up the glamour quotient -- stays back, leans his weight back a fraction to make some room, and then plays a delicate cut through backward point, giving third man no chance. Then, by way of variety, stands tall to pretty much the same line, and this time hits the square drive with great power, wide of point, four more.
Almost ridiculously easy now, this chase looks. Good batting by all three Indians on show, and fairly pedestrian in the field and in the mind by Bangladesh.
20:38 (IST)
Back-to-back boundaries is how Rohit chooses to end the 23rd over, with 17 coming off it. India cross the 150-run mark in the meantime.
20:35 (IST)
Kohli stamps his class all over his cover drive at the start of the 23rd over! The fielder running in from sweeper cover had no chance on that occasion. India 143/1
20:33 (IST)
After 22 overs,India 139/1 ( Rohit Sharma 69 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
India chasing is always a more impressive sight than India batting first and these 22 overs have shown enough examples of why. Here is more -- Fizz begins his over with a more or less unexceptional ball, good length angling across to off and Virat leans forward and lets his wrists go to work, easing the ball wide of midwicket for four. So Fizz moves the line marginally outside off -- Virat adjusts, gets side on to the ball, goes low on his knee to time the hell out of a cover drive for another four.
Fizz goes around the wicket, and Virat walks a bit across his stumps, takes it from off and works it square on the on, single. Meanwhile, repeat views of that cover drive, and it looks better each time you see it.
So much space now in the field that it isn't funny -- this field can neither stop singles, nor really prevent the boundaries, so hard to see where Bangla thinks a breakthrough can come from. To repeat a point, this is what India does well, and Bangladesh can learn from. Rohit meanwhile ends the over with a firm extra cover drive, work for the sweeper and two to the batsman.