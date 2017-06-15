India vs Bangladesh, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 Live cricket score: Rohit, Kohli bring up 50-stand

Latest Update: India chasing is always a more impressive sight than India batting first and these 22 overs have shown enough examples of why. Here is more -- Fizz begins his over with a more or less unexceptional ball, good length angling across to off and Virat leans forward and lets his wrists go to work, easing the ball wide of midwicket for four. So Fizz moves the line marginally outside off -- Virat adjusts, gets side on to the ball, goes low on his knee to time the hell out of a cover drive for another four.
Fizz goes around the wicket, and Virat walks a bit across his stumps, takes it from off and works it square on the on, single. Meanwhile, repeat views of that cover drive, and it looks better each time you see it.
So much space now in the field that it isn't funny -- this field can neither stop singles, nor really prevent the boundaries, so hard to see where Bangla thinks a breakthrough can come from. To repeat a point, this is what India does well, and Bangladesh can learn from. Rohit meanwhile ends the over with a firm extra cover drive, work for the sweeper and two to the batsman.
IND vs BAN: After 22 overs,India 139/1 ( Rohit Sharma 69 , ViratKohli (C) 24)
Preview: Professionalism will be pitted against passion when defending champions India square off with Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday.
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.
Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.
India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.
Batsmen in form, bowlers on target and fielding top notch — Virat Kohli's men have covered all bases so far and Mashrafe Mortaza's men — after their lucky entry into semi- finals — will have to pull off something really special at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
For India, nothing short of a place in the summit round will satisfy them while Bangladesh are standing at the cusp of what could be the biggest day in their cricketing history, if they manage to pull off a victory.
A victory for India will be par for the course for which they won't possibly get the credit that one gets for beating Australia, South Africa or England.
But a defeat will lead to unparalleled criticism from fans and critics alike with some of the uncomfortable behind the scene happenings (like the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift) again raising their head.
It will be interesting to see if India retain Ravichandran Ashwin or bring Umesh Yadav back as his pace scared the Bangladeshi batsmen during their 240-run thrashing in a warm-up game.
In case of Bangladesh, their aim will be to repeat the performance of the 2007 World Cup of opener in Port of Spain— still a 'Red Letter Day' in cricketing history.
Four members of that side — skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal — are stars of this current line-up.
One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.
Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.
They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters.
But the 50-over India versus Bangladesh contests have never been short of drama — thanks to the overtly passionate fans and media.
'Tigers', as they are referred to have such a passionate following that their country's media has been successfully able to 'marry' nationalism with cricket taking it to an altogether different level.
An interesting anecdote will reveal how cricket and nationalism has been inter-linked in Bangladesh's social life and even cricketers have been voluntarily a part of it.
It is learnt that the entire Bangladesh team was watching the England versus Australia game together. Once England's victory ensured Bangladesh's qualification, their strike bowler Taskin Ahmed started singing a popular song with others joining in chorus.
The song is the extremely popular Bengali rendition 'Amra Korbo Joy' of Pete Seeger's iconic 'We Shall Overcome'. The entire team joined in chorus and they uploaded the video on facebook, which acquired millions of hits.
Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.
The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India at the MCG still sticks out like a sore thumb for the Bangladesh players and fans alike.
They still believe that Rohit Sharma was out as Rubel Hossain bowled a perfectly legal delivery. One can't justify that given that even if 40 runs were deducted from Rohit's final score of 137, Bangladesh would have still lost that game.
They believe that Mahmudullah Riyadh could have won them the match had Shikhar Dhawan's contentious claim for a catch at the boundary line not been upheld by the umpires.
The one-run defeat at Bangalore in a ICC World T20 match last year still hurts them bad — a testimony to which was Mushfiqur Rahim's classless tweet after India's semi-final departure.
The former skipper had to delete it after instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
While coach Chandika Hathurusingha tries to instill some sense of calmness playing the 'underdog card', there are people in Bangladesh camp, who already, in their dreams, have set their foot in the final.
Just man to man— Bangladesh are no match for the Indian team despite having quality in their ranks.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are far better than Tamim Iqbal or Soumya Sarkar. However, Tamim has been in good form in the tournament despite a strike-rate in mid 70s.
No one in their dreams would compare Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahaman with Virat Kohli's class.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend in 50-overs cricket where Mushfiqur Rahim is still an inconsistent player. Mahmudullah Riyadh is a gutsy match-winner but Yuvraj Singh playing his 300th match is in a different league.
Mashrafe, Taskin, Rubel and Mustafizur are a good attack on a given day and that's Bangladesh's best chance to upset India. But even there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya have more quality.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.
Play to start at 15:10 hrs Indian standard time after a bit of a delay due to a drizzle. The players walk out to the ground to sing the national anthems.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We would have liked to bowl as well. We will have to play them with some sort of confidence not that we beat them before. Hopefully we will play well and let's see how it goes. Team wants to go further. Last two years, the team has improved a lot. Every match we will have to play hard. We are sticking to the same team.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Update: Toss has been delayed due to a slight drizzle. Hopefully the wait is not that long. Stay tuned for more updates.
Back-to-back fours for Kohli at the start of the 22nd over, with Kohli now starting to attack the Fizz. Caresses the first ball of the over towards the midwicket fence, before producing one of his dream-like cover drives in the next delivery. India 136/1
After 21 overs,India 128/1 ( Rohit Sharma 67 , Virat Kohli (C) 15)
After 20 overs, with Bangladesh seemingly dominating, they had reached 105/2. India in its turn are 125/1, and well ahead on the chase with two batsmen looking well set in the middle and much more batting to come.
Rubel bowls the 21st -- straight lines through the challenge, nothing really challenging for either Rohit or Virat, both of whom take the singles as available. There are three in the ring on the off, at point, cover and mid off, but that means anything behind point, or through those gaps, is easy pickings. Four singles in the over with minimum fuss, the ask rate well under five now and at this point, India is coasting. What is worse is, you can't see too many ways for Bangladesh to turn this around -- every one of their bowlers has looked fairly ordinary thus far.
After 20 overs,India 124/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Virat Kohli (C) 13)
Fizz continues. Kohli does his thing with the wrists and the feet and gets his single on the on side. Fizz gets away with overpitching one just outside off -- Rohit's driving zone, that, and he nails it but finds cover. Thick outside edge gets a single down to third man next up. And then Fizz overpitches on off -- Kohli eases forward, straight punch down the ground, not hitting it, just the high-elbow push that is all timing, four. Bouncer, a good surprise ball that, and Virat goes under it to end the over.
So here is the bit that puzzles me -- Fizz bowls well with the slightly older ball, and Rubel has the pace to use the new one, so why on earth is the bowling order the wrong way around? Courtney Walsh, Bangla's bowling coach, might want to give that a rethink?
Rohit gets his one behind point to start the over from Rubel; Virat continues to move towards and outside off, as he almost invariably does at the start of his innings, and play off to on. It is his safety zone, but it is also what gets him in trouble early in his innings. Rubel tries a short one that stands up outside off, Virat plays what you could best describe as a roundhouse overhead smash, hitting it through wide mid on; the fielder pulls it back on the line and they run three.
Mustafizur returns to the bowling crease after two shockingly bad opening overs. Stays over the wicket, looking to probe Virat in the weakness that is becoming bazaar gossip around the cricketing world -- outside his off stump with the ball leaving him.
Single to Virat, then Rohit reaches into a drive, finds the ball further outside off on the angle than he thought it was, plus it was a well disguised slower ball as well, has to take one hand off the handle to get bat to it, in the air but in the gap for a brace.
Lovely last ball -- some shape in the air at last, and the yorker length, causing Virat to almost fall over as he tries to dig that one out. He was moving to off when that one homed in on his toes, way out of balance to play that properly, but he is still there.
Dhawan's wicket has come as a ray of hope for Bangladesh. But still, India are cruising. Bangladesh need at least two quick breakthroughs to get back in the game. However, both Mustafizur and Shakib – their two most reliable wicket taking options, have been dealt with authority by the Indian batsmen.
After 17 overs,India 102/1 ( Rohit Sharma 52 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Rubel is back, so Mashrafe decides that eight overs on the trot is good enough for now, just when I thought his plan was to bowl out his overs in one stretch. Rohit drives into the covers to get one and bring up India's 100, now 165 short of the target.
Spread field for Virat, no slip, no close catchers, just three on the off and two on the on and Virat waits on the ball and works his single to third man. This is how he likes to play early on, just getting off strike, feeling ball hit bat and easing himself into the game and Bangladesh with this field are giving him room to spare to work those singles.
The two batsmen settle down to strike rotation; the best ball of the over was the last, a quick yorker that Rohit has to hurriedly jab down on.
20:10 (IST)
After 16 overs,India 99/1 ( Rohit Sharma 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Virat Kohli the new man. Bangladesh have a first breakthrough; this is the sort of point in a game where India has shown good skill in ramping up the pressure and forcing another breakthrough -- wickets in clusters has been a feature of the Indian bowling in this tournament.
Shakib at the start of his next over, Rohit gets a big stride in and smacks square, that should have been stopped at point but a misfield allows four. So Rohit to the next ball plays the exact same shot -- but better, placing it wide of point, same result. And then strokes the single down the ground, to long on, to bring up his 50 off 57, a nicely paced innings with some vintage Rohit shots scattered like confetti throughout it and more importantly, almost no instance of being in any kind of trouble.
Virat does what he does -- shuts the bat face to work one from off to on for a single, get off strike. Rohit takes one in his turn to retain strike. 12 runs in the over -- the over after a wicket, that is, and it all began with a bad misfield at point.
FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! His third of the ongoing tournament, and his 32nd in ODIs! Gets there with two boundaries and a single in this over, taking 57 deliveries to the milestone.
Mashrafe looking to bowl himself out, seemingly. Into his 8th over, around the wicket here to Shikhar looking to angle the ball into off on a goodish length. mid on, midwicket, point, cover, mid off inside the ring, none of them catching.
Mashrafe digs one in short and Shikhar, who has been gorging on this stuff all innings, pulls and gets his four. But the next ball, wicket: out of nowhere, too. Good length, Shikhar was down the track looking to loft over the on side, misread the line by a bit and the ball flares off the outer edge of the bat to point where Mossadek holds.
46 off 34 Dhawan, the engine room of this first wicket partnership, and gone just when it looked like he had the bowling entirely at his mercy.
Captain Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma at the centre.
OUT! And it is the captain who eventually gets the first breakthrough, with Dhawan getting a bottom-edge off a slower delivery to get caught by Mosaddek at backward point. With that, the umpires call for drinks. India 87/1
Dhawan c Mosaddek b Mortaza 46(34)
Oh, spin. Shakib Al-Hassan. No slip. On off and Rohit punches the first ball to deep mid on for one. Field for Dhawan tight on the on side; on the off, mid-off to stop the single, the other two on the thirty yard circle. Shikhar works one on the on side off his hips, Rohit gets some air on the next ball and eases into a drive that beats mid off, gets the batsman two to the deep field. And then a misfield at cover allows a single off a firm Rohit push. The over ends with a Shikhar push to long on, single.
In those six balls, nothing for Shakib by way of turn; it's been fairly up and down stuff. NOt surprising, barring a couple of occasions there wasn't any real turn when India bowled either.
Spin introduced into the attack for the first time in the innings. Shakib to bowl the 14th over.
After 13 overs,India 77/0 ( Rohit Sharma 37 , Shikhar Dhawan 40)
Mashrafe plugging away, now into his 7th over. Two good balls, width on the third, Rohit rides the bounce and punches to extra cover, gets one. then Shikhar plays one on the off, wants one, Rohit says no, then Rohit wants one to the misfield, the two almost meet in mid pitch, then they run back to their respective ends and Rohit has a wry smile at the end of all that effort for nothing. Short ball, pull by Dhawan, fielded at deep fine, one more, so -- seriously -- what the hell is with short balls at Dhawan? This is getting to be like how England bowled at Pakistan the other day, almost on auto-pilot, irrespective of results.
Dhawan has been quite impressive with his pulling, nice roll of the wrist every time exvept when he went for that six and hit up from under. Just the single this time.
Meanwhile, the ask is down to under 200 now, as Rubel resumes. Rohit starts with an easy single, and Rubel -- who in his last over showed some discipline -- gives Shikhar one down the leg side, as if Shikhar needed even more freebies. Four, just helping the ball along to the fine leg fence, duh!
A nice checked flick, good wrist work, gets Shikhar one to the line of off. He didn't move across even -- just stayed parked on his leg stump guard, let the ball come at him, then did the thing with the wrist. Just one, but it was pretty to watch. Rohit off his pads behind square as Rubel straightens his line is another single, seven in that over and you almost didn't notice them coming.
Nothing is happening for the Bangladesh bowlers. No sideways movement whatsoever. Both Shikhar and Rohit are batting freely out there. Mortaza has already tried his four pacers. Time for Shakib may be.
43/2 Bangladesh after ten; India 63/0 and ahead of the pace. Also, the best powerplay by India through this tournament, by a good distance. Mashrafe continues. And the biggest chink in Shikhar's game comes to the fore -- the guy runs like he is on speed. Rohit had barely pushed the ball before Dhawan was almost next to him; he was rightly sent back and made his ground thanks in part to a throw that was off target.
Rohit gets his single off the third ball; Mashrafe bounces Shikhar -- what is with everyone bouncing Shikhar today, it is not as if he has a terrible weakness there? -- and a controlled pull gets the single to fine leg. Rohit mistimes a push off his hips onto the on side, but plays it well wide of anyone in any position to catch it, so the single is on. Four of those in that over.
India going along at a tick over 6 - one run an over more than the pace they need.
After 10 overs,India 63/0 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Shikhar Dhawan 32)
Rubel Hossain, the quickest of the Bangladesh bowlers, now takes over from Taskin, who got schooled by Dhawan in the previous over. Peculiar start, Rubel has, to his bowling run -- holds the ball out in front of him, squats as if he is thinking of taking a dump, then changes his mind and starts his run up. But for all that, his approach is smooth, he gets a lot of energy into his load up and delivery, and comes really quick off the deck.
Dhawan works one; Rohit square cuts and gets a brace through point; cuts again -- Rubel is a bit on the wide side of off to Rohit -- but is foiled by a diving stop at point. Defends to the last ball, outside his off stump, and for once Bangladesh bowls an over without a gift in it.
Nothing is happening for the Bangladesh bowlers. No sideways movement whatsoever. Both Shikhar and Rohit are batting freely out there. Mortaza has already tried his four pacers. Time for Shakib may be.
Shikhar Dhawan now holds the record of scoring most runs for India in ICC Champions Trophy. He went past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 665 runs.
Did you know?
Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first batsman to score 300-plus runs in two different editions of ICC Champions Trophy. (2013 and 2017)
Mashrafe resumes. One dot, two dots, three dots, width outside off, drive on the rise by Rohit whose feet are moving easily now, through the covers for two before the fielders can hunt this one down; a walk across the stumps and a push to midwicket gets a single by way of follow up.
10 fours and a six inside the power play is ridiculously good batting by the Indians and somewhat pedestrian bowling by the Bangladesh lot. When India bowled, the Bangla batsmen had to innovate, give the bowlers the charge, shape-shift, in order to make the fours; here the two Indian openers are playing their game, the way everyone has seen them play for aeons, and they are getting fed to their pet areas.
19:27 (IST)
Taskin bounces, quicker than the last time he tried this to Shikhar and climbing more off the deck, Shikhar checks his pull, gets one to deep fine. Very full length to Rohit looking for the yorker, and Rohit off the toe of the bat gets one square on the on.
Here we go again -- marginal error, which translates into huge error against batsmen in this form. Short ball, not hitting the deck so just coming through at waist height, Shikhar lets it come on, plays the short arm jab on top of the bounce and gets the four through point, easy as you like.
What this error prone bowling is doing is ensuring that the openers are under no pressure at all. The way they are playing, it is as if they know there is a bad ball coming every over, so they calmly play out the rest, and cash in ruthlessly at the first sign of error.
There it is again, another short ball, this one on middle and climbing, and Shikhar into the pull as soon as he sees the length, hits it clean as a whistle through midwicket, four more to bring 50 up. Taskin for some reason bounces again and Dhawan, almost looking bored, pulls again -- this time up from under, and that is an effortless six over square leg.
Bangladesh at this point giving the game away with surprising generosity, and the Indians batting well and taking full toll.
Pulled again by Dhawan, and this time he connects well enough to clear the midwicket boundary! First six of the innings! India 56/0
19:26 (IST)
Pulled away this time by Dhawan towards the square-leg boundary, and the southpaw brings up the 50-opening stand with Rohit with that shot! India 50/0
19:25 (IST)
FOUR! Delightful from Dhawan! Just a touch short by Taskin, and Dhawan jabs this one over the off-side cordon inside the circle, getting his fourth boundary in the process. India 46/0
Mashrafe continuing to Rohit. Steady line bowling in the off channel, looking to hit top of off, produces four dot balls but then the bowler for some reason decides to pull the length back a bit. At his pace -- 125k -- that one sits up and Rohit swats it away imperiously over the infield, four to the wide midwicket boundary. Mashrafe promptly goes back to the line and length that worked for him earlier in the over -- but that is sort of the problem thus far for Bangladesh, this inability to string six good balls together.
FOUR! Slightly short from Mashrafe, and Rohit has no problem pulling this one towards long-on. India 40/0
After 6 overs,India 36/0 ( Rohit Sharma 21 , Shikhar Dhawan 15)
A bowling change you could see coming. Fizz is off, Taskin Ahmed is on. And damn near strikes first ball. Quicker than Fizz, good length, Rohit cuts at it, is beaten by the extra pace, thick outside edge and the ball drops in front of slip. Almost-yorker length ball is the follow up, Rohit digs it out, then runs the next ball down to third man for one.
Tight line to Dhawan, hitting middle on length and lifting into off, Dhawan gets behind it and pushes in defense. But then he tries a bouncer on middle, doesn't get it to lift high enough off the deck, and Shikhar swivels into the pull, rolling his wrist over the shot to keep it down, and finds the square leg fence. Quite a good over it was developing into, but that was a badly bowled short one
Short and along middle from Taskin. Dhawan pulls this one towards the backward square-leg boundary with ease. India 36/0 after 6 overs.
First bowling change of the innings, with Mortaza getting Taskin into the attack in the sixth over of the Indian innings.
After 5 overs,India 31/0 ( Rohit Sharma 20 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
19:13 (IST)