India vs Bangladesh, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 Live cricket score: India start their chase

Latest Update:So here we go, for the second half of the semifinal in a tournament that has seen seven straight upsets -- or at least, since we are talking of the top eight teams in the world -- results against expectations, on the bounce.
India is the only one of the top four teams still standing at the penultimate stage. Here, it goes in with two advantages -- it knows the target and can plan the chase without the pressure of batting first and trying to figure out what pace to set; it restricted Bangladesh to just 264 which by any yardstick is a good 30 runs or more short of par on this particular wicket.
That said, it still has to make those runs -- 365 of them, against a good bowling and fielding side that knows it has nothing to lose, and has shown in this tournament a penchant for fighting till the end.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan -- a partnership forged in the previous edition of this tournament -- are back out there to start the chase, needing to go at 5.3 RPO to seal this deal. Rohit will face, with a slip behind him as Mashrafe takes the new ball.
Length ball on off and middle and Rohit eases it on the on, square, gets two. the next ball is a ripper in the channel outside off, climbing late and straightening a shade, Rohit parked on top of his crease beaten on the push, lucky not to nick off.
Steadily in the channel, Mashrafe, after that first ball on the stumps and Rohit defensive all the way through the over. Getting the ball onto the middle of the bat regularly, untroubled except with that second ball that beat him outside off.
IND vs BAN: After 1 overs,India 2/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Preview: Professionalism will be pitted against passion when defending champions India square off with Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday.
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.
Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.
India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.
Batsmen in form, bowlers on target and fielding top notch — Virat Kohli's men have covered all bases so far and Mashrafe Mortaza's men — after their lucky entry into semi- finals — will have to pull off something really special at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
For India, nothing short of a place in the summit round will satisfy them while Bangladesh are standing at the cusp of what could be the biggest day in their cricketing history, if they manage to pull off a victory.
A victory for India will be par for the course for which they won't possibly get the credit that one gets for beating Australia, South Africa or England.
But a defeat will lead to unparalleled criticism from fans and critics alike with some of the uncomfortable behind the scene happenings (like the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift) again raising their head.
It will be interesting to see if India retain Ravichandran Ashwin or bring Umesh Yadav back as his pace scared the Bangladeshi batsmen during their 240-run thrashing in a warm-up game.
In case of Bangladesh, their aim will be to repeat the performance of the 2007 World Cup of opener in Port of Spain— still a 'Red Letter Day' in cricketing history.
Four members of that side — skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal — are stars of this current line-up.
One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.
Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.
They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters.
But the 50-over India versus Bangladesh contests have never been short of drama — thanks to the overtly passionate fans and media.
'Tigers', as they are referred to have such a passionate following that their country's media has been successfully able to 'marry' nationalism with cricket taking it to an altogether different level.
An interesting anecdote will reveal how cricket and nationalism has been inter-linked in Bangladesh's social life and even cricketers have been voluntarily a part of it.
It is learnt that the entire Bangladesh team was watching the England versus Australia game together. Once England's victory ensured Bangladesh's qualification, their strike bowler Taskin Ahmed started singing a popular song with others joining in chorus.
The song is the extremely popular Bengali rendition 'Amra Korbo Joy' of Pete Seeger's iconic 'We Shall Overcome'. The entire team joined in chorus and they uploaded the video on facebook, which acquired millions of hits.
Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.
The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India at the MCG still sticks out like a sore thumb for the Bangladesh players and fans alike.
They still believe that Rohit Sharma was out as Rubel Hossain bowled a perfectly legal delivery. One can't justify that given that even if 40 runs were deducted from Rohit's final score of 137, Bangladesh would have still lost that game.
They believe that Mahmudullah Riyadh could have won them the match had Shikhar Dhawan's contentious claim for a catch at the boundary line not been upheld by the umpires.
The one-run defeat at Bangalore in a ICC World T20 match last year still hurts them bad — a testimony to which was Mushfiqur Rahim's classless tweet after India's semi-final departure.
The former skipper had to delete it after instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
While coach Chandika Hathurusingha tries to instill some sense of calmness playing the 'underdog card', there are people in Bangladesh camp, who already, in their dreams, have set their foot in the final.
Just man to man— Bangladesh are no match for the Indian team despite having quality in their ranks.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are far better than Tamim Iqbal or Soumya Sarkar. However, Tamim has been in good form in the tournament despite a strike-rate in mid 70s.
No one in their dreams would compare Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahaman with Virat Kohli's class.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend in 50-overs cricket where Mushfiqur Rahim is still an inconsistent player. Mahmudullah Riyadh is a gutsy match-winner but Yuvraj Singh playing his 300th match is in a different league.
Mashrafe, Taskin, Rubel and Mustafizur are a good attack on a given day and that's Bangladesh's best chance to upset India. But even there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya have more quality.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:55 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:55 pm
Jun, 15 2017 IST
Highlights
BOWLED EM! Quintessential Bumrah yorker, and he floors Mahmudullah's off-stump just when the latter was coming down the ground. Bangladesh 229/7
Mahmudullah b Bumrah 21(25)
OUT! And Mosaddek has thrown his wicket away after getting off to a good start, getting a top-edge off a pull after getting cramped for room by a back-of-length delivery from Bumrah, and offering the bowler a simple return catch. End of a formidable stand. Bangladesh 218/6
Mosaddek c & b Bumrah 15(25)
OUT! Now it is Mushfiqur's turn to head back to the pavilion! Guides a looped-up delivery straight to Kohli at short midwicket, and the Indian captain has a gala time making faces after that dismissal! Bangladesh 179/5
OUT! Shakib has to depart early, after getting a thick under edge to keeper MS Dhoni off a delivery from Jadeja. That wicket should bring some confidence back for the Indians. Bangladesh 177/4
Shakib c Dhoni b Jadeja 15(23)
OUT! Jadhav has got many a breakthrough for captain Kohli in the past, and delivers once again! Tamim misses everything while sweeping off a length delivery, and ends up getting his leg-stump rattled. Bangladesh 154/3
FIFTY for Mushfiqur Rahim! This is his 26th in ODIs, and his second of the ongoing tournament! Gets there with a single in the second delivery of the 27th over. Bangladesh 149/2
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 130/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 63 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37)
Jadeja continues. Mushfiqur nicely forward, whippy drive, good use of the wrist, through midwicket. Bhuvi has to run around and put in the dive to stop four, ends up giving just two. MR takes a single to turn the strike over; Tamim defends to the third ball then guides the fourth to third man for one.
Jadeja goes short and wide to Mushfiqur who uses the width to cut hard, through cover point, gets two more. India leaking runs profusely just now, with both batsmen getting proactive. Single ends the over, Mushfiqur again wristy, working a ball from off stump square on the on.
Be interesting to see what Kohli's response is. His spinners aren't giving him control in the middle overs, and Hardik seems to be having a bit of an off day.
FIFTY for Tamim Iqbal! He gets there in 62 deliveries, and is now the leading run-getter of the ongoing tournament! He gets to his 37th ODI fifty in 62 deliveries with a reverse-sweep over short third man, with this being his third 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. BAN 103/2
OUT! After a quickfire start, Sabbir has to head back to the pavilion! Looks for a cut off a length delivery outside off from Bhuvneshwar, and ends up holing out to Jadeja at backward point. Bangladesh 31/2 in 6.5 overs
Sabbir c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 19(21)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has to depart after a duck, dragging a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar outside off onto his leg-stump, which goes for a cartwheel. Bangladesh 1/1
Sarkar b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
Play to start at 15:10 hrs Indian standard time after a bit of a delay due to a drizzle. The players walk out to the ground to sing the national anthems.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We would have liked to bowl as well. We will have to play them with some sort of confidence not that we beat them before. Hopefully we will play well and let's see how it goes. Team wants to go further. Last two years, the team has improved a lot. Every match we will have to play hard. We are sticking to the same team.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Update: Toss has been delayed due to a slight drizzle. Hopefully the wait is not that long. Stay tuned for more updates.
18:58 (IST)
Rohit Sharma's batting average against Mustafizur Rahman in ODIs is 12.67. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him three times in ODIs.
18:57 (IST)
Mustafizur offers width to Dhawan and the southpaw cashes in with two consecutive boundaries, first through cover and then through the point.
18:55 (IST)
18:53 (IST)
India start their chase with the usual pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
18:51 (IST)
Ayaz Memon discusses Bangladesh's innings and India's prospects at the innings break of the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy...
18:37 (IST)
At the end of five overs Bangladesh were 31/1; at the end of 10 they were 46/2; at the end of 20 they were 105/2 -- and two well-set batsmen were milking the bowling, getting singles at will and pouncing on the bad balls, even occasionally converting good ones into bad.
At that point India's vaunted ground game seemed to be a bit in shambles -- the field seemed full of gaps, the odd misfield was causing considerable heartburn, Ashwin wasn't bossing the middle as he is tasked to do.
And that is when the quality of this Indian team came through -- at a point in the game when you expect the fielding side to sit back a bit, try and minimise damage, India kept at it. The field stayed up; some tongue-lashing by the captain got the laggards to up their game; Kedar Jadhav provided the control Ashwin had misplaced; with Jadhav buttoning one end down, Jadeja got the second wind he needed at the other end, and India clawed its way back into the game the best way possible -- by first turning the pressure back on the batting side, then using it to take out wickets at regular intervals during the middle overs.
The moment of the game, from an Indian point of view, was Jadhav taking out Tamim Iqbal. The Bangladeshi opener seemed to want to destroy the part time bowler; he kept sweeping at Jadhav and the bowler cannily bowled the quicker pace off his round arm action, and the fuller length, to beat the shot and hit the stumps. That was over-ambition from a well-set batsmen, and it altered the course of the game and in the final analysis, proved to be why Bangladesh fell well short of the 300 that seemed on the cards at the halfway mark.
All of that said, 265 to win is not a target to sneeze at. Bangladesh have four quality pace bowlers and good spin options, plus they field well in the ring and give very little away. The trick for India will be in how they pace this chase -- go too slow and you could paint yourself into a corner; go too hard and it could end with a couple of quick wickets and considerable pressure.
That balancing act is easy enough to write about, not quite as easy to pull off. We'll see how India go in just a few minutes from now.
18:33 (IST)
Some useful runs towards the end for Bangladesh. Skipper Mortaza's 25-ball 30 has provided his team something to defend. But they have to play some outstanding cricket in the second half of the match to defend 264 on this flat Edgbaston track against the star-studded Indian batting line-up. A lot will depend on how Mustafizur and Taskin bowl.
18:32 (IST)
So Bangladesh finish on 264, which feels a little short to really challenge India. They needed one of their set batsmen to really go on and get a big score, but they have runs on the board and you never know what the pressure will do to the chasing side. Should be a cracking second half to this match, helped by a very enthusiastic crowd.
18:24 (IST)
The lowest total defended by Bangladesh against Test playing nations outside Bangladesh in ODIs is 223 which they defended against Pakistan at Northampton in 1999.
18:23 (IST)
After 50 overs,Bangladesh 264/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 30 , Taskin Ahmed 11)
Bhuvi to bowl to Taskin. Short on middle, heaved to midwicket, single to start the over. Yorker length -- beautifully bowled, into the blockhole on middle stump and Mashrafe can only push it away off the toe end of a swishing bat.
Ball three, slower ball, going wide of off, a reaction to Mashrafe backing away./ But it ends up too wide, and is called. Bowled again, Bhuvi sends in the yorker, just fractionally short of that length allows Mashrafe to dig it out and send it deep into the off side, fielded at long off, two for it.
Bug Bhuvi, who was trying to stop that on the follow through, seems to have done his ankle a bit of no good, goes down on the ground and is in obvious pain.
Gets back on his feet after some running repairs, and bowls a quick ball outside off, Mashrafe swipes at it and can only hit it into the ground at his feet -- beaten there for pace.
Ball five, Mashrafe backs away, Bhuvi holds his shape and bowls the yorker he was always going for; Mashrafe gets bat to it but finds point, just one.
Last ball of the Bangladesh innings, Bhuvi tight on off, Taskin throws his bat at it, gets just one out to mid off, and end on 264 for 7 -- a score that is well below par here.
18:16 (IST)
Bangladesh strategy at the death, like it was at the start of the innings, is to throw the kitchen sink at everything and hope for the best. Their tail is wagging big time, mostly with edged boundaries. But runs are crucial and India should not live to regret this poor finish at the death. Bangladesh now have a decent total. The last few overs have gone for more runs than bargained for. In excess of 5 runs per over.
18:16 (IST)
After 49 overs,Bangladesh 258/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 27 , Taskin Ahmed 9)
Bumrah. Mashrafe. Swing or rather, wild heave at the short ball. Top edge. Four. Ball two, Mashrafe steps away, takes a length ball and smears it through mid off, beats the diving fielder, gets another four. Yuvraj dived but had no chance there, Bumrah goes what the eff but that was wide of the fielder, and Kohli has a smile for his angry bowler, then a few words betwen them as Bumrah walks back to his mark.
18:15 (IST)
FOUR! Bumrah is not happy with Yuvraj's effort at mid off. Mortaza creams it between covers and mid off. Yuvraj put in a dive but failed to stop it.
18:13 (IST)
FOUR! Mashrafe looks to pull Bumrah but top edges him over the keeper's head. 250-run mark comes up for Bangladesh.
18:13 (IST)
After 48 overs,Bangladesh 248/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 18 , Taskin Ahmed 8)
Bhuvi, and Taskin greets him with a heave and is easily beaten by the one angling across and going further away at pace off the seam. Then he is beaten again, this time by the slower one also on the angle across the left hander.
Ball three and that is three in three, Taskin this time gets the length ball seaming away -- talking of which, amazing how upright the seam is here -- and is beaten on the push. Ball four? The short ball, also seaming away, beating a wild heave by the befuddled batsman.
Ball five, Taskin changes tack and walks towards Bhuvi, who drops the length short and beats the heave. Five dot balls -- and off the last ball, Taskin finally connects with one of his heaves, this one was length or better and he smears the ball through the covers to find the boundary. Just the four in the over, and if I said 375 tops, excuse it please, 365 looks hard from here.
18:09 (IST)
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 244/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 18 , Taskin Ahmed 4)
Even Bumrah can't not laugh, even though he just bled four runs.
18:06 (IST)
Currently the Bangladesh innings is looking like a ship without a captain. Since the wicket of Tamim, they haven't had any momentum. From here they can try and reach the 260-270 mark. Though that will be below par against this Indian batting batting line-up. However, Bangladesh have to hang in here.
18:04 (IST)
After 46 overs,Bangladesh 236/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 13 , Taskin Ahmed 1)
Taskin Ahmed is the new batsman, but it is Mashrafe taking on Bbuvi, with a slip now standing wide, somewhere near where a third slip would be. Ball one is driven, to long on, gets one. To the left hander, Bhuvi angles across on good length, staying over the wicket, and gets it to drift past that groping bat, just missing the outside edge. Kohli now in orthodox first slip position.
Taskin gets one; Mashrafe gets a bouncer he swings at and top edges behind Dhoni and down to the fence for four. Has a heave at the next ball, which is a well disguised slower ball, misses completely.
18:00 (IST)
After 45 overs,Bangladesh 229/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 7 , )
Bumrah -- and starts with a wide yorker, around that 5th stump. Batsman can't get it away nowhow. the next one is the straighter yorker swerving into middle, but turns out to be a dipping full toss; Mashrafe tucks it to leg but finds the fielder. Backs away to the third ball, Bhuvi follows him and somehow the Bangla captain fends the ball away on the on, gets one.
Now the slower ball, sliding past the leg stump -- the change down in pace foxing Mahmudullah, who was looking to flick it fine but got beaten. Next ball, guided to fine leg from line of middle and leg and Bhuvi races around along the boundary, dives, pulls it back, recovers, throws -- keeps it to two, lovely work by the quick bowler so soon after finishing an over.
AND, WICKET: That is the yorker Bumrah has been trying to land throughout this over. This one starts outside off, swings in, lands bang in the blockhole, and is altogether too good for even a batsman of Mahmudullah's caliber. Bowled off stump, and with him down, Bangladesh reduced to its tail now with five overs to go after this one.
17:57 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Quintessential Bumrah yorker, and he floors Mahmudullah's off-stump just when the latter was coming down the ground. Bangladesh 229/7
Mahmudullah b Bumrah 21(25)
17:54 (IST)
After 44 overs,Bangladesh 226/6 ( Mahmudullah 19 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 6)
Bhuvi is back -- and Jadeja continues to put on a show, diving to field a hard, well timed cut off the first ball of the over, at point.
Mahmudullah changes tack, walks across his stumps, takes one from outside off and gets a single to fine leg.
Bangladesh were 142/2 at the 25th over mark; they are now 221/6 and the platform they had at the halfway mark has been well and truly nullifed by India, thanks to some great bowling by Kedar Jadhav and Ravi Jadeja.
Bhuvi has had what by his standards is an expensive outing today; here he digs one in short, it is the slower one and Mashrafe spots it, rocks into a pull and places it wide of midwicket to get four. Lovely yorker follows, which the batsman just manages to stop dead, then looks back to see if its roll will take it onto the stumps. It doesn't.
The last ball is short into the body, worked off his hips by Mashrafe to fine leg, gets one. Six in the over.
17:53 (IST)
Captain Mashrafe Mortaza gets his first boundary with a slog towards the cow-corner boundary off Bhuvneshwar! Bangladesh 225/6
17:50 (IST)
17:49 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 220/6 ( Mahmudullah 18 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 1)
Bumrah -- and another beauty, on length, straightening, beating the bat on the outside edge. MS suggests a slip; Kohli decides otherwise; point dives to stop a fierce cut by Mosaddek to the next ball -- and then the wicket.
Went wide on the crease, dug it in short, the quick, sharp bouncer he bowls so well, Mossadeq saw the length, went into the heave, found the ball coming into his body and growing big on him, could only get the ball high on the bat to put it up in the air for the easiest of caught and bowleds. Superb bowling this from Bumrah, he has been working on both batsmen in these two overs. And again, a wicket at a key time, which seems to be one of India's biggest strengths.
Skipper Mashrafe to the wicket; Kohli quickly into the slip position and Bumrah into his bouncer -- short, qujick, straight at the helmet, forcing the quick duck.
The next ball is lifting into the body, but somehow Mashrafe manages to control a little fend and get off strike with a single behind square leg. Mahmudullah in his turn works the single behind point -- three dot balls, two singles, one wicket in this over, which is about as good as death bowling gets.
17:47 (IST)
OUT! And Mosaddek has thrown his wicket away after getting off to a good start, getting a top-edge off a pull after getting cramped for room by a back-of-length delivery from Bumrah, and offering the bowler a simple return catch. End of a formidable stand. Bangladesh 218/6
Mosaddek c & b Bumrah 15(25)
17:46 (IST)
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 218/5 ( Mahmudullah 17 , Mosaddek Hossain 15)
Random stat: Apparently India is going through its overs at the rate of 16.2 overs per hour, about two overs more than the norm. No wonder I feel so damn tired.
Speaking of, Ash comes back on and the first ball, on middle, is greeted by Mahmudullah with a lovely reverse sweep. That ball was very quick and flat, which gave the batsman the pace he needed to work with and get it over point to find the fence. A very quick touch and run behind square on the on a ball later gets Mossadeq on strike, then it is turned over again to Mahmudullah. Six in the over, three dot balls to end it.
Eight overs to go, and things should begin to happen any time now. Big shots, wickets... hang on
17:46 (IST)
17:45 (IST)
17:44 (IST)
Reverse-sweep by Mahmudullah carries over the short third-man fielder, and runs away to the boundary beyond! This is turning out to be a dangerous partnership from the Indian perspective. Bangladesh 216/5
17:43 (IST)
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 212/5 ( Mahmudullah 12 , Mosaddek Hossain 14)
Bumrah into the attack now. Meanwhile, in that previous "everything happening" over, India gave up five penalty runs when Dhoni discarded his glove to take a throw and flick it back onto the stumps. He ended up hitting his discarded glove, and that is five to the good for Bangladesh.
Mossadek hits a blinder in this over -- very good ball actually, good length, angling in at pace but the batsman stays leg side, flows into a cover drive hit with authority and power, pierces the field and finds the fence. Lovely, flowing shot that.
Other than that, though, Bumrah bowling a good over -- quick, on good lines, getting the ball to straighten on the batsmen outside the off stump, going past the edge time and again; the last ball of the over a particularly good example of a quick bowler bowling at the death.
17:40 (IST)
FOUR! Third boundary of the innings for Mosaddek, executing his drive between mid-off and extra-cover with finesse! Bangladesh 212/5
17:38 (IST)
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 207/5 ( Mahmudullah 11 , Mosaddek Hossain 10)
What Jadeja and Kedar Jhadav have done -- besides bowling their overs at the sort of pace that makes typing fingers cramp -- is to pull India back into the game and ensure that the 300-plus score Bangladesh was threatening is now almost out of the cards.
Ash resumes after the drinks break. Mossadek pushes him to short thrid man for one; Mahmudullah sweeps and Yuvraj, into his 300th over, races around the turf at fine leg to field and throw in a jiffy, keeps it down to one. Singles, leg byes, a wide -- a very odd over this from Ash, and Virat looks distinctly unamused.
17:37 (IST)
Five penalty runs have been awarded to Bangladesh after a backhand throw from Dhoni lands on the glove that the Indian wicketkeeper had discarded near the striker's stumps. BAN 207/5
17:32 (IST)
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 197/5 ( Mahmudullah 10 , Mosaddek Hossain 9)
Hardik Pandya comes on in place of Jadeja, who has used up his quota in one extended spell. And the first ball is in the channel, just back of length and Mahmudullah beaten on the defensive push, the ball flashing past the edge.
Ball two is fuller, quicker, seams in a touch onto off and forces the defensive push. Almost a wicket off the third ball -- the sudden, quick bouncer, Mahmudullah surprised, the ball flying high off the top edge and Ash, by far the slowerst of the Indian fielders, runs around at third man, gets both hands to it but can't hold on. Kohli gives him the sort of glare that incinerates people on the spot; Ash pretends not to see.
Another bouncer, Mahmudullah swings again and this time, very lucky the ball beats the edge -- that was quicker, and went through before the bat was really into the shot. And then Hardik again gets his length up to beat Mahmudullah's outside edge on the tentative push.
VERY good come back over this from Hardik -- would have been a successful one too, if there was a halfway decent fielder at third man; that bouncer was predictable and bowled with intent.
17:31 (IST)
DROPPED! Mahmudullah uppercuts a short ball from Pandya towards third man, where Ashwin runs towards the ball, but fails to hold on to the catch after crouching low. The ball then runs away towards the padded cushion. First boundary for Mahmudullah. Bangladesh 195/5
17:29 (IST)
After 38 overs,Bangladesh 191/5 ( Mahmudullah 4 , Mosaddek Hossain 9)
Jadhav off and Ash back into the attack here. 6-0-22-2 -- superb work by Jadhav, paradoxically by simply sticking to the basics of slow bowling and not over-attacking. He just kept it there and thereabouts and let the batsmen make the mistakes.
Mahmadullah scoops, gets one to fine leg. Mossadeq plays out a dot around his off then makes room on the same line and push one to point. Good diving stop by Kohli, running to his left and then putting in a dive, stops a single off the fifth ball and the sixth, played behind square, is similarly unproductive, so overall a good comeback over for Ash.
17:28 (IST)
From 154 for 2 to 179 for 5 – Bangladesh have completely lost the plot here. All their set batsmen are gone. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek – two new man are at the crease now. This is their last recognised batting pair. A wicket here can expose their lower order and they have a long tail. After this pair, only Mortaza can manage himself with bat in hand.
17:26 (IST)
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 188/5 ( Mahmudullah 2 , Mosaddek Hossain 8)
Jadeja resumes, into his 10th and final over. Mahmadullah drives, gets one to sweeper cover. Mossadeq cuts -- with slip in place -- and is very lucky not to replicate the Shakib dismissal as that ball hurries onto him and flashes past the edge.
Point and a short cover now coming regularly into play, the two fielders lapping each other and bringing off saves, but again the last ball is a bit loose, outside off and short and Mossadeq for the second time in two overs finds the fence with a good square drive, hit hard and placed perfectly to beat point.
17:24 (IST)
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 183/5 ( Mahmudullah 1 , Mosaddek Hossain 4)
Jadhav continues, to Mushfiqur and WICKET.
That is a double blow, and it is going to hurt. Jadhav bowled this with a higher arm, slower in the air, fuller in length, Mushfiqur predetermined a dance down the wicket, found the ball dipping on him, went through with the hit anyway and Kohli leans forward at short midwicket to take a good catch low to the ground.
With two wickets in two overs against the run of play, India clawing their way back into this game in a fashion that has become something of a trademark. In times gone by, India tended to droop a bit when things weren't going well for them -- now they keep chopping and changing their plans but keep going hard at the opposition, and at times it seems like they take wickets through sheer will power.
Damn near a run out here, as Mossadeq pushes on the on and Mahmudullah goes a long way down before being sent back. But the last ball of the over is outside off and on the shorter side, sits up nicely, Mossadeq lashes a square drive to beat point and find the boundary to spoil an otherwise excellent over.
17:24 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
FOUR! Cut away by Mosaddek Hossain, the new batsman at the crease, and manages to dispatch this one towards the backward point fence! What a way for him to get off the mark! Bangladesh 183/5
17:22 (IST)
OUT! Now it is Mushfiqur's turn to head back to the pavilion! Guides a looped-up delivery straight to Kohli at short midwicket, and the Indian captain has a gala time making faces after that dismissal! Bangladesh 179/5
17:19 (IST)
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 179/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 61 , Mahmudullah 1)
Wicket: Ball two of Jadeja, and as Shakib did in the last over, he backs away a bit, tries to make room to cut, but Jadeja bowled this flatter and quicker through the air. The ball hurries onto Shakib, forces the very thin edge and Dhoni, staying low, makes a very tough catch look ridiculously easy.
That is a vital wicket of the in-form batsman, and comes at a critical point in play -- the 35th over is pretty much a pivot point in an ODI, with wickets in hand at that stage, you can look to try and double the score.
Mahmadullah the new man in, like Shakib coming into this game fresh off a match winning century.
So now two right handers at the crease, and Kohli has the option of bringing Ash back on sooner than later -- probably when Jadeja finishes his quota. A single to Mahmadullah to get off the mark and one to Mushfiqur to retain strike, good over for India this.
17:18 (IST)
Not the ideal time to lose the wicket of a set Tamim Iqbal and in form Shakib. Still, one feels Bangladesh are well placed here. Rahim has already crossed the half-century mark, Mahmudullah is fresh from his match-winning ton against New Zealand. They still have Mosaddek to come. Realistically, Bangladesh can target the 300-mark from here. However to get there, one of Rahim or Mahmudullah has to bat through.
17:17 (IST)
Mahmudullah is the new batsman at the crease, with Mushfiqur still going strong at one end, and expected to anchor the innings from hereon.
17:16 (IST)
17:16 (IST)
OUT! Shakib has to depart early, after getting a thick under edge to keeper MS Dhoni off a delivery from Jadeja. That wicket should bring some confidence back for the Indians. Bangladesh 177/4
Shakib c Dhoni b Jadeja 15(23)
17:14 (IST)
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 177/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 60 , Shakib Al Hasan 15)
Jadhav continues. As does Mushfiqur, working the first ball to long on for a single. Jadhav around the wicket, round arm to Shakib forcing the defense and, off the next ball, the mistimed square drive that goes in the air and lands just short of point. Slower ball, and Shakib again can do nothing much with it but play to short cover. So he backs to leg stump, Jadjav follows him, agian short cover in play.
Finally Shakib goes the other way, towards off, pushes the single on the on side to work the single, just two in it. Good, steady bowling from Jadhav, sticking to a simple discipline, not overtrying anything.
17:12 (IST)
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 175/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 59 , Shakib Al Hasan 14)
Jadeja into his eighth over, and Shakib ul-Hassan makes room where there was none and finds the boundary off the first ball, through point -- the first four in ten overs. And then the two roll the strike over off every ball, one, two three, four, all quite calm and controlled to give them eight in the over.
17:11 (IST)
First boundary for Shakib, and this comes after quite sometime as well! The leading all-rounder goes on his backfoot, and crunches this one through point. Bangladesh 171/3