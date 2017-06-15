India vs Bangladesh, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 cricket updates: Virat Kohli and Co eye final berth

Preview: Professionalism will be pitted against passion when defending champions India square off with Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday.
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.
Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.
India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.
Batsmen in form, bowlers on target and fielding top notch — Virat Kohli's men have covered all bases so far and Mashrafe Mortaza's men — after their lucky entry into semi- finals — will have to pull off something really special at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
For India, nothing short of a place in the summit round will satisfy them while Bangladesh are standing at the cusp of what could be the biggest day in their cricketing history, if they manage to pull off a victory.
A victory for India will be par for the course for which they won't possibly get the credit that one gets for beating Australia, South Africa or England.
But a defeat will lead to unparalleled criticism from fans and critics alike with some of the uncomfortable behind the scene happenings (like the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift) again raising their head.
It will be interesting to see if India retain Ravichandran Ashwin or bring Umesh Yadav back as his pace scared the Bangladeshi batsmen during their 240-run thrashing in a warm-up game.
In case of Bangladesh, their aim will be to repeat the performance of the 2007 World Cup of opener in Port of Spain— still a 'Red Letter Day' in cricketing history.
Four members of that side — skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal — are stars of this current line-up.
One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.
Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.
They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters.
But the 50-over India versus Bangladesh contests have never been short of drama — thanks to the overtly passionate fans and media.
'Tigers', as they are referred to have such a passionate following that their country's media has been successfully able to 'marry' nationalism with cricket taking it to an altogether different level.
An interesting anecdote will reveal how cricket and nationalism has been inter-linked in Bangladesh's social life and even cricketers have been voluntarily a part of it.
It is learnt that the entire Bangladesh team was watching the England versus Australia game together. Once England's victory ensured Bangladesh's qualification, their strike bowler Taskin Ahmed started singing a popular song with others joining in chorus.
The song is the extremely popular Bengali rendition 'Amra Korbo Joy' of Pete Seeger's iconic 'We Shall Overcome'. The entire team joined in chorus and they uploaded the video on facebook, which acquired millions of hits.
Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.
The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India at the MCG still sticks out like a sore thumb for the Bangladesh players and fans alike.
They still believe that Rohit Sharma was out as Rubel Hossain bowled a perfectly legal delivery. One can't justify that given that even if 40 runs were deducted from Rohit's final score of 137, Bangladesh would have still lost that game.
They believe that Mahmudullah Riyadh could have won them the match had Shikhar Dhawan's contentious claim for a catch at the boundary line not been upheld by the umpires.
The one-run defeat at Bangalore in a ICC World T20 match last year still hurts them bad — a testimony to which was Mushfiqur Rahim's classless tweet after India's semi-final departure.
The former skipper had to delete it after instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
While coach Chandika Hathurusingha tries to instill some sense of calmness playing the 'underdog card', there are people in Bangladesh camp, who already, in their dreams, have set their foot in the final.
Just man to man— Bangladesh are no match for the Indian team despite having quality in their ranks.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are far better than Tamim Iqbal or Soumya Sarkar. However, Tamim has been in good form in the tournament despite a strike-rate in mid 70s.
No one in their dreams would compare Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahaman with Virat Kohli's class.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend in 50-overs cricket where Mushfiqur Rahim is still an inconsistent player. Mahmudullah Riyadh is a gutsy match-winner but Yuvraj Singh playing his 300th match is in a different league.
Mashrafe, Taskin, Rubel and Mustafizur are a good attack on a given day and that's Bangladesh's best chance to upset India. But even there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya have more quality.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 12:55 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 12:54 pm
Jun, 15 2017 IST
Highlights
12:59 (IST)
12:46 (IST)
Not so very long ago, cricket reporters went to work on days featuring India-Bangladesh games with a sense of overwhelming ennui. ‘Oh god not another one of those – what is there to write?!’ used to be the plaintive wail of those who found the game on their duty roster.
Not to disrespect Bangladesh, but what the hell was there to write, anyway? For the most part, games between the two sides were occasions for off-colour Indian batsmen to fill their boots and puff up their CVs while earning some easy points to move up the rankings ladder. The most you could hope for was a blue-moon result, an upset that allowed you to get all gooey and patronizing about underdogs and Robert Bruce and all that guff.
Not anymore. Bangladesh ranks alongside England as one of the most improved teams over the last two years and more – and where England has earned its chops through all-out aggression, the sub-continental team has rid itself of the easy-beats tag with all-round skill and attitude, with discipline when it matters and resilience when it is called for and above all, with the calm certitude that they belong at this level.
This was best exemplified the other day in the game against New Zealand. In that game Bangladesh, punching way above its prescribed weight, bowled to plans and fielded with panache to restrict the Kiwis to 265, saw the top half of its batting sliced away by the incisive pace of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, and still won with 16 balls and five wickets to spare thanks to the composure of Shakib al-Hasan and Mahmudullah. That is how champions, even putative ones, play – with the knowledge that no game is lost in the field that is not already lost in the mind.
There is much about this Bangladesh outfit that reminds you of the Indian team that stunned the world – and, inadvertently, triggered a tectonic shift in the cricketing power centre – back in 1983. And in that sense, just as India announced itself with the win over West Indies in the lead up to that World Cup, the real Bangladesh turn-around began with its 2-1 defeat of South Africa back in 2015 – the fourth in a sequence of bilateral wins that began with Zimbabwe and included Pakistan and India. It is easy to dismiss those results as having come on home soil, but “We gained self-respect by beating those sorts of teams,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza pointed out in the pre-match press conference. That self-respect has in turn enabled them to trust in themselves, to formulate plans for success rather than just show up to be rolled over.
Throughout this latest appearance on the world stage, they have had their bowling, led by a pace quartet with serious chops, lauded in song. Cricinfo recently carried a full-length feature on how Mortaza and coach Chandika Hathurusingha rebelled against internal typecasting and willing into being an emphasis on quality pace. What has gone relatively unsung is the fact that their batting unit has developed steel and character, to the point where it is now capable of holding its own against the best in the world.
The record tells the tale. Bangladesh batsmen have notched up three of the eight centuries recorded thus far in this edition of the Champions’ Trophy. England has two, no other team has more than one. They have also notched up the two highest partnerships in the tournament thus far – and the quality of the partnerships, by Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim (166) against England and the one between Shakib al-Hasan and Mahmudullah (224) the other day against New Zealand tell their own story.
“We never give up,” Mortaza said in that presser, underlining the single fundamental change in the team make-up. “And once you have played at your best, you know how well you can play, and then things can change. I know, on our day, we can do anything.”
That’s it, right there. And it encapsulates the chicken-and-egg paradox of sport: you have to win, you have to internalize the feel of victory, before you learn how to win (again, think of the differences between India ’79 and ’83). Bangladesh in recent times has tasted victories; they have tested their strengths and duct-taped their weaknesses, and now they have a lean and hungry look about them. “Such men”, Julius Caesar famously ventriloquized Shakespeare, “are dangerous.”
12:33 (IST)
Watch OPPO Gameplan with Ayaz Memon and Rohan Gavaskar where they preview India's Champions Trophy semifinal against Bangladesh
12:14 (IST)
Yuvraj Singh will play his 300th ODI against Bangladesh today. Here's Sachin Tendulkar looking back at some of his best innings in ICC events
11:39 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.
The two teams have met in the last two ICC tournaments with Bangladesh giving India a stiff competition, while coming very close to winning the encounter in 2016 ICC World T20.
That being said, Bangladesh will be under pressure as it will be their first match in the semifinal of an ICC event, something which is second nature for their opponents India. India hold the upper hand in this clash of the Asian giants. However, it would be a mistake to take Bangladesh lightly based on their recent form. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on 18 June .
So stay tuned for live score and updates of second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh on Thursday.