India vs Bangladesh, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 cricket updates: Sabbir dismissed by Bhuvneshwar

Preview: Professionalism will be pitted against passion when defending champions India square off with Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday.
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.
Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.
India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.
Batsmen in form, bowlers on target and fielding top notch — Virat Kohli's men have covered all bases so far and Mashrafe Mortaza's men — after their lucky entry into semi- finals — will have to pull off something really special at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
For India, nothing short of a place in the summit round will satisfy them while Bangladesh are standing at the cusp of what could be the biggest day in their cricketing history, if they manage to pull off a victory.
A victory for India will be par for the course for which they won't possibly get the credit that one gets for beating Australia, South Africa or England.
But a defeat will lead to unparalleled criticism from fans and critics alike with some of the uncomfortable behind the scene happenings (like the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift) again raising their head.
It will be interesting to see if India retain Ravichandran Ashwin or bring Umesh Yadav back as his pace scared the Bangladeshi batsmen during their 240-run thrashing in a warm-up game.
In case of Bangladesh, their aim will be to repeat the performance of the 2007 World Cup of opener in Port of Spain— still a 'Red Letter Day' in cricketing history.
Four members of that side — skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal — are stars of this current line-up.
One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.
Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.
They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters.
But the 50-over India versus Bangladesh contests have never been short of drama — thanks to the overtly passionate fans and media.
'Tigers', as they are referred to have such a passionate following that their country's media has been successfully able to 'marry' nationalism with cricket taking it to an altogether different level.
An interesting anecdote will reveal how cricket and nationalism has been inter-linked in Bangladesh's social life and even cricketers have been voluntarily a part of it.
It is learnt that the entire Bangladesh team was watching the England versus Australia game together. Once England's victory ensured Bangladesh's qualification, their strike bowler Taskin Ahmed started singing a popular song with others joining in chorus.
The song is the extremely popular Bengali rendition 'Amra Korbo Joy' of Pete Seeger's iconic 'We Shall Overcome'. The entire team joined in chorus and they uploaded the video on facebook, which acquired millions of hits.
Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.
The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India at the MCG still sticks out like a sore thumb for the Bangladesh players and fans alike.
They still believe that Rohit Sharma was out as Rubel Hossain bowled a perfectly legal delivery. One can't justify that given that even if 40 runs were deducted from Rohit's final score of 137, Bangladesh would have still lost that game.
They believe that Mahmudullah Riyadh could have won them the match had Shikhar Dhawan's contentious claim for a catch at the boundary line not been upheld by the umpires.
The one-run defeat at Bangalore in a ICC World T20 match last year still hurts them bad — a testimony to which was Mushfiqur Rahim's classless tweet after India's semi-final departure.
The former skipper had to delete it after instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
While coach Chandika Hathurusingha tries to instill some sense of calmness playing the 'underdog card', there are people in Bangladesh camp, who already, in their dreams, have set their foot in the final.
Just man to man— Bangladesh are no match for the Indian team despite having quality in their ranks.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are far better than Tamim Iqbal or Soumya Sarkar. However, Tamim has been in good form in the tournament despite a strike-rate in mid 70s.
No one in their dreams would compare Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahaman with Virat Kohli's class.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend in 50-overs cricket where Mushfiqur Rahim is still an inconsistent player. Mahmudullah Riyadh is a gutsy match-winner but Yuvraj Singh playing his 300th match is in a different league.
Mashrafe, Taskin, Rubel and Mustafizur are a good attack on a given day and that's Bangladesh's best chance to upset India. But even there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya have more quality.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.
Ravichandran Ashwin introduced into the attack in the 12th over of the innings. This is the first bowling change.
Bhuvi, over the wicket, continues, now in his sixth over. And to the first ball, Tamim charges, swings wildly, plays all over the ball and is lucky he didn't touch that through. A bit of frustration showing in Tamim, who is usually free-stroking -- here is unable to find space for the forcing shots on the off that are his bread and butter. India have also got men in close for the pushes on off and on sides, so Tamim unable to find those singles either just now. Finally gets behind a ball slightly short and angling across, the fourth, and pushes it firmly behind square for one after playing out four dot balls.
Single slip for Bhuvi to Mushfiqur, lovely ball angled in to off and climbing into the batsman, who pushes forward in defense.A good bouncer ends the over, Bhuvi upping the pace on that one and angling into the body; Mushifiqur ducks under it. Just one in the over
15:54 (IST)
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 46/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 10 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 12)
Bumrah, around the wicket to Tamim, one slip in place. Tamim very much in anchor mode here, and the Indian bowlers have denied him the width he loves outside off which is cramping his style further. Three dot balls, then the play off the pads through the square leg region for the single to roll the strike around. 10 off 25, Tamim.
Bumrah over the wicket to Mushfiqur, trying for the yorker, ending up a bit short in length but tight on off; the push finds mid on, no run. The last ball of the over is on length, just around that off and Mushfiqur half forward pushing in defense. Seems a bit unsure whether the ball is going to come back into him, hence the half-prod on that final defensive push.
Ten overs gone, 46/2 Bangladesh and the second power play about to begin
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 45/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 9 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 12)
Bhuvi around the wicket now to Tamim, with two slips backing him. And like Bumrah, Bhuvi also settling nicely down to that good length, angling in to off, very tight, no room for Tamim to work singles either on the off or on the on. Ball three, Bhuvi goes back to over the wicket, looking to angle across the left hander; Tamim shuts the bat face and works one behind square leg.
And now it is Musfiqur who comes charging down, swinging wildly at Bhuvi. Very lucky the thick inside edge flashes past the off stump and down to fine leg for four -- that was almost an action replay of the Soumya Sarkar delivery.
But the next ball is played better -- fluidly onto the front foot, staying a bit leg side, back foot parked outside leg stump, to create room so he free his arms for the cover drive, hits itw ell, beats the field, gets four. Buvi shortens his length to the last ball, but gives width and Mushfiqur promptly rocks back, nice weight transfer, slams the square drive hard, past point, for a third successive four.
That flurry of runs coming just when India had pulled the run rate back.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 32/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)
Mushfiqur was the new man in, and India attacked off the last ball of the Bhuvi over with a second slip, plus a man catching at short midwicket, plus cover in close. The batsman played it out defensively.
Bumrah continues, with Tamim facing him, angles the first one into the off stump, and finds the edge -- there is only one slip for Tamim, the ball goes through the vacant second slip position to fine leg for one.
Bumrah back over the wicket, with two slips bowling to Mushfiqur. Very tight, controlled line and length; more often that not he is swinging wide of the crease to create a deep angle, bowling the very full length angled into the base of off and middle. Not much a batsman can do with it -- it's the sort of line and length that kept Amla and de Kock quiet the other day, and Bumrah is now finding it regularly.
Good fielding, too -- Kedar Jadhav in the covers, does well to dive and stop when Mushfiqur tries a firm drive. Bumrah closes out the over with a lovely ball, lifting off length and seaming away outside off, MR drives at it, lucky not to nick off, beaten there by movement and the lift.
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 31/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)
Bhuvi -- and what the hell?! -- to the first ball, Sabbir comes charging down, and Kumar bowls yet another short ball to go with the two he ended the previous over with. This one is a bouncer, so umpire signals one for the over.
Ball two is full, on off and finds short cover on the push. the short point has now been moved to short cover, which is the only field change from the previous Bhuvi over.
And ball four, another bouncer -- two for the over, says umpire Dharamsena, not that it should worry Bhuvi. Those balls are now being bowled with the definite intent of pinning Sabbir back in his crease; Bhuvi has worked ou that Sabbir is prone to charge every third ball.
And there is the wicket. Two dot balls to end his previous over, maiden from Bumrah, then a series of dots here, and Sabbir loses it. Ball is full in length outside off, Sabbir has a slash at it and Jadeja holds the hard hit with ease at point.
That was thoughtful bowling all round. First they choked the racing run rate down, they let the pressure build up, then gave what looked like the perfect ball for a release shot, and got the wicket.
Kohli lets fly with some abuse directed at everyone and no one. Just adrenalin.
The Sabbir cameo is over and now Bangladesh are under a bit of pressure with two wickets down. Kumar the man to strike again, he bought that wicket by building pressure with a succession of dot balls. Great stuff.
15:40 (IST)
OUT! After a quickfire start, Sabbir has to head back to the pavilion! Looks for a cut off a length delivery outside off from Bhuvneshwar, and ends up holing out to Jadeja at backward point. Bangladesh 31/2 in 6.5 overs
Sabbir c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 19(21)
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 31/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Sabbir Rahman 19)
Bumrah around the wicket to Tamim, who defends around his off. It looks like Tamim has decided that since Sabbir is playing Charge of the Light Brigade at one end, he might as well drop anchor and just roll the strike over.
Tries three times on the trot, as Bumrah goes wide on the stumps and finds that angle into off stump on good length, but each time he is thwarted by square leg, who fields. Bumrah then produces a beauty -- for a change, this one on the fourth stump, good length drawing Tamim forward, and then moving late off the seam to just beat the edge. Ball five is that angled delivery into the base of off again, Bumrah grunting with the effort of getting it on that full, almost yorker length that denies room.
Action replay, and Bumrah has the first maiden of the match, after finding the line that works for him and sticking to it steadily for six balls out of six.
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 31/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Sabbir Rahman 19)
Bhuvi Kumar continues. Ball two moves off the deck, from line of middle to off and outside -- turns Tamim inside out, the batsman groping for the ball, gets the leading edge as the ball leaves him at pace, flashes wide of the second slip and wouldn't you know it, finds the boundary at fine leg. And to Kohli's disgust, Tamim pushes ball three to the on side and steals a run from a somewhat lethargic Rohit Sharma -- who gets an earful from his captain, and looks sheepish.
Ball four, Bhuvi to Sabbir who squares up and defends. Funny thing is, that defense was played to the exact same ball he had gone down the wicket to in the previous over. Looks like Sabbir is not actually playing the ball, as much as he is playing the shot he has determined on.
Bhuvi sends down a good bouncer, Sabbir goes under it. That I guess is to warn Sabbir not to come down the track. The batsman takes a couple of skipping steps down the track to the last ball, but that too is short and climbs over his swinging bat, through to Dhoni. Bhuvi a lot steadier in this over with his length and line, and beginning to use the bouncer to inhibit those waltzes of Sabbir.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 26/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 2 , Sabbir Rahman 19)
Bumrah around the wicket to Tamim Iqbal, lovely straight seam, hitting line of off, moving away late, beats the outside edge. But then Bumrah angles the ball a bit too much inward, drifts to middle and leg and Tamim works another single down to fine leg as the rains come down yet again.
Bumrah through the firm drizzle, over the wicket, very full, on off and Sabbir can't find room to do anything to it. Change in field here as a slip goes off and Shikhar Dhawan comes into a very short point position, catching. Not close enough for a helmet, but close. And Sabbir pushes, finds him. so he decides on a change of plan and to the next ball, comes dancing down again, gets to the pitch again, frees his arms again and lofts through the line, to find the extra cover fence yet again. This really is committed, talented hitting from the Bangladeshi number three, who to the last ball covers up his off stump and defends very comfortably.
26/1 in four and some early signs that the Indian bowlers are a bit puzzled about how to deal with this overt aggression, which is not allowing them to settle down to the sort of restrictive lines and lengths they held all day against SA.
Sabbir is on a roll at the moment! Comes down the track, and looks to hit this one inside-out! Doesn't quite connect well on this occasion, but gets enough power to clear the mid-off fielder. BAN 26/1
Groundsmen are getting ready, looks like they are predicting a shower soon. The match has already started with a delay of 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Sabbir has played three thrilling strokes. Looks like he has been sent with a clear instruction of attacking the Indian new ball bowlers. He successfully played a similar role in the last Asia Cup in Bangladesh, which was played in T20 format. Their coach Hathurusingha always talks about playing with freedom and expressing themselves on the field. Today they need to do that to surprise this strong Indian team. Remember, Bangladesh have nothing to lose.
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 21/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 6 , Sabbir Rahman 15)
Bhuvi, in contrast to Bumrah, seems to have the ball on a string. His first ball, to Sabbir, is bang on the money. Good length, bang on the off stump, rising in to the batsman, no room whatever to play any kind of shot. Ball two is fractionally outside off but still too tight for any kind of stroke -- Sabbir slaps at it but all he can do is find point.
Ball three, though, Sabbir makes his move. Dances down with predetermined intent, takes the ball on the half volley, nice free swing of the arms and the lofted cover drive finds the extra cover boundary on the bounce. Lovely, controlled shot, and Sabbir follows that up by getting a thick inside edge on an on drive and getting two behind square leg.
Bhuvi shortens his length and cuts the ball back in sharply off the seam, good pace on that and it beats the batsman, finds his pad, there is an appeal but it is muted, that was going down leg plus missing for height.
Last ball, fuller, just around off, Sabbir does very well here -- stays leg side with a shuffle, makes just enough room to drive from line of off, through the gap between point and cover -- lovely, fluent shot hit with great authority, four more.
From these early exchanges, looks like the Bangladesh game plan is to attack, early and hard.
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 11/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 6 , Sabbir Rahman 5)
Sabbir Rahman the number three for Bangladesh, but the wicket went off the last ball so it is Jasprit Bumrah to Tamim Iqbal. Bad ball first up -- too much on the fuller side of length and angling from leg stump to outside leg, Tamim helps it along, tucking it to deep fine for the first boundary.
Bumrah goes around the wicket, trying to angle in and cramp the batsman; Tamim for the second time in this innings shuts the bat face on a defence and works the single to square leg. Brings the right handed Sabbir on strike, and Bumrah back over the wicket.
Again, not the best ball he could bowl -- short of good length, not climbing noticeably, nice width outside off and Sabbir onto the front foot driving easily through the line, trusting the bounce, hitting on the up, spearing the ball through the covers for four.
And finally Bumrah gets his radar working -- a bit back of length, lovely straight seam, hits the deck and darts back towards middle stump, cutting the batsman in half and just missing the top of the stumps.
Outside off again for the 5th -- Bumrah bowling too many lines and lengths in this first over -- and Sabbir goes after him, smacking it to backward square, gets one. Tamim gets a beauty straightening in the channel around off, flashing past his outer edge on a tentative defense.
That over pretty much had everything -- good balls, bad balls, good lengths, no width, too much width. Bumrah needs to settle down in a hurry
What a day this is for Bangladesh cricket! Their first ever semi-final appearance in a global event. So far Mashrafe Mortaza's team has raised a lot of eyebrows to reach thus far in this Champions Trophy. But today, they are facing their toughest challenge.
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 1/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , )
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India with two slips in place at the start. Logical move -- the cloud cover persists, you don't know what the ball will do, so the attacking option is the most logical. Point, cover and mid off also on the off, and well inside the ring to save singles. Tamim Iqbal on strike and Bhuvi focussing on a slightly back of good length, angling the ball across the left-hander and leaving him wide. Two of those, and then the ball that straightens after landing, pretty much on the same length, on line of off -- Tamim defends on the front foot. The next time Bhuvi does that, Tamim does an action replay but shuts the bat face to work the ball behind the stumps on the leg side, single to backward square and Bangladesh get going.
No sign -- no overt sign, that is -- of swing in this first over as Soumya Sarkar takes strike. And gets a lovely ball, the one Bhuvi has been looking for -- angled across, hitting length around off, leaving the batsman just outside off. Soumya lets it go.
And a ball later, the wicket. The exact same ball -- angled across, landing just around that off line, straightening to shape towards off stump. Soumya lashes a drive at it, gets the thick inner edge, and the ball crashes into the stumps. Too early to try that shot, plus Bhuvi really had that length and line nailed from the third ball on -- that was an error in judgment and it has cost. Bangladesh 1/1.
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has to depart after a duck, dragging a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar outside off onto his leg-stump, which goes for a cartwheel. Bangladesh 1/1
Sarkar b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
No doubt that Bangladesh have improved a lot since the 2015 CWC. Can they stun India today and qualify for their first final?
Bit of rain around at Edgbaston and so the start has been slightly delayed. Teams are coming out for the national anthems now though. India will be bowling first having won the toss.
Play to start at 15:10 hrs Indian standard time after a bit of a delay due to a drizzle. The players walk out to the ground to sing the national anthems.
Yuvraj Singh becomes the fifth Indian player to play 300 ODIs after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We would have liked to bowl as well. We will have to play them with some sort of confidence not that we beat them before. Hopefully we will play well and let's see how it goes. Team wants to go further. Last two years, the team has improved a lot. Every match we will have to play hard. We are sticking to the same team.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli, India captain: We are going to have a bowl first. It looks like a fresh wicket. (When asked about the pitch) It should stay the same. You have to play good cricket throughout to go all the way. We know what Bangladesh can do. No changes in our line up.
TOSS: The wait was not that long. India have won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the 2nd semi-final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Update: Toss has been delayed due to a slight drizzle. Hopefully the wait is not that long. Stay tuned for more updates.
Yuvraj has certainly been one of India's finest match winner. Can he produce something magical against Bangladesh today?
