India vs Bangladesh, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017 cricket updates: Jadeja removes Shakib

Latest Update: Wicket: Ball two of Jadeja, and as Shakib did in the last over, he backs away a bit, tries to make room to cut, but Jadeja bowled this flatter and quicker through the air. The ball hurries onto Shakib, forces the very thin edge and Dhoni, staying low, makes a very tough catch look ridiculously easy.
That is a vital wicket of the in-form batsman, and comes at a critical point in play -- the 35th over is pretty much a pivot point in an ODI, with wickets in hand at that stage, you can look to try and double the score.
Mahmadullah the new man in, like Shakib coming into this game fresh off a match winning century.
So now two right handers at the crease, and Kohli has the option of bringing Ash back on sooner than later -- probably when Jadeja finishes his quota. A single to Mahmadullah to get off the mark and one to Mushfiqur to retain strike, good over for India this.
IND vs BAN: After 35 overs,Bangladesh 179/4 ( MushfiqurRahim (W) 61 , Mahmudullah 1)
Preview: Professionalism will be pitted against passion when defending champions India square off with Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday.
On paper, India are overwhelming favourites against the next door neighbours but in a game of glorious uncertainties, it will be foolhardy to count Bangladesh out of equation.
Especially after their inspirational 'come from behind' victory against New Zealand that paved the way for their semi-final berth.
India, after a clinical performance against South Africa, would like to maintain the same intensity against a team that could prove to be a proverbial banana peel for them.
Batsmen in form, bowlers on target and fielding top notch — Virat Kohli's men have covered all bases so far and Mashrafe Mortaza's men — after their lucky entry into semi- finals — will have to pull off something really special at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
For India, nothing short of a place in the summit round will satisfy them while Bangladesh are standing at the cusp of what could be the biggest day in their cricketing history, if they manage to pull off a victory.
A victory for India will be par for the course for which they won't possibly get the credit that one gets for beating Australia, South Africa or England.
But a defeat will lead to unparalleled criticism from fans and critics alike with some of the uncomfortable behind the scene happenings (like the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift) again raising their head.
It will be interesting to see if India retain Ravichandran Ashwin or bring Umesh Yadav back as his pace scared the Bangladeshi batsmen during their 240-run thrashing in a warm-up game.
In case of Bangladesh, their aim will be to repeat the performance of the 2007 World Cup of opener in Port of Spain— still a 'Red Letter Day' in cricketing history.
Four members of that side — skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal — are stars of this current line-up.
One day cricket is one format where perhaps Bangladesh have the best chance of beating India. This is a format which is neither too long like Test cricket where temperament is challenged nor too short like T20 where quick-on-the-feet innovation is required.
Fifty overs is adequate time in which the tiny nation have gained its mojo in the past 3 years building a reasonably good unit that can put up a fight.
They have shown they could do that during the 2015 home series which they won 2-1, thanks to the then teenage sensation Mustafizur Rahaman and his deadly cutters.
But the 50-over India versus Bangladesh contests have never been short of drama — thanks to the overtly passionate fans and media.
'Tigers', as they are referred to have such a passionate following that their country's media has been successfully able to 'marry' nationalism with cricket taking it to an altogether different level.
An interesting anecdote will reveal how cricket and nationalism has been inter-linked in Bangladesh's social life and even cricketers have been voluntarily a part of it.
It is learnt that the entire Bangladesh team was watching the England versus Australia game together. Once England's victory ensured Bangladesh's qualification, their strike bowler Taskin Ahmed started singing a popular song with others joining in chorus.
The song is the extremely popular Bengali rendition 'Amra Korbo Joy' of Pete Seeger's iconic 'We Shall Overcome'. The entire team joined in chorus and they uploaded the video on facebook, which acquired millions of hits.
Bangladeshis treat cricket as more than a game. If cricket is religion in India, it's beyond that in Bangladesh. It's a getaway from all the worries of poverty, unemployment and other teething issues.
The 2015 World Cup quarter-final against India at the MCG still sticks out like a sore thumb for the Bangladesh players and fans alike.
They still believe that Rohit Sharma was out as Rubel Hossain bowled a perfectly legal delivery. One can't justify that given that even if 40 runs were deducted from Rohit's final score of 137, Bangladesh would have still lost that game.
They believe that Mahmudullah Riyadh could have won them the match had Shikhar Dhawan's contentious claim for a catch at the boundary line not been upheld by the umpires.
The one-run defeat at Bangalore in a ICC World T20 match last year still hurts them bad — a testimony to which was Mushfiqur Rahim's classless tweet after India's semi-final departure.
The former skipper had to delete it after instructions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
While coach Chandika Hathurusingha tries to instill some sense of calmness playing the 'underdog card', there are people in Bangladesh camp, who already, in their dreams, have set their foot in the final.
Just man to man— Bangladesh are no match for the Indian team despite having quality in their ranks.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are far better than Tamim Iqbal or Soumya Sarkar. However, Tamim has been in good form in the tournament despite a strike-rate in mid 70s.
No one in their dreams would compare Imrul Kayes or Sabbir Rahaman with Virat Kohli's class.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend in 50-overs cricket where Mushfiqur Rahim is still an inconsistent player. Mahmudullah Riyadh is a gutsy match-winner but Yuvraj Singh playing his 300th match is in a different league.
Mashrafe, Taskin, Rubel and Mustafizur are a good attack on a given day and that's Bangladesh's best chance to upset India. But even there, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya have more quality.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hossain Miraz, Mossadek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 05:19 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 05:19 pm
Jun, 15 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Shakib has to depart early, after getting a thick under edge to keeper MS Dhoni off a delivery from Jadeja. That wicket should bring some confidence back for the Indians. Bangladesh 177/4
Shakib c Dhoni b Jadeja 15(23)
OUT! Jadhav has got many a breakthrough for captain Kohli in the past, and delivers once again! Tamim misses everything while sweeping off a length delivery, and ends up getting his leg-stump rattled. Bangladesh 154/3
FIFTY for Mushfiqur Rahim! This is his 26th in ODIs, and his second of the ongoing tournament! Gets there with a single in the second delivery of the 27th over. Bangladesh 149/2
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 130/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 63 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37)
Jadeja continues. Mushfiqur nicely forward, whippy drive, good use of the wrist, through midwicket. Bhuvi has to run around and put in the dive to stop four, ends up giving just two. MR takes a single to turn the strike over; Tamim defends to the third ball then guides the fourth to third man for one.
Jadeja goes short and wide to Mushfiqur who uses the width to cut hard, through cover point, gets two more. India leaking runs profusely just now, with both batsmen getting proactive. Single ends the over, Mushfiqur again wristy, working a ball from off stump square on the on.
Be interesting to see what Kohli's response is. His spinners aren't giving him control in the middle overs, and Hardik seems to be having a bit of an off day.
FIFTY for Tamim Iqbal! He gets there in 62 deliveries, and is now the leading run-getter of the ongoing tournament! He gets to his 37th ODI fifty in 62 deliveries with a reverse-sweep over short third man, with this being his third 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. BAN 103/2
OUT! After a quickfire start, Sabbir has to head back to the pavilion! Looks for a cut off a length delivery outside off from Bhuvneshwar, and ends up holing out to Jadeja at backward point. Bangladesh 31/2 in 6.5 overs
Sabbir c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 19(21)
OUT! Soumya Sarkar has to depart after a duck, dragging a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar outside off onto his leg-stump, which goes for a cartwheel. Bangladesh 1/1
Sarkar b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
Play to start at 15:10 hrs Indian standard time after a bit of a delay due to a drizzle. The players walk out to the ground to sing the national anthems.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We would have liked to bowl as well. We will have to play them with some sort of confidence not that we beat them before. Hopefully we will play well and let's see how it goes. Team wants to go further. Last two years, the team has improved a lot. Every match we will have to play hard. We are sticking to the same team.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Update: Toss has been delayed due to a slight drizzle. Hopefully the wait is not that long. Stay tuned for more updates.
17:19 (IST)
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 179/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 61 , Mahmudullah 1)
Wicket: Ball two of Jadeja, and as Shakib did in the last over, he backs away a bit, tries to make room to cut, but Jadeja bowled this flatter and quicker through the air. The ball hurries onto Shakib, forces the very thin edge and Dhoni, staying low, makes a very tough catch look ridiculously easy.
That is a vital wicket of the in-form batsman, and comes at a critical point in play -- the 35th over is pretty much a pivot point in an ODI, with wickets in hand at that stage, you can look to try and double the score.
Mahmadullah the new man in, like Shakib coming into this game fresh off a match winning century.
So now two right handers at the crease, and Kohli has the option of bringing Ash back on sooner than later -- probably when Jadeja finishes his quota. A single to Mahmadullah to get off the mark and one to Mushfiqur to retain strike, good over for India this.
17:18 (IST)
Not the ideal time to lose the wicket of a set Tamim Iqbal and in form Shakib. Still, one feels Bangladesh are well placed here. Rahim has already crossed the half-century mark, Mahmudullah is fresh from his match-winning ton against New Zealand. They still have Mosaddek to come. Realistically, Bangladesh can target the 300-mark from here. However to get there, one of Rahim or Mahmudullah has to bat through.
17:17 (IST)
Mahmudullah is the new batsman at the crease, with Mushfiqur still going strong at one end, and expected to anchor the innings from hereon.
17:16 (IST)
17:16 (IST)
OUT! Shakib has to depart early, after getting a thick under edge to keeper MS Dhoni off a delivery from Jadeja. That wicket should bring some confidence back for the Indians. Bangladesh 177/4
Shakib c Dhoni b Jadeja 15(23)
17:14 (IST)
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 177/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 60 , Shakib Al Hasan 15)
Jadhav continues. As does Mushfiqur, working the first ball to long on for a single. Jadhav around the wicket, round arm to Shakib forcing the defense and, off the next ball, the mistimed square drive that goes in the air and lands just short of point. Slower ball, and Shakib again can do nothing much with it but play to short cover. So he backs to leg stump, Jadjav follows him, agian short cover in play.
Finally Shakib goes the other way, towards off, pushes the single on the on side to work the single, just two in it. Good, steady bowling from Jadhav, sticking to a simple discipline, not overtrying anything.
17:12 (IST)
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 175/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 59 , Shakib Al Hasan 14)
Jadeja into his eighth over, and Shakib ul-Hassan makes room where there was none and finds the boundary off the first ball, through point -- the first four in ten overs. And then the two roll the strike over off every ball, one, two three, four, all quite calm and controlled to give them eight in the over.
17:11 (IST)
First boundary for Shakib, and this comes after quite sometime as well! The leading all-rounder goes on his backfoot, and crunches this one through point. Bangladesh 171/3
17:10 (IST)
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 167/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 57 , Shakib Al Hasan 8)
Kedar Jadhav continuing, and this spell is giving Kohli some leeway, saving some premium overs and insuring against one of the front line bowlers getting smacked around. It is also providing some cover for Hardik, who has been underwhelming today.
Kedhar not doing much here besides bowling line and length; his variation is mostly in the angle of the arm, occasionally orthodox, once in a while round arm as the surprise variation. Some pressure now being built up in the field with Jadeja in particular outstanding at point.
17:09 (IST)
17:06 (IST)
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 164/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 56 , Shakib Al Hasan 6)
Jadeja to Shakib. Good start to the over, bowling over the wicket to the left hander, going wide on the crease and spearing the ball in on off on a good length. Point, mid off and midwicket are all well up to stop singles -- of which, in this over, there are just three.
17:04 (IST)
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 161/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 55 , Shakib Al Hasan 4)
Kedar Jadhav continues. Using the width of the crease very well, and bowling a lot of round arm stuff -- almost like a Malinga bowling slow. It's causing the ball to go through very flat and low to the eyeline, which coupled with the good length means it is skidding on to the batsman and not letting him get under it (or around it with the sweep). Five singles in that over, however, as the new pair settles in.
17:02 (IST)
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 156/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 53 , Shakib Al Hasan 1)
So there is India's chance -- the settled partnership broken, new man in (Shakib al-Hassan, coming off recent heroics). Good opportunity to tighten things up, slow the rate down a bit, see if they can rack up some pressure on Bangladesh and see if they crack.
Single to Mushfiqur. Leg slip to the new man, who to the second ball works a single past that fielder. But just two in that over to go with two runs and a wicket in the previous over, by Kedar. Slight shift in momentum here, question for India is whether they can keep this up.
17:00 (IST)
16:59 (IST)
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 154/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 52 , )
Jadhav continues. Bowls two good balls, both dots, then goes wild and wide down leg and is called. Then comes the short ball that sits up -- Mushfiqur cracks the cut at it and Bhuvi Kumar at cover point runs across, dives, stops -- does brilliantly, because that was heading to the fence.
Jadhav hasn't done too much here, but thanks to straight lines and good fielding, keeps producing dots.
Wicket: Tamim has a sweep/swipe, finds midwicket. So he tries again to the next ball, only in his eagerness he hits harder at the ball, ends up hitting too early, plays all around the ball and is bowled.
Brain fade, that -- they were doing very well without all this heave-ho stuff, not sure why Tamim decided he had to hit Kedar out of the attack and preferably out of Birmingham. Also, that ball was a shade fuller in length, which messed with the bat swing.
16:57 (IST)
OUT! Jadhav has got many a breakthrough for captain Kohli in the past, and delivers once again! Tamim misses everything while sweeping off a length delivery, and ends up getting his leg-stump rattled. Bangladesh 154/3
16:55 (IST)
This is turning into a super partnership for Bangladesh, both men moving to their half centuries. They've done brilliantly to recover from losing early wickets and are starting to put India under a bit of pressure, much to the delight of the noisy Bangladesh contingent in the crowd.
16:55 (IST)
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 152/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 70 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 51)
Jadeja continues.
For India, the first job now is to pull this run rate back and establish some measure of control -- the question is, how. Nothing they have done so far has worked, and they don't have too many weapons left to try.
Mushfiqur gets to his 50 with a streaky inside edge to fine leg in this over -- he was a bit emphatic in his strokeplay early on, but has since settled down to a very sensible style of batting, taking adbantage of the bad balls when they come, but also proactively looking for singles and keeping the score ticking healthily along. This is now turning into a very good partnership for the third wicket, 121 runs at exactly six runs per over.
16:53 (IST)
FIFTY for Mushfiqur Rahim! This is his 26th in ODIs, and his second of the ongoing tournament! Gets there with a single in the second delivery of the 27th over. Bangladesh 149/2
16:53 (IST)
16:53 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 148/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 69 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 49)
Ash is off, Kedar Jadhav comes on and Mushfiqur rocks back and pulls the first one, dragged down short. ASh back in action, having to race across and field to keep it down to a single.
In his turn, Tamim rocks back and thumps Jadhav through the covers, single. Kedhar bowls full, drifting outside leg and MR helps it along behind square, single. Tamim eases forward, drives to long off, single. This is now getting very predictable, did you notice?
And the thing about this kind of batting is that they are keeping a very brisk rate of scoring going, with absolutely no risk at all. Six RPO is good for this stage -- and if you take this over as example, Bangladesh achieved it by simply ticking singles off every single ball.
16:51 (IST)
Kedar Jadhav introduced into the attack in the 26th over of the innings. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur is on the verge of bringing up his half-century.
16:49 (IST)
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 142/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 66 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 46)
Jadeja continues. Good fielding on the off to ball one, but then an overthrow gives away the single -- that was a bit lax. Ball three, Tamim sweeps, hits the shot very nicely, finds the single to the sweeper. So Mushfiqur to the next ball replicates the shot, gets it behind square and finds the time to run two. A single ends the over, five in it and at the halfway stage of the innings, Bangladesh going along at a healthy rate of close to 5.7. There was a measure of control at one point but now that these two have settled against the spinners, runs coming in a flurry and what should be worrying to the Indians, without any risk at all.
16:45 (IST)
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 137/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 65 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 42)
Mushficqur, to the first ball from Ash, repeats the scoop -- and plays it very nicely, over Dhoni's head, gets two before fine leg can run across. Then the sweep played square, gets one. Partnership worth over 100 now, at close to a run a ball; Bangladesh's penchant for 100-run partnerships continuing here as both batsmen keep chipping and charging, rolling the strike over regularly in this over. A two to start the over, then a single each off the next five balls -- Ash getting milked here with ludicrous ease, and holes opening up all over the field.
16:45 (IST)
100-partnership comes up between Tamim and Mushfiqur at the start of the 24th over, with the latter scooping the first ball towards the fine-leg boundary, getting a couple of runs in the process. Bangladesh 132/2
16:44 (IST)
16:44 (IST)
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 130/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 63 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37)
Jadeja continues. Mushfiqur nicely forward, whippy drive, good use of the wrist, through midwicket. Bhuvi has to run around and put in the dive to stop four, ends up giving just two. MR takes a single to turn the strike over; Tamim defends to the third ball then guides the fourth to third man for one.
Jadeja goes short and wide to Mushfiqur who uses the width to cut hard, through cover point, gets two more. India leaking runs profusely just now, with both batsmen getting proactive. Single ends the over, Mushfiqur again wristy, working a ball from off stump square on the on.
Be interesting to see what Kohli's response is. His spinners aren't giving him control in the middle overs, and Hardik seems to be having a bit of an off day.
16:40 (IST)
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 123/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 62 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 31)
We are getting to that point in the game where something needs to break, or more accurately, someone needs to break the game open -- either a batsman going into overdrive, or the bowlers prising out a wicket or two.
It is still Ash, to Mushfiqur, bowling fuller lengths and more air in this over and the third such ends up as a full toss, driven to mid off for one.
Around th wicket to Tamim -- Ash hasn't tried staying over the wicket to the left hander in this innings -- and he bowls it short, quicker in the air, and Tamim loves that area. Fully foward, lets the ball get to him and square drives the four. Then reaches well forward to the next one, which is fuller -- stays leg side of the ball and lofts to wide long off, four.
Last ball, stays back, lets the ball come on, moves across his stumps, plays it off his pads down to fine leg, a third successive four. Brilliant batting this, each time Tamim anticipated exactly what Ash would do and was ready for him.
16:39 (IST)
Make that a hat-trick of fours for Tamim, as he guides the last ball of the over towards fine-leg! BAN 123/2
16:38 (IST)
Now that's two fours in as many deliveries! Rocks back, and cuts the fifth delivery of the over towards the extra-cover boundary! BAN 119/2
16:37 (IST)
Tamim decides to take on the spinners now, cutting Ashwin towards the backward point boundary. BAN 115/2
16:36 (IST)
Good progress made by Bangladesh after losing those two early wickets. Both Tamim and Mushfiqur have been around for a decade now and they are showing maturity on this big day. Both have taken calculative risks and those have been paid off so far. The run-rate seems fine. Meanwhile, Tamim has reached yet another half-century. This is his fourth fifty in his last five ODI innings.
16:35 (IST)
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 110/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 50 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 30)
Jadeja -- and Mushfiqur premeditates a reverse sweep to the first ball and hits it clean, unlike Tamim in the previous over. Gets it into the vacant space and finds the boundary.
Ball two is floated up; Mushifiqur swats at it, beaten, Dhoni has the bails off and appeals -- very quick glove work there.
On the replay, this could be close, to my eye it looks like the toe is on the line, not behind, when the bails come off.
Nope, after a few replays, it turns out the batsman has just got his toe marginally back. Great work though from Dhoni, that was quick as a flash.
A couple of balls later, the firm drive from line of off gets MR a single. Five in the over thanks to that reverse sweep at the start.
16:34 (IST)
Tamim is making the most of his reprieve, and he's looking a lot more fluent now. Bangladesh need this pair to stick around for a bit if they are going to challenge India. He has brought up his third 50+ score in the 2017 Champions Trophy.
16:33 (IST)
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 105/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 50 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)
Ash in for his 5th over of this spell, to Mushfiqur. The slip is off now, the field spreading out. ASh bowling flat and quicker than usual, darting the ball onto that off stump on length, the batsman has only one option which is to push on the on, where Kohli is standing well up to stop singles. Finally, a risky shot, staying back, cutting it almost from the top of off stump -- all that trouble and risk just for a single to short third man to end the over.
16:33 (IST)
FOUR! Another reverse-sweep, this time by Rahim and once again going over the short third man fielder. This one turned out to be much more controlled than the one by Tamim. BAN 109/2
16:31 (IST)
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 104/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 50 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 24)
Jadeja replaced Bumrah and to the first ball, Tamim forward, on driving and getting two with placement wide of long on. the next ball is driven again, this time to long on, and one more.
Jadeja with slip in place, to Mushfiqur. Good length, turn away from the batsman cramps MR a bit, he pushes to point. Reaches forward to the next ball, but again there is turn and the push finds cover. Finally he gets that placement right to the next ball, beating cover and finding one to the sweeper to bring up the 100.
Tamim reverse sweeps. Not well played, that, hit too hard at it, top edge and the ball flies just over short third mans head, not a catch but a near thing, and runs down to third man for four -- brings up his 50 with that shot.
16:30 (IST)
FIFTY for Tamim Iqbal! He gets there in 62 deliveries, and is now the leading run-getter of the ongoing tournament! He gets to his 37th ODI fifty in 62 deliveries with a reverse-sweep over short third man, with this being his third 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. BAN 103/2
16:28 (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the attack for the first time in the innings, in the 19th over.
16:27 (IST)
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 96/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 43 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 23)
One thing stands out in the first passage of play -- India did not expect Bangladesh to come as hard at them as they did. This was most evident in the vehement send off Sabbir Ahmed got after his little cameo -- even the usually phlegmatic Bhuvi responded with a word that starts with f and is not fish.
Ash after the break, with the slip still in, and Tamim continues to use the depth of his crease against the off spinner -- goes well back to shorten the length and eases the ball to long on for one.
Ash then bowls a bad one, too short, with width outside off and Mushfiqur cuts, gets two behind point, good fielding on the line stops what looked four. To the next ball, skips onto the front foot and drives to long on, single.
Tamim in his turn works ASh to long off, gets one more. Very steady, controlled batting against the spinner, this, forcing Ash to keep altering lines and lengths.
16:26 (IST)
16:23 (IST)
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 90/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 41 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 19)
Hardik starts with a bouncer, Tamim hooks, rolling his wrist to keep it down, gets the single. Mushfiqur in turn plays with a flick of the wrists and a shut bat face, taking the ball from off and working it behind square for another single. And now Tamim is down the track -- predetermined, that, but he nailed it, kept moving leg side to free up room, got space for a free swing of the arms, and hoisted it high and over wide long off for the first six of the innings.
Good cricket, after that big hit, Tamim stays back and guides a single behind point. Hardik bounces Mushfiqur, who goes under it quite comfortably -- Hardik is having to hit a very short length to get it to lift, so the batsman has time to see what is coming. Last ball, MR stays back, plays it late, with the open bat face from outside off, gets the run to third man and that is drinks.
90/2 after 17, and Bangladesh doing quite well here despite those two wickets going down. India still chasing the game rather than bossing it, just now.
16:21 (IST)
SIX! The first of the innings! This half-volley was going down Tamim's leg side, and the batsman decided to adjust himself to the pitch of the delivery, and stylishly flick towards the midwicket boundary! Meanwhile, Tamim and Mushfiqur have brought up the 50-stand for the second wicket. BAN 91/2
16:19 (IST)
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 80/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 33 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 17)
Ashwin continues. Tamim drives him very fluently out to long off for one. Tamim playing Ashwin quite well, really, barring those two occasions when he came dancing down and had to scramble -- for the most part, Tamim is reading Ash out of the hand and playing well forward or back.
Mushfiqur plays out a couple of dot balls, then pulls out the scoop, going low and hitting up from under to get the one to fine leg. Tamim for his part stays back, deep in his crease, lets the Ash delivery go past him and then chops down on it, nice late cut, played very fine for four to third man. ASh goes leg stump line for the last ball, and Tamim now sweeps, gets one to fine leg.
Good controlled batting now from Tamim, who seemed a bit uneasy against the seam bowlers; he has been dealing with Ash and Hardik with a great deal more composure.
16:19 (IST)
Third boundary for Tamim, as he opens the face of his bat against Ashwin, guiding it to third man. The ball beats Jadeja on its way to the boundary rope. BAN 79/2
16:18 (IST)
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 71/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 26 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 15)
Hardik continues. Starts with the slower ball. Then bowls the bouncer next up. Tamim was charging down the track, the length and lift defeat his wild swipe. Stays back and gets a single to the third ball, out on the on with a checked push.
Ball four, Hardik much better in this over, the slower ball again, outside off and cutting back in a bit off the seam. Mushfiqur cuts at it and is lucky not to touch through.
The last ball is pushed on the on side; the two batsmen sneak a single despite the fielder being close -- that was good calling and running. Last ball, Hardik to Tamim, bouncer, this one the quicker bouncer, but he hits the deck a touch too hard and it flies high off the deck, is called wide.
Slower ball on off and middle, fuller in length, Tamim reads it, plays late, a flick of the wrist sending it in front of square for a single. Much better second over from Hardik, after the first one where he was all over the place and nowhere in particular.
Hardik continues. Starts with the slower ball. Then bowls the bouncer next up. Tamim was charging down the track, the length and lift defeat his wild swipe. Stays back and gets a single to the third ball, out on the on with a checked push.
Ball four, Hardik much better in this over, the slower ball again, outside off and cutting back in a bit off the seam. Mushfiqur cuts at it and is lucky not to touch through.
The last ball is pushed on the on side; the two batsmen sneak a single despite the fielder being close -- that was good calling and running. Last ball, Hardik to Tamim, bouncer, this one the quicker bouncer, but he hits the deck a touch too hard and it flies high off the deck, is called wide.
Slower ball on off and middle, fuller in length, Tamim reads it, plays late, a flick of the wrist sending it in front of square for a single. Much better second over from Hardik, after the first one where he was all over the place and nowhere in particular.
16:13 (IST)
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 66/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 23 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 14)
Ash with the slip still in place, but starts with a wide down leg side. Looking to bowl leg stump lines, Ash -- Tamim comes skipping down, but can't get under the ball for the loft he was looking for, pushes it back to the bowler.
Single off ball two, staying back in his crease and pushing a checked drive through cover. Mushfiqur in his turn cuts, from very close to off stump, but finds point. So to the next ball, he sweeps, and gets one behind square.
Tamim comes dancing down again, covering the line of the ball nicely, and drives at the pitch down to long off, single.
SA the other day did nothing to push Indian bowlers off their lines and lengths. Bangladesh doing much better here, trying all sorts of things, forcing the bowlers to keep changing, not letting them settle down to a restrictive line.
16:10 (IST)
16:09 (IST)
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 63/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 21 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)
Double change -- Bhuvi, who has been expensive but also got both breakthroughs, now gives over to Hardik Pandya, bowling around the wicket to Tamim.
Slip for the first ball but by ball two, slip is off, the field spreads a bit. Square leg comes in, down comes the bouncer and Tamim swings into a hook, gets the top edge into space and gets two runs for it. Plus it is a no ball, so free hit follows, and Virat walks back to his place shaking his head furiously.
Tamim swings again. High in the air, straight to deep point, nicely held but it is a free hit. The batsman try for two, the throw comes in but Tamim is just home. Time to say "It's all happening out there."
Single to ball three, single to Mushfiqur to third man off ball four. Hardik yet to settle down to this left-right batting combination, struggling to find his best length and line.
And -- I said it is all happening, no? -- Hardik round the wicket, makes one climb off length, Tamim tries to slash it square on the off, thick inner edge drags the ball onto the stumps, almost like Soumya earlier, but it is a no ball.
So another free hit. Which turns out to be a wide. So he has to do it over -- and Tamim smacks a length ball back past the bowler for four. So finally, that is ball five, after three tries. Hardik showing signs here of feeling pressure. Last ball, goes over the wicket, hits back of length, Tamim controls a pull, finds one to fine leg. Big over for Bangladesh, this. 14 runs came off it.