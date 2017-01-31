India vs Bangladesh: Abhinav Mukund recalled, Wriddhiman Saha returns, Parthiv Patel dropped for one-off Test

Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund made a comeback into the Indian team after nearly six years, while Wriddhiman Saha was back after an injury, as the selectors announced a 16-member squad on Tuesday for the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting on 9 February in Hyderabad.

Parthiv Patel was left out of the side despite an inspired show in the England Test series as well as the Ranji Trophy, in which scored a match-winning century in the final.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha returns to the Test team after making a mark in domestic cricket with an unbeaten double hundred to guide Rest of India to Irani Cup triumph earlier this month.

Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya and Jayant Yadav all returned to the squad after recovering from injuries, while Mohammad Shami is still recovering for his injury and was not named in the squad.

After battering New Zealand 3-0 and England 4-0 in Tests, Virat Kohli and Co will look to similarly outplay Bangladesh on home soil as well.

However, Bangladesh will also be looking to turn their stuttering form, coming from a 2-0 Test defeat at the hands of New Zealand and despite their away series loss, one can't afford to overlook the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al-Hasan, Mustafizur and Rubel Hossain who fought back to script a famous win over England and level the series 1-1.

Mukund last played for India against England in the second Test of the series, at Trentbridge, Nottingham in 2011, scoring 0 and 3 in two innings. He has played five Tests for India so far, scoring 211 runs at 21.10, with one fifty. He has played 10 matches in the Ranji Trophy so far, scoring 848 runs at 65.30, including four hundreds and three fifties.

Earlier, the BCCI selection committee meeting for the one-off Test against Bangladesh was delayed by four hours after joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was found ineligible to convene the meeting.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya.