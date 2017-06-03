India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya says team will treat Champions Trophy clash as 'a normal game'

You are here:
Jun, 03 2017

Birmingham: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has played down the hype surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, saying the team will take it as a "normal game".

India's Hardik Pandya in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Pandya said that they will approach the match as any other One-Day International and it's important that they do not get bogged down by pressure.

"I think as a team we will take it as a normal game, it's best we don't take any unnecessary pressure. It will be a normal game, we have to make sure we play the best cricket," Pandya said.

India have an all-win record against the arch-rivals in World Cups, but Pakistan hold an edge in the Champions Trophy.

India have only managed to win once in their three meetings against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 10:50 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 10:50 pm

