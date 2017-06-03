India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya says team will treat Champions Trophy clash as 'a normal game'

Birmingham: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has played down the hype surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, saying the team will take it as a "normal game".

Pandya said that they will approach the match as any other One-Day International and it's important that they do not get bogged down by pressure.

"I think as a team we will take it as a normal game, it's best we don't take any unnecessary pressure. It will be a normal game, we have to make sure we play the best cricket," Pandya said.

India have an all-win record against the arch-rivals in World Cups, but Pakistan hold an edge in the Champions Trophy.

India have only managed to win once in their three meetings against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

