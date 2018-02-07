India U-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem set to begin trail with Scottish side Motherwell FC

Mumbai: FIFA U-17 World Cup find of the tournament for India Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem on Wednesday departed for his trials with Scottish Premiership team Motherwell Football Club.

The Manipur teenager proved his goalkeeping skills during the U-17 World Cup and has been highly linked to undergo trials with a few European clubs since then.

After the World Cup, Dheeraj plied his trade for the I-League club Indian Arrows.

However, he did not renew his contract with the club that expired on 31 December 2017 as he wanted to try his luck abroad.

"He will leave on 7th (February) from Mumbai," Dheeraj's representative Anuj Kichlu told IANS.