India to tour West Indies for a limited overs series starting from 23 June

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will tour West Indies for a limited overs series, starting at the Queens's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago on 23 June.

During the short tour, India will play five ODIs and one T20I game against the Caribbean side.

The five ODIs will be played from the June 23 to July 6. The only T20I will be played at Sabina Park on the 9 July.

Schedule of the tour:

June 23: 1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

June 25: 2nd ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

June 30: 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

July 4: 4th ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

July 6: 5th ODI at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

July 9: Only T20I at Sabina Park in Jamaica.