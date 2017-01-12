India to start Virat Kohli era in limited-overs in brand new kit against England

As Indian cricket ushers in a new era under Virat Kohli, freshly appointed as captain in all formats, the BCCI has decided to back it up with a brand new jersey for the team in limited-overs. The cricket board on Thursday released images of the new jersey of the Indian cricket team through a post on Twitter that had the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj sporting the new kit.

Redefine the Game. Define Your Future. Introducing the new national ODI team jersey. In stores now. pic.twitter.com/DotMYjksKN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

The kit which is manufactured by BCCI's official apparel partner, Nike, is slightly different from the earlier ones. The most visible change is the darker shade of the sleeves and the shoulder patch, which is in sync with the sports apparel brand's theme for all the other sports team jerseys that they have manufactured, be it the Portugal football team's favoured strip of red, or Manchester City's home kit, both of which boast a similar pattern of the sleeves having a darker shade.

India will make their first appearance in this brand new strip during the ODI series against England, and the 'Men in Blue' are expected to sport the same jersey at the ICC Champions Trophy as well.

The women's team are expected to make their debut in this kit when they take to the field in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers which are scheduled for next month.

The first of the three ODIs against England will be held on Sunday (15 January) in Pune and that match will be Kohli's first as India's captain in all formats. The mercurial batsman expressed delight at being handed the responsibility, calling it a "surreal feeling".

"It is quite surreal. I never thought this day is going to come to my life. When I came to the team, I was always looking to perform, get more opportunities and build a solid, consistent career and contribute to the team in winning games," said the prolific right-handed batsman.