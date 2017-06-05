India says won't be impacted by some Gulf nations snapping ties with Qatar | Reuters

You are here:
By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI

NEW DELHI India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

"There is no challenge arising out of this for us. This is an internal matter of GCC (Gulf Coordination Council). Our only concern is about Indians there. We are trying to find out if any Indians are stuck there," she told reporters.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


