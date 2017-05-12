India ride on Rajeshwari Gayakwad's heroics to hammer Zimbabwe in Women's Quadrangular series

Potchefstroom, South Africa: Indian women's cricket team dished out an all-round performance to register a comfortable nine wicket win over a hapless Zimbabwe in the Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Thursday.

Indian bowlers first bundled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 93 in 38.4 overs after being asked to bowl and then chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 94 for the loss one wicket in 18.3 overs.

All six Indian bowlers used by skipper Mithali Raj picked up wickets with left-arm orthodox bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/25) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/14) being the stand- out.

Zimbabwe struggled from the onset and lost wickets regularly with only three of its batters -- Precious Marange (17), Josephine Nkomo (17 not out) and Pellagia Mujaji (13) managed double digit scores.

Chasing the target, Indian women romped home in quick time riding on Harmanpreet Kaur's (38 not out) and Mona Meshram's (46 not out) unbeaten knocks.

The only Indian wicket to fall was opener Veda Krishnamurthy, who fell for duck in the third ball of the innings.

Nkomo (1/41) picked up the lone Indian wicket.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 93 all out in 38.4 overs (Precious Marange 17, Josephine Nkomo 17 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/25, Deepti Sharma 2/14).

India: 94 for one in 18.3 overs (Mona Meshram 46 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 38 not out; Josephine Nkomo 1/41).