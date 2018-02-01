India Open 2018: Iskandar Zulkarnain's bid for redemption gathers momentum with win over Kidambi Srikanth

New Delhi: In August last year, Iskandar Zulkarnain was so dejected after crashing out of the quarter-finals of the Kuala Lumpur Sea Games, that he almost gave up on badminton. On Thursday, an unseeded Zulkarnain floored World No 3 Kidambi Srikanth in his own den to enter the quarter-final round of the India Open.

For a player whose career has been marred by injuries, this season was his final shot. Moreover, the controversial fights between Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and chief coach Martin Frost had derailed his chances of making it big. However, it was Misbun Sibek’s support that gave him the confidence to continue following a series of injuries.

A confident-looking Zulkarnain swept Srikanth aside 21-19, 21-17 with his defensive prowess and a steady game. This was his second win over the Indian, having beaten him once at the Malaysia Masters in 2016.

Zulkarnain admitted he has been on a tough path with obstacles and hurdles in his way following a bad back injury. “I suffered a back injury (slip disc) last year and I am making a comeback now. I played at the Malaysia Masters and then here (in India), this is my biggest win,” Zulkarnain told reporters.

Srikanth’s attacking strokes from the net didn’t trouble the World No 85 shuttler as Zulkarnain was able to push it back with ease. Srikanth got the taste of his own medicine when his opponent successfully prolonged rallies and drained the Indian in both the games. “I know Srikanth is quite tough and his attack and net play is very good but I just played my game and strengthened my defence and tried not to commit too many mistakes,” added Zulkarnain.

Srikanth, who was playing his first tournament of the year, was surprised by his opponent’s ability to retrieve which more or less made the difference at the end.

“He is definitely someone who is a little tricky and gets shuttles back from crazy positions. Even today he got many shuttles back from unimaginable positions,” Srikanth said before adding: “I think he is definitely someone who plays well and it’s always tough to play against him. That is what match practice does to you, if I would have been playing more matches, the result might have been the other way.”

The win against a higher-ranked player will not only boost his confidence but also improve his ranking as he aims to strengthen his spot in the men’s singles squad for the upcoming Asia Team Badminton Championship from 6-11 February which is the qualifying round of the Thomas and Uber Cup.

Zulkarnain is facing a tough competition from the in-form youngster Leong Jun Hao and Daren Liew as the duo feels threatened by his compatriot’s sudden rise of form.

After competing at the Malaysia Masters a few days ago, the India Open is Zulkarnain’s second tournament of the year. The next challenge for him is to take on another top shuttler in Sameer Verma, who looks in great touch after beating Anders Antonsen and Tommy Sugiarto.

Well, the decision to continue playing was the right one after all.