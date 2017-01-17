India go down to Iran in U-17 football tournament in Russia; left fighting for wooden spoon

New Delhi: The Indian U-17 World Cup squad lost 0-1 against Iran in the Granatkin Tournament in St Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday.

The Indian Colts will now face Tajikistan in a play-off match on 20 January, which will decide whether they will finish 15th or 16th in a tournament that featured 16 teams from across the globe.

However, India dominated the early minutes of the match and as early as the eighth minute, Abhijit Sarkar failed to tap the ball home into an empty net after he latched onto a Komal cross.

In the 36th minute, Amarjit created a one versus one scenario against the Iranian custodian, but failed to find the back of the net as India pressed for a goal.

Four minutes later, Iran found the back of the net as Sharifi chipped Tamal Naskar with ease to hand Iran the lead.

After the half-time, Joysana missed a one-to-one chance in the 68th minute against the Iranian custodian and then shortly after, Abhijit also failed to apply the finishing touches as the Colts struggled to find a goal.

India will host the U-17 World Cup from 6 to 28 October this year.