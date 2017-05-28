India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather, 92, passes away

Chennai: India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather S Narayanasamy died at Chennai due to age-related illness, family sources said on Sunday.

The 92-year-old passed away on Saturday and his last rites were performed on Sunday evening.

Narayanasamy, a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover, had a big role to play in Ashwin's early years as a player, Awshin's father Ravichandran told PTI.

Narayanasamy is survived by Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy. He is expected to play a key role in India's campaign in the prestigious tournament.

Ashwin played an instrumental role in the home Test series wins against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. He also contributed with the bat and spearheaded India's bowling line up.

