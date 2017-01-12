India A vs England warm-up match: Ajinkya Rahane stars as hosts record six-wicket win

Mumbai: Flavour of the season Rishabh Pant sizzled in his first ever match for India A and his smashing 59 off only 36 balls overshadowed senior pro Ajinkya Rahane's compact 91 as a new-look India A side cruised to a six-wicket victory over England in the second warm-up game, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 283, India A knocked off the runs in 39.4 overs. Sheldon Jackson 59 off 56 balls also did his bit adding 119 runs for the opening stand with Rahane.

Senior pro Suresh Raina did the finisher's job with a 45 off 34 balls.

However it was Pant, whose performance was awaited and he didn't disappoint the CCI crowd as he hit eight fours and two huge sixes.

Such was his dominance that his contribution was 59 out of the 78 runs in only 8.4 overs that he added for the second wicket with Rahane. Rahane also showed no signs of rustiness hitting 10 fours and a six in 83 balls.

It was Deepak Hooda (23) and Ishan Kishan(5) at the crease.

Earlier, opting to bat first the England innings was nurtured in the main by half centuries from opener Alex Hales (51) and Jonny Bairstow (64) before it got into the mire against the home side's spin attack. They were finally revived by the last wicket pair of Adil Rashid and David Willey who put on 71 runs.

Strangely Pant, who is a regular opener for Delhi in ODIs and T20s along with IPL was demoted to No 3 but it did not dampen his spirits.

The left-handed Pant, who slammed pacer Jake Ball for two fours and a short-arm pulled six in three successive balls, raced to his half century in just 32 balls before impetuosity cost him his wicket.

In trying to cart leggie Adil Rashid, who he had hoisted over long on for his second six off his previous delivery, the upcoming Delhi lad was caught at the same position after adding 78 runs in 8.4 overs overs for the 2nd wicket with Rahane who watched the youngster blast his way from the other end.