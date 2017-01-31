Imran Tahir reprimanded for Junaid Jamshed tee: Unravelling the threads of ICC’s clothing regulations

One of the great ironies of modern cricket occurred in Johannesburg last week. Imran Tahir, the South African bowler who has got up more noses than pollen with his excessive celebrations, was finally reprimanded for one of them by the ICC. But his crime this time was not doing his usual manic sprint, as half his team chase after him and the other half stand rolling their eyes. On this occasion he incurred the ICC’s wrath by wearing a T-shirt with an image of a pop star on it, which he revealed to the world after snaffling the wicket of Asela Gunaratne in the Second T20I against Sri Lanka.

This wasn’t, of course, just any old pop star. It was Junaid Jamshed, writer of Dil Dil Pakistan and an icon in Tahir’s country of birth who tragically passed away in a plane crash last year. He was also a well-known religious preacher, the latter fact perhaps weighing on the ICC’s decision to take action after initially seeming to turn a blind eye. Not everyone was thrilled at what was perceived as the governing body’s rather finicky strictness: “Have the ICC got nothing better to do than clamp down on T-shirts?” was the tone of many comments, particularly below the line in Pakistan.

It is sometimes difficult to sympathise with Tahir. For all his genuine brilliance in limited overs cricket, his celebrations can grate, and especially at points in matches when the only real triumph is not his side’s but his own. He has also had past disciplinary run-ins with the ICC, being fined last year for failing to curtail his backchat to David Warner, although this is certainly not a unique fault. On that occasion he also incurred two “demerit points”, a unit of discipline which sounds like it should feature in an American teen high school comedy rather than international cricket: “OMG, Faf. Mr Richardson gave me two demerits. He’s, like, such a douche.”

The ICC actually only issued a ticking off for Tahir’s T-shirt travesty, though it is nothing if not fastidious when it comes to monitoring equipment and clothes. The spinner was charged under the “Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations”, a document which runs to a huge 64 pages and covers everything from sunglasses (“Two Manufacturers Identification are permitted, one on either side of the frame, not exceeding 0.5sq inches (3.22cm²)” to bandanas (“may only be worn as a cover to a turban or beneath a helmet”). Tahir has also recently taken to sporting a headband, another item covered in the document, but on what grounds was his T-shirt deemed to be inappropriate?

Well, the relevant regulation is relatively clear in one respect in that it stipulates that a player “shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment (“Personal Messages”) unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department.” The regulations also state that a T-shirt must be “plain”, although interestingly the ICC made no reference to that in their judgement. They referred instead to the “personal message” angle, which is not actually mentioned specifically in relation to T-shirts worn under kits, merely that there should be “No visible logo permitted” ie merely a commercial restriction.

The next part of the regulation is also pertinent in Tahir’s case. Any personal message without prior approval is banned by the ICC, and the rules state that such approval will “not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes. The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved.”

So what would have been their decision had Tahir actually asked for permission to show his T-shirt? Would it have been considered acceptable because it was a remembrance of a public figure in the same way teams are often allowed to wear black armbands? Or, due to Jamshed’s role as a religious preacher, would it have been denied on these grounds? Would it have been denied simply because Tahir would not have been wearing a plain T-shirt? Would Cricket South Africa even have approved it initially?

There also appears a slight discrepancy between clothing and body art. As mentioned above, clothing (as well as not displaying any unauthorised commercial logo) requires prior approval from the ICC. The only stipulation for body art is that “Visible Tattoos (permanent or temporary) incorporating any Commercial or Manufacturer’s Logo shall not be permitted”. There is no mention of any pre-approval or personal message limitations. So if Tahir had got a tattoo of Jamshed and then pointed to it in celebration would he have been punished?

It is admittedly, to say the least, something of a hypothetical situation, but in these days when many players are more tattoo than skin, it is not impossible the issue could bubble up. Umesh Yadav, for example, has tattoos of Lord Shiva and the Virgin Mary. If he pointed to one of them in celebration would such an act be considered a religious “personal message” or as acceptable in the way players pointing to the sky or kneeling is? And while a tattoo may not be covered by commercial rules, it is interesting to note that protection of commercial insignia trumps religion when it comes to one piece of clothing relevant to the women’s game: “The Hijab shall not cover names, numbers or logos permitted on the playing uniform” states the regulations.

There will never be any perfect system for governing the issue of clothing and campaigning in sport.

Football recently got in its own mess when FIFA clashed with the English and Scottish football associations over the decision for players from those two sides to wear poppies on their jerseys. A few years ago Moeen Ali was banned by the ICC from wearing wristbands which had “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” written on them. Though supported by the ECB, his claim they were merely “humanitarian” was, regardless of your views on the Middle East, in a strict legal sense a little bit dubious. Yet the fact the England cricket team were allowed to wear the logo of a military charity, Help for Heroes, on their shirt collars during the same match did understandably lead to accusations of double standards from the ICC.

So Tahir’s T-shirt reprimand is hardly going to tear the game apart, but it does highlight the quagmire of regulations that apply in this area and what a tricky job governing bodies have on their hands. It is regrettably hard to claim the world is not increasingly politically and religiously volatile. It might reasonably then also be expected that worldly cricketers increasingly wish to use their public status to highlight political, religious or racial causes on the field. Whether they should be allowed more leeway to do so is another matter. But, as it stands, if cricketers don’t want to be punished they have to keep their jerseys tucked in their trousers. With its 64 pages the ICC have got everything - if not completely consistently - covered.