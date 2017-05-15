ICC Women's World Cup: BCCI announce Mithali Raj-led squad for showpiece event

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the 11th ICC Women's World Cup, to be held between 24 June and 23 July.

Veteran batter Mithali Raj will captain the side that will compete in the eight-team competition Britain.

India have never won the trophy. They finished runners-up in 2005 to Australia.

The Indian team is in fine form, with Deepti Sharma producing a stunning 188-run knock, the second highest score in women's one-day internationals, to set up India's massive 249-run win over Ireland in the quadrangular series on Monday.

The 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shared a record 320-run opening stand with Poonam Raut (109) as India rattled off a commanding 358/3 after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and decided to bat first.

Deepti's 160-ball superb innings was studded with 27 boundaries and two sixes, while Poonam hit 11 fours in her 116-ball 109 innings at the Senwes Park.

The squad:

Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parveen, Smriti Mandhana.