ICC Champions Trophy: Younis Khan asks people to fulfil promises made to Pakistan players

Karachi: Pakistan's run-machine Younis Khan had a curt message for those announcing cash prizes and gifts after the team's triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy: "kindly fulfil the promises you are making".

"When you make promises kindly fulfil them. Just don't do this to get publicity," the just-retired batsman said today.

Younis was on a television channel after the final when it was revealed that Riaz Malik, a famous builder, had announced a plot for opener Fakhar Zaman and cash prizes of one million rupees each and smaller plots for other players.

"It is good players are being rewarded. But I would like to remind Mr Riaz Malik that similar awards were also announced when we won the 2009 World T20 in England. Some of those promises have still not been fulfilled," Younis said.

"I would request Mr Riaz Malik and Bahria Town (projects) to kindly ensure the awards they promise are given to the players," he added.

Younis said announcements of cash prizes, plots or gifts for players should not just remain announcements.

"These players deserve these rewards and they should get them once announced," he said.

Younis, 39, retired from all cricket after becoming Pakistan's first batsman to cross 10,000 runs in Tests.

Younis said he was overjoyed with the Champions Trophy win as it had been achieved with a new team and young players.

"It was so exciting to see our players performing with so much heart. I thought Pakistan psychologically outclassed India," he said.

