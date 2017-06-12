ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, coverage on TV and live streaming

Pakistan would face Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday in what would be a virtual quater-final, with the loser going out of the tournament.

That the last semi-final spot will be decided in the last match of the group stage bodes well for the fans as well as the tournament itself.

Pakistan come into this game with their confidence rejuvenated after they stunned South Africa in a rain-affected match. Pakistan's bowling clicked in the last game, with Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan both complimenting Mohammad Amir well. But batting has been Pakistan's bane. Their hopes on Monday would rest on their bowlers rising to the occasion again.

For Sri Lanka, on the other hand, batting seems to be the stronger suit. Their bowlers have failed to either contain or take regular wickets. The match could very well be decided by who triumphs in the contest between Pakistan's bowling and Sri Lanka's batting.

Here's all you need to know about catching Mondays's action live:

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match be played?

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in Cardiff on 12 June.

How do I watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out Firstpost's Pakistan vs Sri Lanka liveblog, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

