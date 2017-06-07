ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa, coverage on TV and live streaming

Click here to follow live scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa

Embarrassed by India in their opening match, Pakistan will strive to stay alive in the competition as they take on a confident South Africa in a must-win Group B ICC Champions Trophy match in Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The two teams are approaching the encounter with contrasting results in their tournament openers. Pakistan received a sever 124-run hammering from India while South Africa outclassed Sri Lanka by 96 runs.

Another defeat will virtually knock Pakistan out of the tournament but it will be a humongous task for them to stop the Proteas, who are ranked number one in the ODI rankings.

South Africa have a fearsome top-order, led by ever-dependable Hashim Amla, who has scored runs in all formats of the game.

Captain AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis man the top and middle order and Pakistan bowlers have a task at hand to stop them. After failure against Sri Lanka, the skipper would look to get into the groove before the knockout stage begins.

The way Chris Morris batted and bowled in the IPL, he showed he can destroy the opposition on his day and Pakistan have to be wary of the all-rounder.

Here's all you need to know about catching Wednesday's action live:

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa match be played?

South Africa will play Pakistan at Edgbaston on 7 June.

How do I watch the Pakistan vs South Africa clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 6 pm IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out Firstpost's Pakistan versus South Africa liveblog, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis. For full scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary and over-by-over updates, follow our liveblog here.

With inputs from PTI

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here