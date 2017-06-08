ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, coverage on TV and live streaming

Having been beaten convincingly by South Africa in their opening game, Sri Lanka would like to give a much improved performance on Thursday when they take on the defending champions India in a do-or-die match at The Oval.

India, the defending champions who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, walk into the game in red-hot form. They started the tournament with convincing performances from both batsmen and bowlers in the two warm-up matches, defeating New Zealand and Bangladesh without sweating a lot.

In their first Group B match against arch-rivals Pakistan, India further enhanced their reputation as tournament favourites when they defeated Pakistan by a huge margin of 124 runs in a rain-reduced match.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are still a team in transition, with the Lankans still having difficulties in finding able replacements for Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Already having a thin batting line-up, Sri Lanka further received a blow when their stand-in captain Upul Tharanga was handed a two-match suspension owing to slow over rates.

Considering the recent form of both the teams, it would require an exceptional performance from Sri Lanka to win over the Indian team.

Here's all you need to know about catching Thursday's action live:

When will the India vs Sri Lanka match be played?

India will play Sri Lanka at The Oval on 8 June.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 pm IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

