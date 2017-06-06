ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand, coverage on TV and live streaming

Cardiff: England will be looking to move a step closer to the semi-final berth as they take on New Zealand in an important Group A clash in Cardiff on Tuesday.

England started their campaign in the tournament opener against Bangladesh, comfortably chasing down the target of 305 set by a spirited Bangladesh. Going into the game, England seem to hold the upper hand based on recent form and probable line-ups.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come into the game with just a point, having seen their match against Australia being washed out on Friday. However, they can take heart from their performance against Australia, where they looked comfortably placed for victory against their trans-Tasmanian rivals.

With the game between Australia and Bangladesh also being washed out, Tuesday's game has become much more important for both the teams.

Here's all you need to know about catching Tuesday's action live:

When will the England vs New Zealand match be played?

England will play New Zealand in Cardiff on 6 June.

How do I watch the England vs New Zealand clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

