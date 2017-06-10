ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch England vs Australia, coverage on TV and live streaming

England face Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday in the last match of Group A in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, with Bangladesh and New Zealand having played their quota of matches already.

England come into this much awaited clash with an advantage over their traditional rivals, having already made it to the semi-finals, beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in its previous matches.

The hosts have a very long and powerful batting line-up and it could come into play again in the game against Australia.

England's bowling, however, even with the plethora of options at their disposal, has been their weaker suit so far. That being said, there is no doubt that Eoin Morgan's men would love to knock out Australia by winning this game.

Australia have been the team worst hit by the English weather at this time of the year.

Coming into their last Group stage game, their batsmen haven't been able to play a full-fledged ODI innings of fifty overs due to the rain interventions in previous encounters.

The lack of time in the middle could be a problem for Australia when they face England. Australia would seriously hope for a rain-free game and would like to have the chance to decide their destiny, with a win ensuring their progress to the next stage.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the England vs Australia match be played?

England will play Australia at Edgbaston on 10 June.

How do I watch the England vs Australia clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 pm IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out Firstpost's England vs Australia liveblog, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here