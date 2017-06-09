ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand, coverage on TV and live streaming

With elimination from ICC Champions Trophy looming on their heads, both New Zealand and Bangladesh would like to win when they face each other in Cardiff on Friday and wait till Sunday to know their fate.

New Zealand walk into their last group match after their 87-run loss against England, with their confidence seriously dented. While they had a good confidence boosting rain-curtailed face-off with Australia, against England it became clear that this team is over dependent on Kane Williamson.

Due to the uncharacteristic nature of England pitches in this tournament, their new-ball pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been rendered toothless.

Bangladesh too, have performed in patches, leaving all the batting to Tamim Iqbal, and to a certain extent, Mushfiqur Rahim. On the bowling front, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman's indifferent showing so far has shown its effect on the others.

Going into the match, New Zealand go in with the their nose ahead although Bangladesh too have the firepower to spring a surprise.

The team who wins the game will stay in contention for a semi-final spot and would progress further depending on the result of England vs Australia game.

