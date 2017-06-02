ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand, coverage on TV and live streaming

Australia are relishing the prospect of uniting their "big four" pace attack for the first time at the Champions Trophy – and sending a message to England ahead of the Ashes.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson are all fit and poised to bowl together given conducive conditions at the tournament in England and Wales.

In Australia, they are seen as potentially the most potent pace quartet since the mighty West Indies teams of the 1970s, '80s and '90s.

Injuries have prevented the strike bowlers from playing together in the same Australian squad and coach Darren Lehmann is licking his lips at the opportunity to let them loose.

"It's the first time we've had the big four available," Lehmann said.

"It would be great to see them go at it and see how they go. They're quality players and we've got a quality squad."

Injury-bedevilled Cummins is finally fit and playing consistent cricket for the first time in his career after overcoming a series of back stress fractures, while Pattinson has returned from shin and back injuries.

Here's all you need to know about catching Friday's action live:

When will the Australia vs New Zealand match be played?

Australia will play New Zealand at the Edgbaston Stadium on 2 June.

How do I watch the Australia vs New Zealand clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

With inputs from AFP

